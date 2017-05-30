Andersen Tax Achieves Another Legal Victory in Trademark Dispute
30.5.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Andersen Tax has achieved another legal victory in its determined and successful effort to protect the trademark rights in its iconic brand name, Andersen, in jurisdictions around the world.
In a settlement agreement this week, the Brazilian firm, MP Cont Sociedade Simples Ltda., agreed never to use the terms “Andersen,” Arthur Andersen,” or any mark incorporating the term “Andersen” (or any confusingly similar term) to promote its services anywhere in the world. The agreement resolves legal action that Andersen Tax filed before the Brazilian intellectual property authorities and other related disputes.
It is a another legal blow to a French firm, Arthur Andersen & Co., formerly named Quatre Juillet Maison Blanche, which illegally used the trademark Arthur Andersen to recruit and promote the Brazilian firm as part of an international accountancy, tax and business consultancy network.
“In blatant disregard for the law, the French infringers began promoting the Andersen brand for offices throughout Brazil, apparently without conducting any due-diligence investigation on Brazilian trademark rights,” said Oscar L. Alcantara, Managing Director and Associate Counsel at Andersen Tax. “Had they done so, they would have seen that Andersen Tax has had its filings in the intellectual property offices of Brazil for several years now.”
It is the third legal setback for the French entity. In early April, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California entered an injunction prohibiting the French network’s U.S.-affiliate MoHala Enterprises, doing business as Sundial Consulting, from using the terms “Andersen” or “Arthur Andersen” in the United States.
On April 28, 2017, the High Court of Judicature in Bombay, India imposed a permanent injunction against an Indian firm, International Business Associates (IBA), from using the terms “Andersen,” “Arthur Andersen,” and confusingly similar trademarks to promote its professional services consultancy.
The Indian court also handed down a preliminary injunction against the French entity, Arthur Andersen & Co., temporarily prohibiting it from promoting its consultancy services in India. IBA had aligned itself with the French firm as an affiliate member of its network in India.
“We have now successfully enforced our rights to the Andersen name and precluded the French firm from violating our legal rights on three different continents,” said Mark Vorsatz, CEO and Managing Director at Andersen Tax.
“I feel sorry for those individuals or groups who have been misled and may have paid fees to the French firm for the use of a name which we own,” Vorsatz said.
Andersen Tax now has settlement agreements or injunctions against infringers in the U.S., India and Brazil. The French entity, Arthur Andersen & Co., misrepresented its global presence on its website.
In addition to listing a Houston, Texas address that did not exist, the site lists four locations in the U.S. where Arthur Andersen & Co. has no office, no firm and no representation. It is similar in Brazil and India where the French website lists seven locations where they have no office, firm or representation. In Dubai, Andersen Tax was informed that the French network was not authorized to use the name of the local firm they listed on their website.
“I think that this group has been exposed for what they are. We will continue to aggressively pursue actions against this group and enforce our legal rights,” Vorsatz said. “For all of the partners and employees of Andersen Tax, and for all of those who had worked at Arthur Andersen, we have every commitment to prosecute our rights against this attempt to take advantage of the Andersen brand.”
MP Cont Sociedade Simples Ltda., the Brazilian firm, also agreed to dissolve a legal entity it had established called "Arthur Andersen & Co Brazil Participações Ltda.”; to transfer domain names that incorporate the term Andersen to Andersen Tax LLC; to withdraw trademark applications for the marks Arthur Andersen & Co. and Arthur Andersen Co. LLC from the Brazilian intellectual property office; and acknowledges that Andersen Tax LLC is the owner of the “Andersen” trademarks in Brazil, including the marks Andersen Tax, Andersen Global, Arthur Andersen, and its iconic Door logo.
The Agreement is signed by Vitor Saldanha, the individual that Quatre Juillet had identified as the “Managing Partner – South America” of its purported network.
In another blow to the French entity, last week the Japanese Trademark Office issued a final rejection of Quatre Juillet’s application to register the mark Arthur Andersen because it conflicted with Andersen Tax’s rightful registration.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005319/en/
Contact information
Andersen Tax
Oscar Alcantara, 312-357-3963
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
CTA Chooses Tech Savvy Netherlands to Host CES Unveiled30.5.2017 19:00
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the Netherlands will host CES Unveiled Amsterdam, Thursday, October 26, 2017. Serving as a preview for the ground-breaking tech to be displayed at CES® 2018, the global stage for tech innovation, CES Unveiled Amsterdam will unite budding startups and cutting-edge tech companies, top members of the media , buyers and key consumer tech influencers from around the region. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES Unveiled Amsterdam will take place at the Beurs van Berlage, where CTA executives will announce the latest CES news, present global market research trends around the breakthroughs that will be seen at the upcoming CES 2018. Disruptive startups and innovative tech companies will tout their newest technologies to industry stakeholders coming from the surrounding region i
Microsoft VPs Peter Han and Rodney Clark to Lay Out Vision for Building the Possible at CES Asia™ 2017 Keynote30.5.2017 18:54
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced that top executives from Microsoft, a global technology company with a presence in China for over 20 years, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2017. Microsoft vice presidents, Peter Han and Rodney Clark, will take the keynote stage at 4 PM, Wednesday, June 7 in the Kerry Hotel, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 to discuss how the company and its partners are “building the possible” with cutting-edge device experiences uniquely designed to excite users. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China. Mr. Han and Mr. Clark will present a collection of innovative Windows devices and Internet of Things (IoT) experiences from key partners to demonstrate the future of computing and its ability to improve people
4finance Reports Results for the Three Months Ending 31 March 201730.5.2017 16:56
4finance Holding S.A. (the ‘Group’), Europe’s largest online and mobile consumer lending group, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2017 (the ‘Period’). Financial Highlights Revenue up 16% to EUR 104.7 million in the Period compared with EUR 90.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 34.9 million for the Period, up 18%, leading to an adjusted interest coverage ratio of 2.6x. The Group’s profit before tax for the three months to 31 March 2017 was EUR 17.0 million, a decrease of 15% from EUR 19.9 million in 2016. Online loan issuance grew by 17% to EUR 313.1 million in the Period from EUR 266.9 million last year. Net loan portfolio reached EUR 508.5 million as of 31 March 2017, up 3% during
Westinghouse-Led Consortium Achieves Milestone in Diversification of Fuel Supply for Russian-Designed Reactors in Europe30.5.2017 16:15
Westinghouse Electric Company and its eight European consortium partners have achieved a key milestone in the diversification of the nuclear fuel supply in Europe. The consortium has approved the conceptual fuel design for the VVER-440 assemblies, which is an enhanced version of a previous Westinghouse fuel product that was delivered to Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant in Finland from 2001-2007. “Through this important initiative, we are fueling Europe’s energy security by providing fuel to Russian-designed VVER-440 reactors,” said Aziz Dag, Westinghouse vice president, Northern and Eastern Europe. “Westinghouse is committed to delivering an innovative VVER-440 design that offers customers superior safety and quality, as well as security of supply.” The next steps include completion of the associated methods and methodology to be applied for the licensing and use of the ne
Westinghouse Receives Award for Commitment to Ukraine30.5.2017 16:00
Westinghouse Electric Company was recognized on Wednesday, May 24, for its strong commitment to the economic and democratic development of Ukraine. The award was presented at the Ukraine Gala, hosted by the American Center for a European Ukraine in cooperation with the U.S. - Ukraine Business Council. “Westinghouse is deeply honored to be recognized by these important U.S.-Ukrainian organizations, which are committed to advancing the national interest of Ukraine. We view our relationship with Ukraine as a partnership, we are not just an investor and supplier,” said Luc Van Hulle, interim president, EMEA Region. “Westinghouse believes there is even more that can be accomplished between Westinghouse and Ukraine to further increase energy security and efficiency, and we look forward to our continued deepening cooperation.” Westinghouse provides up to 30 percent of Ukraine’s pow
Gilead’s Investigational Fixed-Dose Combination of Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide for the Treatment of HIV-1 Meets Primary Endpoint in Four Phase 3 Studies30.5.2017 15:30
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) today announced that four Phase 3 studies evaluating a fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50mg) (BIC), a novel investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI), and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25mg) (FTC/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection met their primary objectives of non-inferiority. Three of the ongoing studies are designed to explore the efficacy and safety of BIC/FTC/TAF compared to regimens containing dolutegravir (50mg) (DTG) among treatment-naïve patients (Studies 1489 and 1490), and among virologically suppressed patients switching from an existing antiretroviral regimen (Study 1844). A fourth ongoing study in virologically suppressed patients compares switching to BIC/FTC/TAF versus remaining on a suppressive regimen of two nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors and a boosted protease inhibitor (Study
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme