Westinghouse Receives Award for Commitment to Ukraine
30.5.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Westinghouse Electric Company was recognized on Wednesday, May 24, for its strong commitment to the economic and democratic development of Ukraine. The award was presented at the Ukraine Gala, hosted by the American Center for a European Ukraine in cooperation with the U.S. - Ukraine Business Council.
“Westinghouse is deeply honored to be recognized by these important U.S.-Ukrainian organizations, which are committed to advancing the national interest of Ukraine. We view our relationship with Ukraine as a partnership, we are not just an investor and supplier,” said Luc Van Hulle, interim president, EMEA Region. “Westinghouse believes there is even more that can be accomplished between Westinghouse and Ukraine to further increase energy security and efficiency, and we look forward to our continued deepening cooperation.”
Westinghouse provides up to 30 percent of Ukraine’s power supply by supplying nuclear fuel.
“With Ukraine advancing diversification in its nuclear fuel supply in cooperation with Westinghouse, it now allows other countries in Europe who remain solely dependent on Russian fuel deliveries to have a strong technical and economically attractive alternative source of fuel for the benefit of their energy security and cost competitiveness,” said Michele DeWitt, senior vice president, Nuclear Fuel.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005640/en/
Contact information
Westinghouse Electric Company
Sarah Cassella, +1 412-374- 4744
Manager, External Communications
Email: cassels@westinghouse.com
