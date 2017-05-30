4finance Reports Results for the Three Months Ending 31 March 2017
30.5.2017 16:56 | Business Wire
4finance Holding S.A. (the ‘Group’), Europe’s largest online and mobile consumer lending group, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2017 (the ‘Period’).
Financial Highlights
- Revenue up 16% to EUR 104.7 million in the Period compared with EUR 90.3 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 34.9 million for the Period, up 18%, leading to an adjusted interest coverage ratio of 2.6x.
- The Group’s profit before tax for the three months to 31 March 2017 was EUR 17.0 million, a decrease of 15% from EUR 19.9 million in 2016.
- Online loan issuance grew by 17% to EUR 313.1 million in the Period from EUR 266.9 million last year.
- Net loan portfolio reached EUR 508.5 million as of 31 March 2017, up 3% during the Period.
- Cost to revenue ratio for the Period was 56%, vs. 47% for the three months to 31 March 2016, reflecting a significant increase in staff numbers during last year, acquisitions and investment for future growth.
- Financial strength remains solid with a capital to assets ratio of 26% as of 31 March 2017 and capital / net loans of 49%.
- Credit discipline and effective NPL management maintained, with a non-performing loans to online loan issuance ratio of 8.9% as of 31 March 2017, improving from 9.3% at year end, and a reduction in net impairment / revenue to 22%.
Operational Highlights
- The number of registered online lending customers reached 6.7 million as of 31 March 2017, up 36% from a year ago, with a further 1.4 million registered banking customers added through TBI Bank.
- Approvals granted for passporting of TBI Bank credit card license to Poland and for portfolio transfers from Sweden and Denmark alongside continued strong financial performance from TBI Bank.
- Developing new product offerings, using both brands, to adapt to regulatory changes in Georgia.
- Expanded TrustPilot and Ekomi online customer review programme to five markets with strong ratings and positive feedback.
- Launched pilot of Point-of-Sale offering in Spain with Zaplo brand offering 3-12 month loans with c.30% APR.
- Completed significant refinancing in April with new USD 325 million 5 year bond issue to extend our funding structure, including tender of 2/3 of old USD bond with removal of its put option, and early redemption of SEK 2018 bond.
George Georgakopoulos, CEO of 4finance, commented:
“With revenue growth of 16% and profit before tax of EUR 17.0 million, our first quarter performance showed the benefits of our diversification. We have seen growth in a number of European markets (particularly Spain and Denmark) with our investment in the instalment loan offering in European markets delivering additional revenue and Latin America achieving unit economics and poised for growth. Regulatory changes in Georgia and Lithuania have impacted on results, but we are adapting our products in both those markets with the benefit of our well established brands.
“TBI Bank continues to contribute positively to 4finance, with deposit and loan growth seen in the consumer business and encouraging progress in our strategic initiatives to bring additional products and lower funding cost to our online business.
“The recent USD 325 million, 5 year bond offering brought many new institutional investors to the group and represents a liquid benchmark sized transaction. Together with the associated refinancing of our SEK and old USD bond, we have no significant debt maturities until summer 2019 and now have the funding to support our continuing profitable growth.
“It has been a very active start to 2017 for 4finance. Our focus on credit quality continues to improve our results. We expect the benefits of our cost efficiency drive to be reflected later in the year. Our strategy remains firmly multi-market and multi-product as we continue to expand our sustainable, diversified business."
About 4finance
Established in 2008, 4finance is the largest and fastest growing online and mobile consumer lending group in Europe with operations in 16 countries. Putting innovative data-driven analysis into all aspects of the business, 4finance has grown rapidly, issuing over EUR 4 billion to date in single payment loans, instalment loans and lines of credit.
4finance operates through a portfolio of market leading brands with strong regional presence including Vivus, SMSCredit and Zaplo. A responsible lender, offering simple, convenient and transparent products and service, 4finance is meeting growing customer demand from those under-served by conventional lending.
4finance has group offices in Riga (Latvia), London (UK) and Miami (USA), and currently operates in Argentina, Armenia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Spain, Slovakia and Sweden. The group also provides consumer and SME lending through TBI Bank, its EU licensed banking operations in Bulgaria and Romania.
Forward looking statements
Certain statements in this document are “forward-looking statements”. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005727/en/
Contact information
4finance
James Etherington (Investor Relations)
+44 (0)7766 697 950
Email: investorrelations@4finance.com
Website: www.4finance.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
CTA Chooses Tech Savvy Netherlands to Host CES Unveiled30.5.2017 19:00
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the Netherlands will host CES Unveiled Amsterdam, Thursday, October 26, 2017. Serving as a preview for the ground-breaking tech to be displayed at CES® 2018, the global stage for tech innovation, CES Unveiled Amsterdam will unite budding startups and cutting-edge tech companies, top members of the media , buyers and key consumer tech influencers from around the region. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES Unveiled Amsterdam will take place at the Beurs van Berlage, where CTA executives will announce the latest CES news, present global market research trends around the breakthroughs that will be seen at the upcoming CES 2018. Disruptive startups and innovative tech companies will tout their newest technologies to industry stakeholders coming from the surrounding region i
Microsoft VPs Peter Han and Rodney Clark to Lay Out Vision for Building the Possible at CES Asia™ 2017 Keynote30.5.2017 18:54
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced that top executives from Microsoft, a global technology company with a presence in China for over 20 years, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2017. Microsoft vice presidents, Peter Han and Rodney Clark, will take the keynote stage at 4 PM, Wednesday, June 7 in the Kerry Hotel, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 to discuss how the company and its partners are “building the possible” with cutting-edge device experiences uniquely designed to excite users. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China. Mr. Han and Mr. Clark will present a collection of innovative Windows devices and Internet of Things (IoT) experiences from key partners to demonstrate the future of computing and its ability to improve people
Westinghouse-Led Consortium Achieves Milestone in Diversification of Fuel Supply for Russian-Designed Reactors in Europe30.5.2017 16:15
Westinghouse Electric Company and its eight European consortium partners have achieved a key milestone in the diversification of the nuclear fuel supply in Europe. The consortium has approved the conceptual fuel design for the VVER-440 assemblies, which is an enhanced version of a previous Westinghouse fuel product that was delivered to Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant in Finland from 2001-2007. “Through this important initiative, we are fueling Europe’s energy security by providing fuel to Russian-designed VVER-440 reactors,” said Aziz Dag, Westinghouse vice president, Northern and Eastern Europe. “Westinghouse is committed to delivering an innovative VVER-440 design that offers customers superior safety and quality, as well as security of supply.” The next steps include completion of the associated methods and methodology to be applied for the licensing and use of the ne
Westinghouse Receives Award for Commitment to Ukraine30.5.2017 16:00
Westinghouse Electric Company was recognized on Wednesday, May 24, for its strong commitment to the economic and democratic development of Ukraine. The award was presented at the Ukraine Gala, hosted by the American Center for a European Ukraine in cooperation with the U.S. - Ukraine Business Council. “Westinghouse is deeply honored to be recognized by these important U.S.-Ukrainian organizations, which are committed to advancing the national interest of Ukraine. We view our relationship with Ukraine as a partnership, we are not just an investor and supplier,” said Luc Van Hulle, interim president, EMEA Region. “Westinghouse believes there is even more that can be accomplished between Westinghouse and Ukraine to further increase energy security and efficiency, and we look forward to our continued deepening cooperation.” Westinghouse provides up to 30 percent of Ukraine’s pow
Andersen Tax Achieves Another Legal Victory in Trademark Dispute30.5.2017 16:00
Andersen Tax has achieved another legal victory in its determined and successful effort to protect the trademark rights in its iconic brand name, Andersen, in jurisdictions around the world. In a settlement agreement this week, the Brazilian firm, MP Cont Sociedade Simples Ltda., agreed never to use the terms “Andersen,” Arthur Andersen,” or any mark incorporating the term “Andersen” (or any confusingly similar term) to promote its services anywhere in the world. The agreement resolves legal action that Andersen Tax filed before the Brazilian intellectual property authorities and other related disputes. It is a another legal blow to a French firm, Arthur Andersen & Co., formerly named Quatre Juillet Maison Blanche, which illegally used the trademark Arthur Andersen to recruit and promote the Brazilian firm as part of an international accountancy, tax and business consultancy
Gilead’s Investigational Fixed-Dose Combination of Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide for the Treatment of HIV-1 Meets Primary Endpoint in Four Phase 3 Studies30.5.2017 15:30
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) today announced that four Phase 3 studies evaluating a fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50mg) (BIC), a novel investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI), and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25mg) (FTC/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection met their primary objectives of non-inferiority. Three of the ongoing studies are designed to explore the efficacy and safety of BIC/FTC/TAF compared to regimens containing dolutegravir (50mg) (DTG) among treatment-naïve patients (Studies 1489 and 1490), and among virologically suppressed patients switching from an existing antiretroviral regimen (Study 1844). A fourth ongoing study in virologically suppressed patients compares switching to BIC/FTC/TAF versus remaining on a suppressive regimen of two nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors and a boosted protease inhibitor (Study
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme