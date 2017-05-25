Toshiba Tec Unveils World's First Monochrome Multi-function Peripheral with Erasable Print Capability

25.5.2017 08:00 | Business Wire

Toshiba Tec Corporation (TOKYO:6588) today unveils the world’s first hybrid multi-function peripheral (MFP), the e-STUDIO5008LP series, which prints regular black prints as well as erasable blue prints within one device. The unique and eco-conscious product will be available this July.

The e-STUDIO5008LP series, driven by Toshiba Tec's e-BRIDGE Next platform, is the newest addition to the company's state-of-the-art MFP line designed for businesses seeking to operate more ecologically, economically and efficiently. The e-STUDIO5008LP series enables the reuse of paper via Toshiba Tec’s proprietary erasable blue toner that may be erased by the heat of the hybrid MFP or the optional paper reusing device, the e-STUDIO RD301. The system limits paper consumption without restricting prints and reduces costs and the organizations' eco footprint.

Businesses often print for temporary needs such as proofreading a document, reviewing an email or reading a fax. In these instances, the e-STUDIO5008LP series provides users the flexibility to select erasable blue toner while using regular black toner for producing more permanent documents. To simplify use, the product's rule-based printing feature allows customers to define multiple rules for automatically selecting the toner mode by application. The product's e-BRIDGE Paper Reuse Report capability generates a summary of paper reduction and average paper usage to succinctly convey an organization's environmental contribution at a glance.

The e-STUDIO5008LP series is designed with “Together Information” in mind, Toshiba Tec's vision of how people and organizations create, record, share, manage and display ideas and data. This is reflected in the company's global message for its new product: Connect, Integrate, Simplify and Reuse. The company strives to be one of the world’s leading eco-conscious companies based on the company's Three Greens philosophy: Greening of Products, Greening of Process, and Green Management.

Toshiba Tec also seeks to attain Toshiba’s “Excellent ECPs (Environmentally Conscious Products)” certification with every product it designs and manufactures. The e-STUDIO5008LP series has earned the “Excellent ECPs" designation, which is Toshiba’s internal certification awarded to products achieving the highest level of environmental performance in the industry at the time of release.

“Our team is proud to announce our hybrid MFP, the signature model of our environmentally-conscious products. Thanks to our unique paper reusing technology, our latest MFP may generate regular as well as erasable prints within one product. We believe it will help our customers function more ecologically while still operating in an efficient and economical manner,” says Sachio Koyama, General Manager of Products, Marketing & Service Division, Printing Solutions Business Group, Toshiba Tec. With the increase of environmental awareness, Toshiba Tec believes the product will contribute to our customers’ business and to the environment. Toshiba Tec will continue to deliver the most competitive products and solutions to support customers more than ever.

Toshiba Tec Corporation is a Toshiba’s group company, a leading provider of technology solutions, operating across multiple industries – ranging from retail, education and business services to hospitality and manufacturing. With headquarters in Japan and over 80 subsidiaries worldwide, Toshiba Tec Corporation helps organizations transform the way they create, record, share, manage and display information.

