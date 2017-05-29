Finland’s most important industrial event MPD creating new paths: Roima brings food and beverage industry’s knowledge to technology industry

29.5.2017 13:00 | MPD

Roima Intelligence, a productivity partner for companies in manufacturing industry and food and beverage industry, releases new “Roima theses” in the most significant industrial event of Finland’s 100-year celebrations. Manufacturing Performance Days, MPD, gather the most outstanding industrial influencers to Tampere Hall.

“We want to bring yet a new angle to the uniquely excellent offering of MPD 2017. At the event, we are going to tell what lessons the world’s most competitive business, the food and beverage industry, can teach the machine shops of the technology industry”, promises Roima’s CEO Jukka Ropponen.

Roima Intelligence is a unique Finnish company. Even though Roima as a brand was born as recently as in 2014, its units have deep roots and decades of experience in the Finnish industry across different sectors. Roima can rightly be called a true productivity partner; Roima creates better profitability for companies in the technology industry and food and beverage industry alike by bringing intelligence into product management, supply chain and production processes.

Roima is a partner of Valmet Automotive

“Our aim is not to encourage European companies to move their production to low-cost countries or replace humans with robots in local production. On the contrary, our aim is to ensure the competitiveness of the industry and create growth through seamless collaboration between humans and automation. A case in point is Valmet Automotive, measuring their recruitment activities in thousands of new jobs”, outlines CEO Ropponen.

The partnership with Valmet Automotive’s Uusikaupunki car factory, the flagship of the Finnish industry, speaks volumes about Roima’s competence and knowhow. Valmet Automotive sets the bar high.

“We have won the trust of Daimler. Our partners have helped us to execute our manufacturing strategy. However, Roima is not only a partner, but an elemental part of our plant. They know what they are doing and are in it with us for the long haul”, praises Pasi Rannus, Senior Vice President of the Manufacturing business line at Valmet Automotive.

Together supporting renewing, employing industry

A central theme in MPD 2017 is the Finnish industry’s ambitious employment target of 100,000 new jobs.

“Roima’s positive view to automation and employment fits in with the MPD spirit excellently. This kind of attitude and, of course, in particular the realization of this attitude at the same time in an ever more productive and ever more employing renewing industry forms one of the central pillars of Finland’s future welfare”, notes Tomas Hedenborg, Chair of MPD Organization Committee.

We warmly welcome everyone to visit Roima’s stand at MPD on Tuesday, 30 May at 3 pm and to be among the first to hear Roima’s theses on industry’s best practices across sectors. We are glad to announce that Pasi Rannus from Valmet Automotive will also be there with us, talking about how the cooperation with Roima contributes to the strong growth of Uusikaupunki car factory, by effectively utilizing automation and robotics.

