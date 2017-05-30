IoT Tech Expo: T-Systems, Microsoft, Sigfox, Coca-Cola, Lufthansa, Nestlé, BMW & Visa lead Speaker Line-up for Europe’s largest IoT event - Opens This Week!

30.5.2017 11:33 | Business Wire

Europe’s leading IoT event; the IoT Tech Expo Europe will open its door to 5,000 attendees this week (1-2 June) where it will host 2 co-located events covering Blockchain and AI, 10 conference tracks covering the entire ecosystem, 250+ speakers, an exhibition of 150+ companies showcasing the latest innovations and the IoT meetup. Industries covered include manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, transport, government, utilities, insurance, finance, and automotive.

Across the 10 conference tracks, you will be able to see a range of industry leading speakers including:

Stefan Gubi, Senior VP Cross Industries & IoT, T-Systems

Thomas Brenner, VP, Digital Life & Research, BMW Group

Ralf Hagen, Engineering Manager MES/E&A, Nestlé

Aurelius Wosylus, Director Sales & Partners Germany, Sigfox

Peter Hoffmeister, Senior Director of the IoT Technical Sales, Microsoft

Serdar Gürbüz, Digital Innovation Manager, Turkish Airlines

Niko Hossain, Senior PM / Deputy Head of Automation & Digitization, Lufthansa Cargo

Kai Gait, Senior Global Digital Director, GlaxoSmithKline

Jonathan Vaux, Executive Director - Innovation & Partnerships, Visa Europe

Christine Billaud, Director Business Tech - Connected Solutions, Volvo CE

Derek Myers, Group Director, Channel Strategy & Development, Coca-Cola

Andreas Mrozek, Global Head, Marine & Terminal Operations (OPS), Hamburg Sud

Christian Tordo, Deputy Mayor, Economic Development & Digital Innovation, City of Nice

Jesus Ruiz, Director of Innovation, Banco Santander

Raphael Rollier, Head of Smart City Program, SwissCom

Achim Jedelsky, Head of Processes/IT, Daimler Real Estate

Leon Zucchini, Data Science Strategy, Airbus ,

, Jacob Bejoy, Head of Group Treasury Operations, Deutsche Post DHL

Dr. Andreas Braun, Global Data & Analytics, Allianz SE

In additional to the stellar speaker line-up, the exhibition will feature drones, VR demos, 3D printers, AI, smart home demos and more, in addition to the IoT meetup and evening of networking drinks.

