Suuri ideakilpailu MPIDEA ratkennut Tampere-talossa: Bioenergian tehokkuutta parantava kuivuri vei voiton Ouluun

MPD presents new opportunities: Digital twin accelerates industrial renewal 30.5.2017 07:00

Simulation is a remarkable opportunity for the industry, offered by digitalisation. A digital twin, which is created and developed simultaneously with the real machine, production line or plants, gives good preconditions for digitalisation. Siemens is cooperating with many players to utilize the simulation in various industrial targets. Digital twin is complemented by IoT solution called Siemens MindSphere, which is presented in Tampere during Finland´s most important industrial event, MPD.