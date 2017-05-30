CTA Chooses Tech Savvy Netherlands to Host CES Unveiled
30.5.2017 19:00 | Business Wire
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the Netherlands will host CES Unveiled Amsterdam, Thursday, October 26, 2017. Serving as a preview for the ground-breaking tech to be displayed at CES® 2018, the global stage for tech innovation, CES Unveiled Amsterdam will unite budding startups and cutting-edge tech companies, top members of the media , buyers and key consumer tech influencers from around the region. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
CES Unveiled Amsterdam will take place at the Beurs van Berlage, where CTA executives will announce the latest CES news, present global market research trends around the breakthroughs that will be seen at the upcoming CES 2018. Disruptive startups and innovative tech companies will tout their newest technologies to industry stakeholders coming from the surrounding region including Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and UK.
“From its smart city efforts to its economic policies, The Netherlands has created an environment that allows technology and innovation to thrive,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “When hosting our CES Unveiled events abroad, we look for cities with the promise of innovation and Amsterdam this year is the ideal location to provide a sneak peek into the cutting-edge and disruptive technologies that startups bring to the industry.”
CES Unveiled is partnering with StartupDelta to showcase some of the budding startups that will be attending CES 2018. Last year, Startup Envoy Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands led a group of startups to Las Vegas. In 2018, the Netherlands plans to bring even more startup exhibitors to the show, giving them the opportunity to network and present themselves to industry leaders.
“The Dutch embrace the transformative power of technology, we appreciate CTA’s commitment to innovation, specifically through their support of smart cities,” said Prince Constantijn, who leads StartupDelta. “We look forward to host CES Unveiled Amsterdam this year. Our focus is on giving access to capital, talent and investors and paving the way for startups. We had a remarkable experience so far, but we believe the best is yet to come.”
CES Unveiled events provide tech companies and leaders the space and opportunity to gather in different cities around the world to display their latest cutting-edge innovations and make strategic partnerships. The full CES Unveiled event lineup will be announced soon.
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
UPCOMING EVENTS
-
CES Asia 2017 –
Register
June 7-9, Shanghai, China
-
CEO Summit
June 21-24, Amalfi Coast, Italy
-
Innovate! and Celebrate
October 9-11, San Francisco, CA
-
CES Unveiled Amsterdam
October 26, Amsterdam, Netherlands
-
CES 2018
January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV
Contact information
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
Sarah Brown, 703-907-4326
sbrown@CTA.tech
www.CTA.tech
or
Bernice Morquette, 703-907-7651
bmorquette@CTA.tech
www.CES.tech
