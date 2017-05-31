Analogix Introduces ANX7447 Family of USB-C Single-Chip Port Controllers With Power Delivery Version 3.0
30.5.2017 23:10 | Business Wire
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced the availability of its SlimPort® ANX7447 family of single-chip USB Power Delivery (PD) version 3.0 port controllers with DisplayPort Alt Mode mux, enabling the latest USB-C™ charging technology for next generation notebooks, desktops, and 2-in-1 PCs.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005286/en/
ANX7447 USB-C single-chip port controller with PD 3.0 for next generation notebooks, desktops, and 2-in-1s. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Highly-integrated, the ultra-low power ANX7447 is designed as a companion to various CPUs and Application Processors (APs) and offers comprehensive functionality:
- Extended Messaging - enables faster PD firmware updates (PDFU) and provides an efficient exchange of security certificates;
- Fast Role Swap - allows a PC accessory to change modes from sourcing to sinking power quickly, preventing data corruption during an unforeseen power source disconnect;
- Native USB-C port controller interface (TCPCI) for ease of integration with the existing USB-C port manager (TCPM);
- Support for Intel’s Direct Connect Interface (DCI) Closed Chassis Debug;
- Support for high-speed interfaces, such as USB 3.1 up to Gen 2 10Gbps and DisplayPort™ 1.4 at up to HBR3 8.1Gbps.
“ANX7447 family enables the powerful new PD 3.0 features which provide the functionality and flexibility needed in best-in-class notebooks,” said Andre Bouwer, vice president of marketing for Analogix. “These, together with Analogix’s 10G re-timing switch and other products, give Analogix the most advanced portfolio for USB-C enablement.”
ANX7447 is being demonstrated at Computex 2017, Analogix exhibitor suite # 1140 & 1141 at The Grand Hyatt Taipei.
About Analogix Semiconductor
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from portable devices such as smartphones to high-end graphics cards and large, high-definition displays. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort, including high-speed signal conditioners and the SlimPort family of products, and an industry leader in mobile display controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.
For more information visit www.analogix.com and www.slimport.com, follow us on Twitter @Analogix and @SlimPortConnect, or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Analogix and SlimPort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005286/en/
Contact information
Analogix Media Contact
Gratia Stefan, 408-988-8848
marcom@analogix.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
PPG Issues Statement Regarding Decision by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets31.5.2017 00:02
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today issued the following statement in response to the decision by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets: PPG was notified late today by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) that it did not grant PPG’s request for an extension. PPG will continue to assess all of its options including whether or not to file a preliminarily draft offer memorandum with the AFM by no later than June 1, 2017, relating to a public offer for all the issued and outstanding shares of AkzoNobel. PPG will make further announcements if and when it is appropriate. This is a public announcement by PPG pursuant to the provisions of section 4 paragraph 3 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) of the Netherlands in connection with a potential voluntary public offer by PPG for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capita
ICVR, LLC Established to Create Standard for VR Headset Connectivity30.5.2017 23:00
ICVR, LLC has been founded by LG Electronics, Analogix Semiconductor, Tencent, and Dell to develop the Interface for Connected VR (ICVR™) standard, which defines how virtual reality source (VRS) devices, such as smartphones, PCs and other consumer electronics, connect and interoperate with head-mounted displays (HMD). This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005097/en/ The ICVR™ standard based on DisplayPort over USB-C defines how VR/AR source devices connect and interoperate with head-mounted displays. (Graphic: Business Wire) An open industry standard for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) headset connectivity based on DisplayPort™ over USB-C™, ICVR carries high quality multi-channel audio, high-definition video, and the head tr
Positive Initial Results of the Axonics® RELAX-OAB Clinical Study Presented at the International Neuromodulation Society World Congress30.5.2017 23:00
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., developer of the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation (r-SNM™) system for the treatment of urinary and fecal dysfunction, today announced the presentation of positive initial results from its prospective, multicenter clinical study at the 2017 International Neuromodulation Society (INS) World Congress in Edinburgh, Scotland. The presentation, entitled “A rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system for the treatment of overactive bladder: interim results of a prospective, multicenter clinical study (RELAX-OAB study),” was delivered by Professor Philip Van Kerrebroeck, M.D., PhD, Chair of the Dept. of Urology, Maastricht University Medical Centre, The Netherlands. The results presented included outcomes for 33 subjects who have reached their three-month primary endpoint and provided significant evidence that the Axonics r-SNM system i
CTA Chooses Tech Savvy Netherlands to Host CES Unveiled30.5.2017 19:00
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the Netherlands will host CES Unveiled Amsterdam, Thursday, October 26, 2017. Serving as a preview for the ground-breaking tech to be displayed at CES® 2018, the global stage for tech innovation, CES Unveiled Amsterdam will unite budding startups and cutting-edge tech companies, top members of the media , buyers and key consumer tech influencers from around the region. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES Unveiled Amsterdam will take place at the Beurs van Berlage, where CTA executives will announce the latest CES news, present global market research trends around the breakthroughs that will be seen at the upcoming CES 2018. Disruptive startups and innovative tech companies will tout their newest technologies to industry stakeholders coming from the surrounding region i
Microsoft VPs Peter Han and Rodney Clark to Lay Out Vision for Building the Possible at CES Asia™ 2017 Keynote30.5.2017 18:54
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced that top executives from Microsoft, a global technology company with a presence in China for over 20 years, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2017. Microsoft vice presidents, Peter Han and Rodney Clark, will take the keynote stage at 4 PM, Wednesday, June 7 in the Kerry Hotel, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 to discuss how the company and its partners are “building the possible” with cutting-edge device experiences uniquely designed to excite users. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China. Mr. Han and Mr. Clark will present a collection of innovative Windows devices and Internet of Things (IoT) experiences from key partners to demonstrate the future of computing and its ability to improve people
4finance Reports Results for the Three Months Ending 31 March 201730.5.2017 16:56
4finance Holding S.A. (the ‘Group’), Europe’s largest online and mobile consumer lending group, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the three months ending 31 March 2017 (the ‘Period’). Financial Highlights Revenue up 16% to EUR 104.7 million in the Period compared with EUR 90.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 34.9 million for the Period, up 18%, leading to an adjusted interest coverage ratio of 2.6x. The Group’s profit before tax for the three months to 31 March 2017 was EUR 17.0 million, a decrease of 15% from EUR 19.9 million in 2016. Online loan issuance grew by 17% to EUR 313.1 million in the Period from EUR 266.9 million last year. Net loan portfolio reached EUR 508.5 million as of 31 March 2017, up 3% during
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme