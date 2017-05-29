Finland’s most important industrial event MPD creating new paths: Roima brings food and beverage industry’s knowledge to technology industry
29.5.2017 13:00 | MPD
Roima Intelligence, a productivity partner for companies in manufacturing industry and food and beverage industry, releases new “Roima theses” in the most significant industrial event of Finland’s 100-year celebrations. Manufacturing Performance Days, MPD, gather the most outstanding industrial influencers to Tampere Hall.
PRESS RELEASE 29.5.2017
“We want to bring yet a new angle to the uniquely excellent offering of MPD 2017. At the event, we are going to tell what lessons the world’s most competitive business, the food and beverage industry, can teach the machine shops of the technology industry”, promises Roima’s CEO Jukka Ropponen.
Roima Intelligence is a unique Finnish company. Even though Roima as a brand was born as recently as in 2014, its units have deep roots and decades of experience in the Finnish industry across different sectors. Roima can rightly be called a true productivity partner; Roima creates better profitability for companies in the technology industry and food and beverage industry alike by bringing intelligence into product management, supply chain and production processes.
Roima is a partner of Valmet Automotive
“Our aim is not to encourage European companies to move their production to low-cost countries or replace humans with robots in local production. On the contrary, our aim is to ensure the competitiveness of the industry and create growth through seamless collaboration between humans and automation. A case in point is Valmet Automotive, measuring their recruitment activities in thousands of new jobs”, outlines CEO Ropponen.
The partnership with Valmet Automotive’s Uusikaupunki car factory, the flagship of the Finnish industry, speaks volumes about Roima’s competence and knowhow. Valmet Automotive sets the bar high.
“We have won the trust of Daimler. Our partners have helped us to execute our manufacturing strategy. However, Roima is not only a partner, but an elemental part of our plant. They know what they are doing and are in it with us for the long haul”, praises Pasi Rannus, Senior Vice President of the Manufacturing business line at Valmet Automotive.
Together supporting renewing, employing industry
A central theme in MPD 2017 is the Finnish industry’s ambitious employment target of 100,000 new jobs.
“Roima’s positive view to automation and employment fits in with the MPD spirit excellently. This kind of attitude and, of course, in particular the realization of this attitude at the same time in an ever more productive and ever more employing renewing industry forms one of the central pillars of Finland’s future welfare”, notes Tomas Hedenborg, Chair of MPD Organization Committee.
We warmly welcome everyone to visit Roima’s stand at MPD on Tuesday, 30 May at 3 pm and to be among the first to hear Roima’s theses on industry’s best practices across sectors. We are glad to announce that Pasi Rannus from Valmet Automotive will also be there with us, talking about how the cooperation with Roima contributes to the strong growth of Uusikaupunki car factory, by effectively utilizing automation and robotics.
More information:
Jukka Ropponen, CEO, Roima Intelligence, 0400 423 910, jukka.ropponen@roimaint.com
Tomas Hedenborg, Chairman of MPD organising committee, 050 310 1999, tomas.hedenborg@fastems.com
Roima Intelligence Inc. is a productivity partner for companies within technology industry and food and beverage industry. Our goal is to improve the profitability of our customers’ supply chain. We do that with the best possible know-how and time-tested software in the direction of production management, production and intralogistics. We serve over 300 companies, such as Atria, Confidex, Glaston, Lappset, Metso, Patria, Valio, Vindea and Valmet Automotive. In 2016, Red Herring media chose Roima as one of the most promising technology company in the world, unique of its kind in Finland. We are growing: Roima has 150 experts working in our offices at Eindhoven, Espoo, Seinäjoki, Tampere, Turku and Pori.
Avainsanat
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
info@mpdays.com
http://www.mpdays.com
Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) on Suomi 100 -juhlavuoden tärkein teollisuustapahtuma, joka kokoaa yhteen liki tuhat digitaalisen ja valmistavan teollisuuden vaikuttajaa Suomesta ja ulkomailta. MPD 2017 järjestetään Tampere-talolla 29.–31.5.2017.
Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) is the most important industry event of the Finland100 centenary celebrations, bringing together nearly thousand influencers of manufacturing and digitalizing industry from Finland and abroad. MPD is organized in the Tampere Hall on 29-31 May 2017.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta MPD
VTT, Tampere University of Technology and Tampere University of Applied Science combine cutting-edge infra: One-stop-shop principle adopted by Finland’s manufacturing industry29.5.2017 09:15
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Tampere University of Technology (TUT) and Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK) are creating an extensive research infrastructure in Finland. This alliance will provide new business opportunities for Finnish industry, as manufacturing begins to benefit from research environments and machines. Automation and robotics, 3D printing and digital product development are the focus areas of the infrastructures.
VTT, TTY ja TAMK yhdistävät huippuluokan infransa: Suomen valmistavan teollisuuden käyttöön yhden luukun periaatteella29.5.2017 09:00
Teknologian tutkimuskeskus VTT, Tampereen teknillinen yliopisto (TTY) ja Tampereen ammattikorkeakoulu (TAMK) luovat Suomeen laajan tutkimuksen infrakokonaisuuden. Suomen teollisuudelle aukeaa uusia liiketoimintamahdollisuuksia tästä allianssista, kun se pääsee hyödyntämään näitä tutkimusympäristöjä ja koneita. Infroissa korostuvat automaatio ja robotiikka, 3D-tulostus sekä digitaalinen tuotekehitys.
Top six proposals are selected: Industry’s great idea competition MPIDEA received high-quality proposals from bioenergy to information management28.5.2017 15:00
The Finnish industry’s great MPIDEA competition to create 100,000 jobs to Finland is approaching its final stage. The prestigious Jury has selected top six proposals. The proposals are from different corners of Finland and represent innovativeness and broad-minded thinking in different fields.
Kuusi parasta ehdotusta on selvillä: Teollisuuden suuri ideakilpailu MPIDEA sai huippuehdotuksia bioenergiasta tiedonhallintaan27.5.2017 10:00
Teollisuuden suuri MPIDEA-kilpailu 100 000 työpaikan luomiseksi Suomeen on viime metreillä. Arvovaltainen tuomaristo on valinnut kuusi parasta ehdotusta. Ehdotukset tulevat eri puolilta Suomea ja edustavat innovatiivisuutta ja ennakkoluulotonta ajattelua monilla eri aloilla.
VTT at the MPD event arranged in Tampere between 29 and 31 May: Meet the enablers of the digital future26.5.2017 16:30
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd participates in the "Manufacturing Performance Days 2017" event that gathers domestic and international leaders in industry, technology and service provisions under the theme "Towards Outcome Economy". Throughout the entire event, we will be presenting demonstrations that will transform the digital future. On 30 May, we will also orchestrate the "Creating the Future Success" seminar.
VTT MPD-tapahtumassa 29. - 31.5. Tampereella: Tapaa digitaalisen tulevaisuuden mahdollistajat26.5.2017 16:15
Teknologian tutkimuskeskus VTT on mukana valmistustekniikan ”Manufacturing Performance Days 2017” huipputapahtumassa, joka kokoaa yhteen kotimaiset ja kansainväliset teollisuuden, teknologian ja palvelutarjoajien huiput teeman ”Towards Outcome Economy” alle. Esittelemme koko tapahtuman ajan digitaalista tulevaisuutta muuttavia demoja. Orkesteroimme myös 30.5. seminaaria ”Creating the Future Success”.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme