Teollisuuden kansainvälinen suurtapahtuma alkaa: MPD saa osallistujia 27 maasta, ideakilpailu MPIDEA huipentuu 4 parhaan finaaliin Tampere-talossa

VTT, Tampere University of Technology and Tampere University of Applied Science combine cutting-edge infra: One-stop-shop principle adopted by Finland’s manufacturing industry 29.5.2017 09:15

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Tampere University of Technology (TUT) and Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK) are creating an extensive research infrastructure in Finland. This alliance will provide new business opportunities for Finnish industry, as manufacturing begins to benefit from research environments and machines. Automation and robotics, 3D printing and digital product development are the focus areas of the infrastructures.