MPD presents new opportunities: Digital twin accelerates industrial renewal
30.5.2017 07:00 | MPD
Simulation is a remarkable opportunity for the industry, offered by digitalisation. A digital twin, which is created and developed simultaneously with the real machine, production line or plants, gives good preconditions for digitalisation. Siemens is cooperating with many players to utilize the simulation in various industrial targets. Digital twin is complemented by IoT solution called Siemens MindSphere, which is presented in Tampere during Finland´s most important industrial event, MPD.
PRESS RELEASE 30.5.2017
The Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 event (MPD) is organized by DIMECC, which is the innovation platform for our digitalizing industry combining the industry, universities and research institutions. MPD is the biggest and most important industrial event of the Finland 100 centennial celebrations. MPD has a record of close to 70 partner organizations.
Digital environment provides an easy and cost efficient way to engineer and test products, processes and plants without building expensive prototypes. Also the virtual deployment speeds up the completing of a plant or a production line.
A concrete equipment and its digital twin are already in real use at the Aalto University. Konecranes donated a crane to Aalto. Siemens’ PLM software and automation are used in engineering the crane. Students have access to the user interface of crane through Konecranes’ TRUCONNECT platform. In addition, the crane is connected to Siemens’ IoT platform, which allows the data derived from the crane to flow back to virtual environment. New solutions can be simulated using the crane’s digital twin, which is a virtual copy of the crane and its automation system.
“A digital twin is developed based on the data derived from the actual crane. In addition to simulation, it can be utilized for instance in product development. Thanks to this, the development work is based on the correct data, not on any assumptions”, reveals CEO Janne Öhman of Siemens, Finland.
As such, there is nothing new in the virtual models of products. However, a digital twin develops and changes constantly based on the data derived from the actual crane. The link between the digital twin and the actual equipment is an open IoT platform, Siemens’ MindSphere, through which the data is transferred from the actual equipment to the virtual model.
”In our open IoT platform, various players can develop new solutions and business models with data safely and, at best, create productive ecosystems”, Öhman continues.
MPIDEA will benefit startups
Siemens Finland has been the initiator of the MPIDEA competition, which seeks innovations to create new industrial workplaces in Finland. New ideas, innovations and especially business models are the best way to ensure the success of the Finnish industry in the global competition. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, the 30th of May, in the main event of MPD.
“The startups focusing on IoT have a remarkable role in the MindSphere ecosystem. In order to support the emerging business of startups, Siemens is launching a global startup program in the autumn 2017, called “MindSphere Rocket Club”. Hopefully MPIDEA competition is a vehicle to increase the interest in our ecosystem”, foresees Öhman.
New innovations and business models are born increasingly within networks, ecosystems.
“We are very satisfied that startups have a stronger than ever presence in MPD”, praises Harri Kulmala, CEO of DIMECC Ltd, the main organizer of MPD. DIMECC, the most important innovation ecosystem of the Finnish industry, will be presented in its unique scope at the MPD in Tampere, in 29–31 May 2017.
Further information:
Janne Öhman, CEO, Siemens Finland, +358 50 511 3868, janne.ohman@siemens.com
Harri Kulmala, CEO, DIMECC Ltd, +358 40 840 6380, harri.kulmala@dimecc.com
Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) is the most important industry event of the Finland100 centenary celebrations, bringing together nearly thousand influencers of manufacturing and digitalizing industry from Finland and abroad. MPD is organized in the Tampere Hall on 29-31 May 2017.
