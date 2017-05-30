Friends Provident International invests in Munich Re’s ALLFINANZ digital new business solution to streamline policy application and improve customer service

30.5.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd., the leading provider of new business underwriting solutions to the life insurance industry, today announced that Friends Provident International (FPI) has become the latest international life insurance provider to implement the ALLFINANZ Interview Server solution. The automated underwriting platform will enable FPI to streamline the policy application process, accelerate customer acquisition and improve customer service.

FPI, a part of the Aviva Group, has over 35 years’ experience providing savings, investment and protection products to customers in Asia and the UAE. The company has more than 500 staff located in offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Isle of Man.

“Our focus is on delivering a world class proposition to meet the complex needs of our mainly expatriate customer base” said Marcus Gent, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at FPI. “We constantly seek to improve the customer journey and improve customer service response times, which in turn motivate sales offices, advisers and partners. We selected Munich Re's innovative ALLFINANZ Interview Server because of its international reputation for ease of use and flexibility.”

FPI expects the implementation of ALLFINANZ will lead to improved operational efficiency and faster turnaround times in underwriting. At the same time, it will provide advisors and expatriate customers with faster and more consistent underwriting decisions.

"We are delighted to have been selected by FPI as their technology partner for this important initiative” said Paul Donnelly, Executive Vice President EMEA at Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd. “By taking this step, FPI will further improve the response times of its award-winning customer service, while providing a foundation for a high-performance operation that can easily grow to process increasing volumes of new business.”

