MFA: Foreign Minister Timo Soini to participate in a NB8+V4 foreign ministers meeting

29.5.2017 14:30 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 102/2017

29 May 2017

Foreign Minister Timo Soini to participate in a NB8+V4 foreign ministers meeting

Foreign Minister Timo Soini will participate in a joint meeting of the NB8 and the V4 Group, bringing together Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers as well as the foreign ministers of the Visegrád Group in Sopote, Poland, on 30 May.

The ministers will address topics such as security policy, Russia, Ukraine, strategic communication, Eastern Partnership, topical EU matters and energy security and transport.

The meeting will be chaired by Norway, the coordinator of the NB8 cooperation, and Poland which is currently leading the Visegrád Group. Meetings have been organised since 2013 and the one to be held in Sopote continues the tradition of joint meetings.The Visegrád Group consists of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Inquiries: Matti Nissinen, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister, tel. +35840 590 7973 and Maria Forslund, First Secretary, Unit for Northern Europe, tel. +358 50 416 7823.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.