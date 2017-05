MPD:ssä esitellään uusia mahdollisuuksia: Digitaaliset kaksoset siivittävät teollisuuden uudistumista

VTT at the MPD event arranged in Tampere between 29 and 31 May: Meet the enablers of the digital future 26.5.2017 16:30

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd participates in the "Manufacturing Performance Days 2017" event that gathers domestic and international leaders in industry, technology and service provisions under the theme "Towards Outcome Economy". Throughout the entire event, we will be presenting demonstrations that will transform the digital future. On 30 May, we will also orchestrate the "Creating the Future Success" seminar.