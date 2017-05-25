KLAS report: InterSystems TrakCare Tops Global EMR Deployments
25.5.2017 19:27 | Business Wire
The electronic medical record (EMR) technology from InterSystems has been deployed by more hospitals than any other vendor’s software during the past four years, according to a research report published today by the internationally recognized research organization KLAS. InterSystems TrakCare®, a unified healthcare information system, has ‘pulled ahead’ of its competitors as a preferred solution, winning significantly more new hospitals globally (non US) than any other supplier in 2016, the report found.
The influential report examines new hospital EMR contracts worldwide, outside of the United States, and found a significant increase in EMR purchasing decisions across the globe in 2016, with TrakCare being a market leader in new hospital wins. Detailing 56 total hospital wins for InterSystems in 2016, the report acknowledged a lower all-in-cost and high proportion of multi-facility contracts for InterSystems customers.
“Broad functionality and a light IT footprint have led to InterSystems being deployed by more hospitals over the past four years than any other solution,” the report said. “InterSystems’ strong 2016 across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East – which included new contracts with several multihospital organizations in the UK and China – was driven by an all-in cost lower than Cerner’s and Epic’s.”
“InterSystems is working with some of the world’s most digitally progressive healthcare providers, who are using TrakCare to improve care and empower clinicians with clinically advanced IT solutions,” said Christine Chapman, vice president for TrakCare at InterSystems. “The success speaks to our commitment to patients and providers alike, our proven ability to deliver value for customers in diverse countries, and a growing need for solutions that respond to the needs of different care settings.”
Highlights from the report included:
- Hospitals wanting a “good mix of functionality with a lower all-in price” during the past three to four years “deployed or chose to deploy InterSystems more than any other vendor.”
- InterSystems contracts represented the highest total number of inpatient facilities, thanks to decisions by multi-site customers such as a public health board in Scotland, a private maternity group in China, and a private hospital group in England.
- InterSystems was reported to be “winning in the UK,” where healthcare providers were said to prefer InterSystems to UK-specific alternatives, and that despite financing challenges faced in the country, providers finalized several EMR contracts. InterSystems “far and away had the most new hospitals associated to these contracts,” the report said, highlighting signings with a health board in Scotland, a large private hospital group and a consortium of NHS trusts.
- InterSystems is the only vendor featured in the report to have clients in China and Thailand
on their “go-forward solution” with the corporation expanding presence in both countries in 2016 – including a group of maternity hospitals in China and a well-known private hospital in Thailand.
- The report described InterSystems’ expansion in Asia and market presence in Europe and the Middle East, with commentary highlighting new InterSystems contracts in countries including Italy and France and with a hospital group in the United Arab Emirates.
For more information on the KLAS report visit KLAS online at www.klasresearch.com.
About KLAS
KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare executives and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services, medical equipment and infrastructure systems to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving supplier performance. KLAS was founded in 1996, and their staff and advisory board average 25 years of healthcare information technology experience. Follow KLAS on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KLASresearch.
About InterSystems
InterSystems is the engine behind the world’s most important applications. In healthcare, finance, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems is the power behind what mattersTM. Founded in 1978, InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, visit InterSystems.com.
