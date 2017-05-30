Top influencers at MPD: The success of industry requires public R&D funding – DIMECC a role model of innovation ecosystems
30.5.2017 20:20 | MPD
The high-level industry figures of Finland and Europe gathered to the Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) event at Tampere Hall on Tuesday. Both Minister of Labor Jari Lindström and Vice-President of the EU Commission Jyrki Katainen praised DIMECC Ltd, the organizer of MPD, as the role model of European innovation ecosystem.
PRESS RELEASE 30.5.2017
The Finnish innovation discussion received strong statements to support the innovation model based on wide cooperation between the public and private sector. DIMECC Ltd, the key Finnish expert of industrial innovation cooperation, was praised by the highest possible actors for its success to generate competitiveness for the most important industrial companies in Finland. DIMECC is jointly owned by the leading Finnish industrial companies and research institutes.
“DIMECC has produced clearly better results than what would have been possible based solely on companies’ own resources”, stated Minister of Labor Jari Lindström when delivering the greetings of the Finnish state for 800 leading industrial influencers. He pointed out the importance of public innovation funding as a key to companies’ success. DIMECC’s work is based on a model, where public funding covers less than half of the costs related to wide innovation cooperation and the companies invest the rest.
”DIMECC as a leading European research and development platform is a role model”, acknowledged Minister Lindström in his speech.
“Innovation ecosystems like DIMECC can certainly play a crucial role, and enable a very favorable return on investment. We need more positive examples like this”, underlined also Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President of the EU Commission, in his video greetings to MPD influencers. According to Katainen, the industry must flourish in Europe, since it provides 50 million Europeans with jobs.
Client is in the core of industrial digitalization
Minister Lindström emphasized in his speech also the importance of the client. This was in the centre of the address by CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth of Kone Corporation.
“We live the time of the customer. Clients demand constant and immediate service. The customers want outcomes, not new technical features”, stressed Ehrnrooth. Tomas Hedenborg, the Chair of the MPD organizing committee and the President of Orgalime, the European engineering industries association, amused the influencers with a customer perspective.
“Could we think that an electric toothbrush would send information to a Kone elevator and that the same information would also be transferred to a car manufactured in Uusikaupunki by Valmet Automotive?” According to Hedenborg, an intelligence toothbrush possibly suitable for this is already in use.
Pasi Rannus, Senior Vice President of the Manufacturing business line at Valmet Automotive, unwrapped to the influencers the success story of the car factory in Uusikaupunki, which Tomas Hedenborg described as the best example of automation’s positive effects on employment.
“It is feared that robotization will delete jobs. The factory in Uusikaupunki is the most robotized factory in Finland, and they have been constantly hiring thousands of new employers. The change is true, but positive”, explains Hedenborg the relation between automation and jobs.
Further information:
Tomas Hedenborg, Chair, MPD Organisation Committee, +358 50 310 1999, tomas.hedenborg@fastems.com
Harri Kulmala, CEO, DIMECC Ltd, +358 40 840 6380, harri.kulmala@dimecc.com
Avainsanat
Kuvat
Tietoja julkaisijasta
info@mpdays.com
http://www.mpdays.com
Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) on Suomi 100 -juhlavuoden tärkein teollisuustapahtuma, joka kokoaa yhteen liki tuhat digitaalisen ja valmistavan teollisuuden vaikuttajaa Suomesta ja ulkomailta. MPD 2017 järjestetään Tampere-talolla 29.–31.5.2017.
Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) is the most important industry event of the Finland100 centenary celebrations, bringing together nearly thousand influencers of manufacturing and digitalizing industry from Finland and abroad. MPD is organized in the Tampere Hall on 29-31 May 2017.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta MPD
Huippuvaikuttajat MPD:ssä: Teollisuuden menestys tarvitsee julkista tk-rahoitusta - DIMECC innovaatioyhteistyön esikuva30.5.2017 18:01
Suomen ja muun Euroopan teollisuuden kärkinimet kokoontuivat tiistaina Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) -tapahtumaan Tampere-taloon. Sekä työministeri Jari Lindström että EU-komission varapuheenjohtaja Jyrki Katainen nostivat MPD:n järjestäjän DIMECC Oy:n eurooppalaisen innovaatioyhteistyön esikuvaksi.
Great MPIDEA competition has been resolved at Tampere Hall: Industrial dryer improving the effectiveness of bioenergy won the Main Prize30.5.2017 17:30
The high-class MPIDEA competition to create 100,000 jobs in Finland has been resolved today in Tampere. Industrial dryer ModHeat, developed in Oulu, was chosen as the winner among the four finalists thanks to its potential for employment and commercialization. The father of this innovation, Juha Roininen from SFTec Oy, received the Main Prize.
Suuri ideakilpailu MPIDEA ratkennut Tampere-talossa: Bioenergian tehokkuutta parantava kuivuri vei voiton Ouluun30.5.2017 15:07
Korkeatasoinen MPIDEA-kilpailu 100 000 työpaikan luomiseksi Suomeen ratkesi tänään Tampereella. Oulussa kehitetty teollinen kuivuri ModHeat valittiin neljän finalistin joukosta parhaaksi ideaksi kaupallistamismahdollisuuksiensa ja työllistämisnäkökulmansa ansiosta. Palkinnon vastaanotti idean isä Juha Roininen SFTec Oy:stä.
Industry’s great international event starts: MPD receives participants from 27 nations, idea competition MPIDEA culminates as a final of four at the Tampere Hall30.5.2017 10:10
Finland’s largest and most important industry event Manufacturing Performance Days 2017 (MPD) starts with full force on Tuesday at the Tampere Hall. Top level speakers from Finland and other parts of Europe will take the stage. In the afternoon the great MPIDEA competition to create 100,000 jobs to Finland will reach its peak as the four finalists present their proposals.
MPD presents new opportunities: Digital twin accelerates industrial renewal30.5.2017 07:00
Simulation is a remarkable opportunity for the industry, offered by digitalisation. A digital twin, which is created and developed simultaneously with the real machine, production line or plants, gives good preconditions for digitalisation. Siemens is cooperating with many players to utilize the simulation in various industrial targets. Digital twin is complemented by IoT solution called Siemens MindSphere, which is presented in Tampere during Finland´s most important industrial event, MPD.
Manufacturing Performance Days – Teollisuuden ja teollisen internetin merkittävin tapahtuma Suomi100 -juhlavuonna: Fastems digitalisoituu alansa globaalina edelläkävijänä29.5.2017 13:45
Aiemmin automaatioratkaisuillaan kansainvälistä tunnettuutta saavuttanut Fastems esittelee tänään alkavassa Manufacturing Performance Days (MPD), Suomi100-juhlavuoden merkittävimmässä teollisuustapahtumassa digitaalista tuottavuuden ja toimitusvarmuuden osaamistaan.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme