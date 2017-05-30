SonicWall Appoints Michael Berg, IT Channel and Distributor Expert, to Lead Channel Program in Europe
30.5.2017 11:00 | Business Wire
SonicWall, the trusted security partner protecting more than one million networks worldwide, announced today that Michael Berg has joined the company as Senior Director of Channel Sales with a focus on Europe. As the latest addition to SonicWall’s worldwide Sales and Channel team, Berg will enhance the company’s strong relationships with the European channel and enable SonicWall to deepen its relationships with distributors.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005307/en/
Michael Berg (Photo: Business Wire)
The WannaCry global attack that shut down hospitals in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service and inflected more than 150 countries is a timely reminder of the reach of ransomware and other threat vectors across Europe and globally. According to the data gathered by the SonicWall Capture Labs team and reported in the SonicWall Annual Threat Report, ransomware grew from 3.8 million in 2015 to an astounding 638 million attack attempts in 2016 for a 167x year-over-year increase. SonicWall has added leadership in the European market to partner more closely with the channel in securing customers from threat vectors such ransomware, leveraging the company’s real-time breach detection and prevention solutions guided by real-time insights from the SonicWall Capture Threat Network.
Michael Berg Tapped for SonicWall Sales and Channel Team in Europe
As part of the Worldwide Sales and Channel team, Berg will drives sales and channel programs in Europe and is based in Switzerland. He will be responsible for executing on SonicWall’s 100 percent channel go-to-market strategies, partner recruitment and development, distribution partnerships and the full implementation of the SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program to drive mutual revenue growth with the channel.
“SonicWall already has garnered unprecedented traction with channel partners globally and in Europe since spinning off as an independent cybersecurity company in November,” said Steve Pataky, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Channel. “Michael’s expertise will strengthen the deep partnerships we are building with channel partners in the next phase of our growth. I’m particularly excited that Michael brings personal experience working with distributors and can strengthen our close ties with the distributor community.”
Berg brings to SonicWall more than 20 years of experience working with channel partners and distributors in the region. He joins the SonicWall team after serving as the Channel Director at encrypted communications firm Silent Circle where he lead commercial activities with distributors in the mobile device space. Previously, he was Vice President of Project Management at leading IT distributor ASBISc Enterprises PLC and established strong channel relationships across EMEA. Berg developed his in-depth knowledge of the distributors earlier in his career during his 15 years at distributor Tech Data, where he served in various management positions in Germany and Switzerland.
“After 20 years of working with channel partners and distributors, I have developed a great impression of SonicWall,” said Berg. “The rush of partners to join the SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program demonstrates that the company enjoys partnerships with the channel that are unmatched in the industry. I am excited to join SonicWall at a time when it's seeing incredible traction with the channel worldwide, fueled by a mix of strong leadership, innovative solutions and channel enablement.”
About SonicWall
SonicWall has been fighting the cyber-criminal industry for over 25 years defending small, medium-size businesses and enterprises worldwide. Backed by research from the SonicWall Capture Threat Network, our award-winning real-time breach detection and prevention solutions, coupled with the formidable resources of over 10,000 loyal channel partners around the globe, are the backbone securing more than a million business and mobile networks and their emails, applications and data. This combination of products and partners has enabled an automated real-time cyber defense solution tuned to the specific needs of the more than 500,000 businesses in over 150 countries.
For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005307/en/
Contact information
Axicom for SonicWall
Dan Pickles, +44 207 559 5615
daniel.pickles@axicom.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
IoT Tech Expo: T-Systems, Microsoft, Sigfox, Coca-Cola, Lufthansa, Nestlé, BMW & Visa lead Speaker Line-up for Europe’s largest IoT event - Opens This Week!30.5.2017 11:33
Europe’s leading IoT event; the IoT Tech Expo Europe will open its door to 5,000 attendees this week (1-2 June) where it will host 2 co-located events covering Blockchain and AI, 10 conference tracks covering the entire ecosystem, 250+ speakers, an exhibition of 150+ companies showcasing the latest innovations and the IoT meetup. Industries covered include manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, transport, government, utilities, insurance, finance, and automotive. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005143/en/ Europe's leading IoT event; the IoT Tech Expo Europe will open its door to 5,000 attendees this week (1-2 June) where it will also host 2 co-located events covering Blockchain and AI. (Photo: Business Wire) Across the 10 conference tracks, you will be able to see a range of i
Akeso Biomedical™ Files TYPLEX™ Chelate Dossier to Reduce Campylobacter in EU Poultry30.5.2017 10:30
Akeso Biomedical, Inc., announced today that the company has filed a dossier with the European Commission to market TYPLEXTM Chelate as a zootechnical feed additive for all avian species. Akeso Biomedical is a privately held company developing novel, non-antibiotic feed additive technologies to improve food safety and animal health. Akeso’s feed additives inhibit colonization of animal hosts by bacterial pathogens, decreasing the risk of foodborne illnesses, and improving animal performance and value on the farm. TYPLEXTM Chelate (ferric tyrosine) is Akeso’s first commercial product based on its Fe3C technology. Akeso has shown that TYPLEXTM Chelate reduces the ability of pathogenic bacteria, such as Campylobacter jejuni, Salmonella spp., E. coli and Clostridium perfringens, to adhere to the intestinal lining of birds. Since the bacteria cannot attach, they are eliminated by gut
Friends Provident International invests in Munich Re’s ALLFINANZ digital new business solution to streamline policy application and improve customer service30.5.2017 10:00
Munich Re Automation Solutions Ltd., the leading provider of new business underwriting solutions to the life insurance industry, today announced that Friends Provident International (FPI) has become the latest international life insurance provider to implement the ALLFINANZ Interview Server solution. The automated underwriting platform will enable FPI to streamline the policy application process, accelerate customer acquisition and improve customer service. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005007/en/ FPI, a part of the Aviva Group, has over 35 years’ experience providing savings, investment and protection products to customers in Asia and the UAE. The company has more than 500 staff located in offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Isle of Man. “Our focus is on delivering a wor
Mobidiag Extends Distribution Agreement with PerkinElmer to Offer Amplidiag® Diagnostics Products in African Countries and Israel30.5.2017 09:00
Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with PerkinElmer’s Wallac Oy subsidiary to include distribution of the Amplidiag® product line in Israel and several countries in Africa. The Amplidiag® product line, including in vitro diagnostic tests and compatible systems for the detection of gastrointestinal infections, is now distributed in Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda and Israel. “Since January 2017 Amplidiag’s product line has been available outside of Europe, and more specifically in South Africa through a distribution agreement with PerkinElmer. The relationship has been very successful since then and as a result we are extending the agreement to speed up our sales coverage in Africa and also to enter the Middle East diagnostics market. We a
World Bedwetting Day Steering Committee: New global guidelines call for more effective treatment for bedwetting, a common condition which affects 1 in 15 children130.5.2017 01:01
The World Bedwetting Day Steering Committee (WBD-SC) has launched simplified practical guidelines to help healthcare professionals understand how best to treat bedwetting. “For decades, people thought children would outgrow wetting the bed, but we know now that it is a medical condition which can be treated relatively easily,” says Professor Serdar Tekgül at the Department of Urology at Hacettepe University. “Bedwetting affects more boys than girls and has a big impact on social wellbeing, so I would urge everyone affected to see a doctor and see what help is available.” Bedwetting is a common medical condition that has a serious impact on a child’s self-esteem, emotional well-being and day time functioning, including school and social performance2,3,5. Bedwetting has been linked to brain function/psychological problems and improvements in their working memory and other dail
PPG Issues Statement Regarding Decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber29.5.2017 22:42
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today issued the following statement in response to the decision by the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber: The matter before the Enterprise Chamber was between AkzoNobel and certain shareholders, who have clearly stated that constructive engagement between AkzoNobel and PPG is in the best interests of all stakeholders. PPG remains willing to meet with AkzoNobel regarding a potential combination of the two companies, but without productive engagement, PPG will assess and decide whether or not to pursue an offer for AkzoNobel. PPG will make further announcements if and when it is appropriate. This is a public announcement by PPG pursuant to the provisions of section 4 paragraph 3 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) of the Netherlands in connection with a potential voluntary public offer by PPG for all the issued and outsta
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme