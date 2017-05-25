US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Begins Scientific Review of Philip Morris International’s Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application for its Electronically Heated Tobacco Product (EHTP)
25.5.2017 16:51 | Business Wire
On May 24, 2017, the US FDA published the executive summary and research summaries supporting Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) application for the company’s EHTP. In doing so, the agency announced that it will publish a notice in the Federal Register establishing a formal docket for public comments on PMI’s application at a later date.
PMI submitted the application to the FDA on December 5, 2016.
Publication of PMI’s summaries initiates a substantive scientific review process by the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.
The FDA has made PMI’s application summaries publicly available here. The agency will publish additional modules of PMI’s MRTP application on a rolling basis. The FDA has established a one-year timetable for reviewing MRTP applications. However, that timing is non-binding.
“We welcome FDA and public review of the comprehensive scientific evidence package that we submitted to the agency through its MRTP application process,” said Dr. Moira Gilchrist, PMI Vice President Corporate Affairs of Reduced-Risk Products. “PMI’s application demonstrates our commitment to develop innovative, smoke-free technologies that can ultimately replace combustible cigarettes to the benefit of smokers, public health and society at large.”
Interested members of the scientific and public health communities can find more information on PMI’s EHTP at: PMIScienceUSA.com.
About Philip Morris International Inc. (“PMI”)
PMI is the world’s leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of reduced-risk products (“RRPs”). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525005620/en/
Contact information
Media enquiries
Philip Morris International
Media Office
T: +41 (0)58 242 4500
E: media@pmi.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
IBC2017 Conference Programme Presents Keynote Sessions That Embrace the Diversifying Media Ecosystem25.5.2017 16:23
IBC announces today details of keynote sessions for its forthcoming IBC2017 Conference, which runs from 14-18 September at the RAI in Amsterdam, starting a day ahead of the exhibition. Under this year’s theme of ‘Truth, Trust and Transformation’ , keynote sessions will foster debate and seek clarity on the myriad of challenges and opportunities facing all content creators and aggregators, both from the traditional media industry and in adjacent markets. The opening keynote on day one of the conference will explore how the rise of fan and friend power in the media ecosystem is driving new approaches to broadcasting, as well as paving the way for new partnerships and funding models. This must-attend keynote session entitled Fans, Friends and the Future of Broadcasting includes Dan Danker, Product Director at Facebook and Jørgen Ma
Transaction Network Services Switches to Rimini Street Support for Oracle E-Business Suite25.5.2017 16:00
Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE’s (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite, BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commerce software, today announced that Transaction Network Services (TNS), a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions for mission-critical businesses, selected Rimini Street for support of its Oracle E-Business Suite application. Rimini Street supports the company’s EBS landscape across 25 countries. By making the switch from Oracle annual support to Rimini Street annual support, TNS immediately realized savings of 50% on annual fees, and
Hilton Opens the First-Ever Tru by Hilton – Its 5,000th Property25.5.2017 15:00
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today celebrated the grand opening of the first-ever Tru by Hilton – the company’s 5,000th hotel – at Tru by Hilton Oklahoma City Airport. With more than 425 hotels in various stages of development, Tru by Hilton has achieved the fastest growing pipeline in the history of the hospitality industry, and has captured approximately 2/3 of all net pipeline growth associated with the midscale segment since it launched in 2016. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525005245/en/ Tru by Hilton has achieved the fastest growing pipeline in the history of the hospitality industry and was developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback. (Graphic: Business Wire) Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, and brought to market in just 16 months
BIOCAD Joins the EU25.5.2017 14:56
Biotechnological company BIOCAD expands internationally. The company plans to enter European market through partnership in Finland. This partner program covers collaboration in education, fundamental sciences and commercial manufacturing. Total investment over 7 years will exceed 25 million euro. The first European facility and mutual scientific projects will be located in the region of Southwest Finland – Turku. Such decision was supported by the University of Turku, Abo Academi University and Turku Science Park Ltd. Besides leading educational organizations in life sciences, here is located one of the main biopharmaceutical cluster in EU. On the 23 of May 2017, the general partnership agreement was signed as a part of Russia-Finland congress. In the nearest future, the mutual collaboration will cover medicine and business development. The CEO of BIOCAD – Dmitry Morozov ann
Harpoon Therapeutics Announces Completion of $45M Series B Financing25.5.2017 14:15
Harpoon Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing novel T-cell recruiting biologic therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the completion of a $45M Series B financing, which included Arix Bioscience, New Leaf Venture Partners and Taiho Ventures, who are all new investors in the company, and existing investor MPM Capital. The financing was co-led by Arix Bioscience and New Leaf Venture Partners. Mark Chin, Investment Manager at Arix, and Ron Hunt, Managing Director at New Leaf, will join the Harpoon Therapeutics board of directors. In addition, Sakae Asanuma, President of Taiho Ventures, will join the board of directors in an observer capacity. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance Harpoon Therapeutics’ novel, proprietary, tri-specific T-cell activating construct (TriTAC™) immuno-oncology platform, including moving two lead programs into clinical tria
APR Applied Pharma Research at the 9th ChinaBio® Partnering Forum: Bringing Swiss Made Innovations and Science Driven Technologies to Strengthen Its Presence in the Chinese Market25.5.2017 12:00
APR Applied Pharma Research s.a., the Swiss independent developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products, will participate to the 9 th ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, which will be held in Zhuhai, China, May 31 st -June 1 st , 2017, presenting company innovations and science driven technologies in order to meet potential business partners. The event is the largest life science partnering conference in China, and brings over 900 leaders from across the life science value chain. Attending companies from China and across the globe include pharmaceutical and biotech companies, investors from all over the world and researchers from leading Universities and Institutes. Chinese market is playing an increasingly important role in APR business strategy and forward
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme