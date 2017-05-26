VTT at the MPD event arranged in Tampere between 29 and 31 May: Meet the enablers of the digital future
26.5.2017 16:30 | MPD
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd participates in the "Manufacturing Performance Days 2017" event that gathers domestic and international leaders in industry, technology and service provisions under the theme "Towards Outcome Economy". Throughout the entire event, we will be presenting demonstrations that will transform the digital future. On 30 May, we will also orchestrate the "Creating the Future Success" seminar.
PRESS RELEASE 26.5.2017
Media is welcome to take the digital leap and interview our research scientists on the technological possibilities of the future. Contact our research scientists directly and arrange a meeting!
Date: 29 - 31 May 2017
Place: Tampere Hall, Yliopistonkatu 55, 33100 Tampere
VTT's robotic family:
Pepper the service robot knows how to interact with people.
Senior Scientist Marketta Niemelä, marketta.niemela@vtt.fi, +358 40 574 6549
Nao robot is a small, walking and social robot intended for research and teaching
Senior Scientist Marketta Niemelä, marketta.niemela@vtt.fi, +358 40 574 6549
Turtlebot candy robot is a small transport robot.
Senior Scientist Marketta Niemelä, marketta.niemela@vtt.fi, +358 40 574 6549
Astronaut demonstration This augmented reality (AR) tool will be available to astronauts of the future in demanding maintenance conditions and the real-time monitoring of equipment status in space.
Principal Scientist Kaj Helin, kaj.helin@vtt.fi, +358 40 847 9351 and
Research Scientist Jaakko Karjalainen, Jaakko.Karjalainen@vtt.fi, +358 40 137 3134
AR sound demonstration Hear how augmented reality will bring the sounds of an engine and wind power close to you and move them far away.
Senior Scientist Marko Antila, Marko.Antila@vtt.fi, +358 40 527 5343
Digital maturity test helps companies test their digital maturity.
Research Team Leader Anu Seisto Anu.Seisto@vtt.fi, +358 40 547 1609 and
Key Account Manager Matti Koivu, matti.koivu@vtt.fi, +358 40 054 4376
Sensors
Research Team Leader Esa Viljamaa, esa.viljamaa@vtt.fi, + 358 40 091 1201
Industrial Cyber Security Services video
Principal Scientist Pasi Ahonen, Pasi.Ahonen@vtt.fi, +358 44 730 7152
Read more:
VTT seminar on 30 May, "Creating the Future Success": http://www.vttresearch.com/media/events/mpd2017
MPD event site (the main organiser of the event is DIMECC, with VTT as a partner): https://mes.eventos.fi/event/mpd2017
Welcome!
For more information, please contact:
VTT
Risto Kuivanen, Business Development Manager
+358 40 511 6699, risto.kuivanen@vtt.fi
More information on VTT:
Milka Lahnalammi-Vesivalo, Manager, External Communications
+38 40 545 7828, milka.lahnalammi-vesivalo@vtt.fi
www.vtt.fi
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd is the leading research and technology company in the Nordic countries. We use our research and knowledge to provide expert services for our domestic and international customers and partners, and for both private and public sectors. We use 4,000,000 hours of brainpower a year to develop new technological solutions. VTT in social media: Twitter @VTTFinland, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Periscope.
