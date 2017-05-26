Digi Communications NV (Former Cable Communications Systems N.V.) Announces Investor Call on The 2017 1st Quarter Results
26.5.2017 14:22 | Business Wire
Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on May 30, 2017 (at 17:00 UKT/19:00 EEST) it will host a conference call to discuss the 2017 1st quarter results.
To participate in the conference please follow the instructions from the official websites designated of Digi: http://investors.rcs-rds.ro and www.digi-communications.ro (Investor Relations Section).
A webcast of the call and the presentation materials will be available on our official websites at www.digi-communications.ro (Investor Relations Section) and http://investors.rcs-rds.ro.
The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
About Digi Communications NV
Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005241/en/
Contact information
For Digi Communications NV
Serghei Bulgac
Phone no: +4031 400 4444
ipo.relations@digi-communications.ro
investor.relations@rcs-rds.ro
