Tiesitkö tämän yrityksistä? – vienti, työllistäminen, innovaatiot, startupit...

Key Actors in Finnish Arbitration Awarded Medals of Merit 18.5.2017 22:15

Helsinki International Arbitration Day 2017 attracted close to 250 legal practitioners specialised and interested in arbitration and dispute resolution from approximately 20 countries. The Chair of the Board of the Arbitration Institute of the Finland Chamber of Commerce (FAI), Mr Mika Savola, was awarded The Chamber of Commerce Cross during the event. The Finland Chamber of Commerce also awarded Ms Carita Wallgren-Lindholm the Finland 100 – Special Medal of Merit for her valuable work for the Finnish arbitration.