World Bedwetting Day Steering Committee: New global guidelines call for more effective treatment for bedwetting, a common condition which affects 1 in 15 children1
30.5.2017 01:01 | Business Wire
The World Bedwetting Day Steering Committee (WBD-SC) has launched simplified practical guidelines to help healthcare professionals understand how best to treat bedwetting.
“For decades, people thought children would outgrow wetting the bed, but we know now that it is a medical condition which can be treated relatively easily,” says Professor Serdar Tekgül at the Department of Urology at Hacettepe University. “Bedwetting affects more boys than girls and has a big impact on social wellbeing, so I would urge everyone affected to see a doctor and see what help is available.”
Bedwetting is a common medical condition that has a serious impact on a child’s self-esteem, emotional well-being and day time functioning, including school and social performance2,3,5. Bedwetting has been linked to brain function/psychological problems and improvements in their working memory and other daily activities have been seen after treatment6.
The impact of bedwetting is often underestimated and training for healthcare professionals rarely includes specific guidance on bedwetting. Using the worldwide input of the steering committee members, the simplified guidelines act as a clear, reliable source of information to healthcare professionals across the globe, to improve treatment and thereby limit the child’s burden caused by bedwetting.
Professor Serdar Tekgül at the Department of Urology at Hacettepe University said, “Half of parents whose children wet the bed don’t seek medical help, preferring to try lifestyle solutions, which means there may be a significant delay before a patient has visited a healthcare professional about their bedwetting problem. So it really is important that when they see a doctor, they get the right support and guidance needed.”
##
About Bedwetting
Bedwetting, also known as nocturnal enuresis, is an uncontrollable leakage of urine while asleep7. In most cases it is caused by over-production of urine at night or reduced capacity of the bladder3. An inability to wake up can be another cause3. Bedwetting does not have a psychological cause3. Bedwetting is a common childhood medical condition, with approximately 5–10% of 7 year-olds regularly wetting their beds and the problem may persist into teenage and adulthood1.
About World Bedwetting Day
World Bedwetting Day was initiated to raise awareness among the public and healthcare professionals that bedwetting is a common medical condition that can and should be treated.
World Bedwetting Day 2017 will take place on Tuesday 30th May and occurs on the last Tuesday of May each year. The theme is: ‘Time to Take Action’, in recognition that much more can be done to diagnose and treat children who suffer from bedwetting.
For more information please visit www.worldbedwettingday.com.
About the World Bedwetting Day Steering Committee
The World Bedwetting Day Steering Committee brings together experts from across the globe to support this initiative and consists of the International Children’s Continence Society (ICCS), the European Society of Paediatric Urology (ESPU), the Asia Pacific Association of Paediatric Urology (APAPU), the International Paediatric Nephrology Association (IPNA), the European Society of Paediatric Nephrology (ESPN), the Sociedad Iberoamericana de Urologia Paediatrica (SIUP), and the North American Paediatric Urology Societies. The initiative is supported by Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170529005017/en/
Contact information
Burson-Marsteller, on behalf of World Bedwetting Day Steering
Committee
Jack Dixey
Jack.dixey@bm.com
02073006221
