Transaction Network Services Switches to Rimini Street Support for Oracle E-Business Suite

Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE’s (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite, BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commerce software, today announced that Transaction Network Services (TNS), a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions for mission-critical businesses, selected Rimini Street for support of its Oracle E-Business Suite application. Rimini Street supports the company’s EBS landscape across 25 countries. By making the switch from Oracle annual support to Rimini Street annual support, TNS immediately realized savings of 50% on annual fees, and gained a premium, ultra-responsive level of support that they had not previously received.

Four years ago, TNS was purchased by a private equity firm that took the company from public to private. The top mandate from the company’s new owners was to assess the value of all spend across the organization.

“Eventually the cost savings directive made its way to IT and the back office, and the first thing we looked at was how we could reduce the cost of our Oracle support,” said Patrick Bobst, senior director, EBS Management and Support, Transaction Network Services. “This was an easy starting point for us as we were already unhappy with the quality of support we were getting from the vendor, and had no desire to upgrade from our current EBS release. We liked what we saw in our evaluation of Rimini Street, and after completing our due diligence on the company, we made the switch.”

As with all Rimini Street clients, TNS has an assigned Primary Service Engineer (PSE) as their main point of contact for all support cases. Rimini Street PSE’s have on average 15 years’ experience in their respective applications, and all clients have an SLA of 15-minutes response time for Priority 1 critical cases.

“Our experience with the vendor’s first-tier support was that we never really got to a resolution quickly, and we would go days at a time with no feedback at all,” continued Bobst. “When we would go chase them for an answer, invariably the response would be, ‘Can you run it again and give me more logs.’ But that has all changed with Rimini Street, and the high quality support we are now getting is exactly as advertised.”

“An increasing number of organizations around the world – such as TNS – are choosing Rimini Street support for significant cost savings, to receive a premium level of service and to maximize the return from their existing, robust ERP landscape,” said Seth Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “We have helped nearly 1,900 Oracle and SAP licensees save significant total annual maintenance costs, enable their corporate mandates to drive a better return on resources and assets, and facilitate their business transformations.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street is the global leader in providing independent enterprise software support services. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables Oracle and SAP licensees to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have selected Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

