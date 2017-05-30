Akeso Biomedical™ Files TYPLEX™ Chelate Dossier to Reduce Campylobacter in EU Poultry

30.5.2017 10:30 | Business Wire

Akeso Biomedical, Inc., announced today that the company has filed a dossier with the European Commission to market TYPLEXTM Chelate as a zootechnical feed additive for all avian species. Akeso Biomedical is a privately held company developing novel, non-antibiotic feed additive technologies to improve food safety and animal health. Akeso’s feed additives inhibit colonization of animal hosts by bacterial pathogens, decreasing the risk of foodborne illnesses, and improving animal performance and value on the farm.

TYPLEXTM Chelate (ferric tyrosine) is Akeso’s first commercial product based on its Fe3C technology. Akeso has shown that TYPLEXTM Chelate reduces the ability of pathogenic bacteria, such as Campylobacter jejuni, Salmonella spp., E. coli and Clostridium perfringens, to adhere to the intestinal lining of birds. Since the bacteria cannot attach, they are eliminated by gut peristalsis. The consequent reduction in gut populations of undesirable microorganisms allows birds to devote more energy to healthy growth rather than fighting off harmful bacteria.

The company has conducted extensive trials in the EU, both in laboratory scenarios and in commercial trials with Banham Poultry Ltd, to demonstrate that use in broiler feeds results in improved weight gain and feed conversion. The Fe3C technology was discovered at the University of Nottingham by Dr. Mahdavi, Professor Soultanas, and Professor Ala’Aldeen.

Simon Williams, CEO of Akeso Biomedical, said, “We are very excited to bring TYPLEXTM Chelate to the European market, and we are receiving substantial interest from poultry producers. Not only does TYPLEXTM Chelate improve poultry health and performance, but the significant reductions in carriage of Campylobacter jejuni are likely to make a significant contribution to control of human campylobacteriosis, which is the most common cause of food poisoning in the EU and elsewhere.”

Sarah Foulger, Managing Director of Banham Poultry Ltd in the UK, said, “We have been working hard with Akeso to support the development of TYPLEXTM Chelate by facilitating exclusive commercial trials, and we are eager to begin using TYPLEXTM Chelate in our broiler production.”

About Akeso Biomedical, Inc.

Akeso Biomedical, Inc. is an animal health and food safety company developing new solutions to improve animal welfare and performance and to prevent foodborne illnesses. Akeso uses a proprietary broad-spectrum iron chelate chemistry known as Fe3C. The Company’s product pipeline includes Fe3C feed additives designed to improve intestinal health and nutrient absorption in food animals, by reducing carriage of enteropathogens, including Salmonella, Campylobacter, Clostridium, and E. coli, among others. For more information please send inquiries to contact@akesobiomedical.com .

Akeso Biomedical, Inc. is a VIC Technology Venture Development™ portfolio company.

