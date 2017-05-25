Hilton Opens the First-Ever Tru by Hilton – Its 5,000th Property
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today celebrated the grand opening of the first-ever Tru by Hilton – the company’s 5,000th hotel – at Tru by Hilton Oklahoma City Airport. With more than 425 hotels in various stages of development, Tru by Hilton has achieved the fastest growing pipeline in the history of the hospitality industry, and has captured approximately 2/3 of all net pipeline growth associated with the midscale segment since it launched in 2016.
Tru by Hilton has achieved the fastest growing pipeline in the history of the hospitality industry and was developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, and brought to market in just 16 months from when it launched at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS), Tru by Hilton is a brand-new hotel experience that is vibrant, affordable and young-at-heart. It is energetic, but it is relaxing and comfortable. It is familiar, and it is also unexpected. It is uniquely Tru.
“For nearly 100 years, Hilton has delivered exceptional hospitality to millions of travelers through our world-class brands and industry-leading innovations,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “Today we are pleased to celebrate our first Tru by Hilton—a brand we launched with the goal of reinventing the midscale segment by providing guests with a contemporary, consistent and fresh experience at a great value.”
Tru by Hilton thinks differently and is a game changer in the midscale segment:
- All new-build brand, which drives the consistency of experience for our guests
- Reimagined, enlarged lobby with 2,880 square feet of public space with areas to work, play games, eat or lounge
- Breakfast is reinvented with the build-your-own complimentary "Top It" breakfast bar that has 30 sweet and savory toppings so guests can create their own healthy or indulgent morning masterpieces
- Rooms are modern and designed to make every square foot count, with natural light from oversized windows, 55” TV with 150 DIRECTV channels and bright all-shower bathrooms with premium bath amenities
- National and local brand gourmet snacks and drinks – including single-serve beer and wine – are available 24/7 in the “Eat. & Sip.” market located in the heart of the lobby
- Tech savvy hotel with mobile check-in, Digital Key, free superfast Wi-Fi, remote printing, social media wall, lobby and market iPads, super-charging stations and accessibility to outlets everywhere
- A fitness center that leverages the latest fitness trends through barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear, plus guests can get workout ideas from the fitness center tablet
- All the benefits of a Hilton Honors membership are available to Tru by Hilton guests
“Tru by Hilton appeals to a cross-generation of travelers who share a zest for life mindset and appreciate minimal yet meaningful amenities and design,” says Alexandra Jaritz, global head, Tru by Hilon. “With Tru by Hilton, these travelers don’t have to choose between a great experience and price in the midscale segment—they now can get the best of both worlds.”
Tru by Hilton Oklahoma City Airport boasts 86 rooms and is conveniently located near Will Rogers World Airport. The property is owned by Champ Patel at Champion Hotels, LLC.
“We are proud to bring the first Tru by Hilton property to market and want to thank all the Tru Team Members who have made today possible,” said Champ Patel, CEO, Champion Hotels, LLC. “We believe in the potential of this transformative brand, and are very excited to bring 15 other Tru by Hilton properties to life in cities across the country.”
The grand opening of Tru by Hilton Oklahoma City Airport will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT today. Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, Global Head of Tru by Hilton Alexandra Jaritz and industry-leading property developer Champ Patel will offer remarks. True to the brand’s personality, the event will feature “wow” moments, celebrity appearances and a “Live from the Tru Blu Carpet” Facebook Live event on facebook.com/hiltonnewsroom from 8:30–9:00 a.m. CT.
The opening of the first Tru by Hilton and Hilton’s 5,000th property milestone come on the heels of several other major growth milestones, including the opening of the 100th properties in both Greater China and Latin America. In January 2017, Hilton successfully completed the spin-offs of Hilton Grand Vacations and Park Hotels & Resorts, creating a capital-light business that responds to market conditions, owner needs and evolving customer expectations.
More information about Hilton can be found at newsroom.hilton.com and more information about Tru by Hilton can be found at www.trubyhilton.com.
About Tru by Hilton
Tru by Hilton is a game-changing midscale hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach that is grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. The brand offers modern and functional guest rooms and social connectivity with reimagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprised of four areas where guests can work, play, lounge and eat. Designed to appeal cross-generationally, guests will enjoy complimentary amenities including a Build Your Own ‘Top It’ breakfast, coffee and tea; optional mobile check-in and Digital Key; a multifunctional fitness center; and high-speed Wi-Fi. Single-serve wine and beer, premium snacks and light meal options will be available for purchase at a 24/7 retail market. Tru by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com or connect with Tru by Hilton via social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising 5,000 properties with more than 812,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by HiltonTM, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by HiltonTM, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
