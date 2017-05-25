APR Applied Pharma Research at the 9th ChinaBio® Partnering Forum: Bringing Swiss Made Innovations and Science Driven Technologies to Strengthen Its Presence in the Chinese Market

25.5.2017 12:00 | Business Wire

APR Applied Pharma Research s.a., the Swiss independent developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products, will participate to the 9 th ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, which will be held in Zhuhai, China, May 31 st -June 1 st , 2017, presenting company innovations and science driven technologies in order to meet potential business partners. The event is the largest life science partnering conference in China, and brings over 900 leaders from across the life science value chain. Attending companies from China and across the globe include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, investors from all over the world and researchers from leading Universities and Institutes.

Chinese market is playing an increasingly important role in APR business strategy and forward-looking perspective. In the last year, APR signed an important series of licensing agreements and business partnerships with leading local pharmaceutical companies (amongst others: Ren He Group, HLK Hao Le Ku Infant and Maternity Co. Ltd, Enterprise Innovation and Asia Genetech), which will allow the company the commercialization, distribution and marketing in the Chinese market of innovative Swiss developed pharmaceutical and healthcare products, such as Diclofenac DBT®, Nexodyn AOS®, Halykoo®, SwitzAge® and Exelya®.

As one of the fastest growing markets, China is receiving increased attention from around the world. Thanks to latest national policies, economic growth and aging population, its share of pharmaceutical industry output increased nearly seven‐fold, from 2.5% in 1995 to 18.3% in 2010, and it is expected to become the second-largest pharmaceutical market in the world by 20201. Moreover, cross-border partnerships are the focus of the new rules just proposed by the China FDA that will make easier International collaborations and investments.

“We are pleased to take part for the first time to the new edition of the ChinaBio® Forum, which allows us to consolidate our relationships with a dynamic market with the highest population rate worldwide, like the Greater China. We believe this participation will offer great business and partnership opportunities to a European based company like APR as well as to our local prospective partners, interested in our patented and Swiss developed innovative technologies and products” says Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR.

Throughout the lifetime of the ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, APR will be present in the Exhibition Booth n. 1105, where company literature and products presentations will be available. On Thursday June 1st 2017, at 14.00 (Company presentation room, Zhuhai Ballroom, level 4), Alessandro Bossi, Corporate Director of Partnering&BD of APR, will present APR’s main new projects, innovations and technologies.

Among the recent innovations of APR, there are the following products and development programs:

SwitzAge® - the first 100% Swiss Made Nutraceutical line, initially made of 8 food supplements, developed with an holistic approach - aims at enhancing adult and mature people vitality by targeting specific healthcare needs. Each product has been tailored to Generation X’s needs to support healthy ageing and to realize adult and mature people potential for physical, social and mental well-being throughout the life course. Product formulations, totally lactose, gluten and sugars free, contain a balanced mix of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals, as well as fully compliant with both Swiss and Chinese strict food supplement regulations. For more info please visit: www.switzage.ch/en/

Diclofenac® Sodium Medicated Transdermal Patch - EU Top Seller OTC anti-inflammatory local treatment for back and muscle pain - is a transdermal, locally applied and acting matrix (drug in adhesive) medicated patch for the treatment of acute strains and sprains. Diclofenac® Patch provides pain and inflammation relief thanks to 12 hours of continuous release of active ingredient with no drugs interactions, as well as it sticks firmly on skin whilst being breathable and very flexible. Diclonefac® patch represents a successful business case in the markets in which it is currently marketed. Approved and marketed in Italy since 2005 and in Europe since 2015, it is poised to reach about USD 25 Mio in sales in EU only. It is currently approved in Hong Kong and under development in China.

Techlo® Technology Platform for Ocular applications is an innovative ophthalmic solution for ocular disorders - with potential indications under investigation, such as blepharitis, dry eye, pre and post laser surgery, corneal ulcers and scarring, as well as the orphan indication of neurotrophic keratitis. The specific chemical-physical and ancillary anti-microbial properties of this patented solution could help modulate the eye microenvironment, by cleansing the ocular surface, removing unwanted foreign materials and debris and reducing inflammation parameters, whilst promoting cornea regeneration and healing as well as restoring tear film osmolarity, in cases characterized by inflammation or microbial complications. The potential target population would be 223-353 mio Chinese citizens in the urban areas and the potential addressable market in China is over $ 1 bio.

About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.

APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses, value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR’s business model is currently focused on two pillars: (i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major markets, combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different stages of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries, with international sales on a worldwide basis.

For press releases and other company information, please visit: www.apr.ch

1 N. Jingyun et al., Obstacles and opportunities in Chinese pharmaceutical innovation, 2017

