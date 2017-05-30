PPG Issues Statement Regarding Decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
29.5.2017 22:42 | Business Wire
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today issued the following statement in response to the decision by the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber:
The matter before the Enterprise Chamber was between AkzoNobel and certain shareholders, who have clearly stated that constructive engagement between AkzoNobel and PPG is in the best interests of all stakeholders. PPG remains willing to meet with AkzoNobel regarding a potential combination of the two companies, but without productive engagement, PPG will assess and decide whether or not to pursue an offer for AkzoNobel. PPG will make further announcements if and when it is appropriate.
This is a public announcement by PPG pursuant to the provisions of section 4 paragraph 3 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) of the Netherlands in connection with a potential voluntary public offer by PPG for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of AkzoNobel. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. This announcement does not constitute a decision on what actions PPG will take following the outcome of any assessment of its options. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from, directly or indirectly, any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.
To view the previous announcements related to PPG’s proposal to combine with AkzoNobel, click here. To learn more about PPG, visit www.ppg.com.
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2016. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.
We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements about PPG Industries, Inc. (“PPG”) that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These matters involve risks and uncertainties as discussed in PPG’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and its current reports on Form 8-K, filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements about the proposed business combination with Akzo Nobel N.V. (“AkzoNobel”) by PPG (such proposed business combination, the “Transaction”), the terms of the proposed Transaction and the expected benefits of the Transaction for PPG, AkzoNobel and their respective shareholders. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of PPG and are subject to uncertainty and to changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements are based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include: PPG’s future actions in respect of the Transaction and AkzoNobel; whether an agreement in respect of the Transaction will ultimately be negotiated and executed; uncertainties as to whether AkzoNobel will cooperate with PPG regarding the Transaction; whether AkzoNobel’s management or supervisory boards will endorse the Transaction and uncertainties as to successful implementation of the Transaction. However, it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and PPG undertakes no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Additional Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to
Find It
An agreement in respect of the Transaction described in this press release has not yet been executed, and this press release is neither an offer to sell securities, a solicitation of a proxy, nor a substitute for a registration statement or proxy statement or other filings that may be made with the SEC. Any proxy solicitation of PPG’s shareholders will be made through materials filed with the SEC and no offer of securities to U.S. security holders or holders of ADRs representing AkzoNobel shares shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Should an agreement with respect to the Transaction be reached, PPG expects to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 and a proxy statement. Investors and security holders are urged to read all relevant documents filed with the SEC (if and when they become available), including the prospectus and proxy statement, because they will contain important information about the Transaction. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain these documents (if and when available) free of charge at the SEC’s website http://www.sec.gov, or from PPG’s Investor Center website http://investor.ppg.com.
Participants in the Solicitation
This press release is neither a solicitation of a proxy nor a substitute for any proxy statement or other filings that may be made with the SEC. Nonetheless, PPG and its affiliates and their directors and executive officers and certain employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of PPG common stock with respect to the Transaction. Information about such parties and a description of their interests are set forth in PPG’s 2016 Annual Report. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will also be included in the materials that PPG would file with the SEC in connection with a Transaction. These documents (if and when available) may be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website http://www.sec.gov or PPG’s Investor Center website http://investor.ppg.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005268/en/
Contact information
PPG Media:
Bryan Iams, +1-412-434-2181
Corporate Communications
bryan.iams@ppg.com
or
PPG Investor:
Scott Minder, +1-412-434-3466
Investor Relations
sminder@ppg.com
investor.ppg.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
World Bedwetting Day Steering Committee: New global guidelines call for more effective treatment for bedwetting, a common condition which affects 1 in 15 children130.5.2017 01:01
The World Bedwetting Day Steering Committee (WBD-SC) has launched simplified practical guidelines to help healthcare professionals understand how best to treat bedwetting. “For decades, people thought children would outgrow wetting the bed, but we know now that it is a medical condition which can be treated relatively easily,” says Professor Serdar Tekgül at the Department of Urology at Hacettepe University. “Bedwetting affects more boys than girls and has a big impact on social wellbeing, so I would urge everyone affected to see a doctor and see what help is available.” Bedwetting is a common medical condition that has a serious impact on a child’s self-esteem, emotional well-being and day time functioning, including school and social performance2,3,5. Bedwetting has been linked to brain function/psychological problems and improvements in their working memory and other dail
YuppTV Bags Exclusive Digital Rights of ICC Champions Trophy 201729.5.2017 17:00
To the delight of cricket enthusiasts on its platform, YuppTV, the world’s largest OTT player in South-Asian content, has bagged the exclusive digital rights for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2017 for Canada and non-exclusive digital rights for Continental Europe. With the latest development, YuppTV users in Canada and Continental Europe, excluding Germany, Switzerland and Austria, will be able to catch the intense cricketing action LIVE on YuppTV. Commenting on the latest undertaking, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV, said, “We are glad to bag the Digital Rights for the ICC Champions Trophy, 2017. It has been our constant endeavour to make it easier for users to access entertainment over the internet. Now, with the latest development, cricket enthusiasts will be able to catch the intense cricketing action LIVE on YuppTV. Since cricket enjoys a cult following across the globe,
Stimwave Receives CE Mark Approval for World’s First Fully Percutaneous Stimulator Anchoring System26.5.2017 20:54
Freedom Neuro BV, a medical device distributor for Stimwave Technologies Incorporated, today announced CE Mark approval for the world’s first Percutaneous Injectable Anchor System. The injectable anchor is utilized in conjunction with the company’s wireless neurostimulator devices to provide true innovation in fixating Stimwave’s Wireless Pain Relief® technology through a minimally-invasive outpatient procedure for those who suffer from chronic pain. “A wireless system that enables clinicians to actually have the full programming capabilities of IPGs, all in a device that can be injected, represents a paradigm shift in the field of options to provide the best in customization for patients to manage their pain profiles,” said Bart Billet, MD, from AZ Delta hospital group in Roeselare, Belgium. Once the stimulator is injected, the SandShark is slid down over the device, progre
Digi Communications NV (Former Cable Communications Systems N.V.) Announces Investor Call on The 2017 1st Quarter Results26.5.2017 14:22
Digi Communications N.V. ("Digi" or the "Company") announces that on May 30, 2017 (at 17:00 UKT/19:00 EEST) it will host a conference call to discuss the 2017 1st quarter results. To participate in the conference please follow the instructions from the official websites designated of Digi: http://investors.rcs-rds.ro and www.digi-communications.ro (Investor Relations Section). A webcast of the call and the presentation materials will be available on our official websites at www.digi-communications.ro (Investor Relations Section) and http://investors.rcs-rds.ro. The webcast will be archived for 30 days. About Digi Communications NV Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS prov
UNITEDPRINT SE Invests in Digital Printing26.5.2017 12:00
The online print shop UNITEDPRINT SE, which features print24, Easyprint and DDK PRINT BIG among its well-known brands, is substantially increasing its production power in digital printing with two brand-new HP Indigo 10000 digital printing machines. Using high-definition imaging, the new machines produce even higher-quality printing results within shorter production times. Starting from summer 2017, the online printer wants to boost its digital printing with further investments. Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing of UNITEDPRINT SE, describes the investment in new printing machines as an “unbelievable advance” and adds: “With this equipment for larger format digital printing, we’re providing our customers with absolute top quality for their Brochures and Posters – and all this at astonishingly low prices and from print runs of just 1 piece.”
Hytera Communications Completes Acquisition of Sepura26.5.2017 07:30
Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (002583.SZ), the leading global provider of innovative professional mobile radio (PMR) communications solutions that improve organizational efficiency and make the world safer, announced that as of 24 May 2017 it has completed its acquisition of the Sepura Group PLC, based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, the leading provider in TETRA products and solutions for organizations worldwide. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525006199/en/ "The PMR communications industry is seeing rapid evolution, and Hytera leads in incorporating new technologies and attractive features that deliver more effective solutions for our customers," said Mr. Qingzhou Chen, founder, chairman and president of Shenzhen, Guangdong-based Hytera. "Adding the Sepura Group complements
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme