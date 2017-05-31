The new top economics event attracts participants to Finland from all over the world
The first ever World Circular Economy Forum WCEF2017 has stirred huge international interest. This global circular economy event organised in Helsinki between 5 and 7 June has attracted participants from more than 90 countries. A total of 1,500 reformers of the world economy – representatives of administrations, businesses, cities, organisations, and research – will be attending the forum organised by Sitra in co-operation with global institutions. A UN director, leading figures from finance and businesses, and an astronaut are all among the developers of a circular economy.
WCEF2017 will present the best circular economy solutions from Finland and the rest of the world. Business and environment go hand in hand in these solutions and they are based on the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. To celebrate Finland’s 100th and Sitra’s 50th jubilees, Finland and Sitra want to offer the world the opportunity to discover leading examples of a circular economy and meet the people who implement them.
A circular economy is above all a new kind of model for the generation of economic growth. Finns are at the forefront of the implementation of this model that is now taking off globally and are bringing together the key players of circular economy in Helsinki. The event taking place at the beginning of June has encouraged several international organisations to hold their meetings in Helsinki at the same time: for example, the UN’s International Resource Panel will convene in connection with the forum. Also, dozens of foreign media representatives will come to Helsinki to follow WCEF2017.
One of the most prominent speakers at the forum is Achim Steiner, who will assume the position of the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme UNDP in June. He has for the past few years been the Director of the Oxford Martin School, which focuses on the study of global challenges, and before that led the United Nations Environment Programme.
Ashok Khosla from India contributes to the development of a circular economy with his long experience in solving the challenges of sustainable development and as the developer of the concept of social enterprise. Before his current position as the President of the company Development Alternatives, he has among other things led the United Nations Environment Programme.
The funders’ point of view on economic change is provided by Isabel Fernandez Niemann, the Head of Wholesale Banking of the Dutch bank ING, and experience in closed systems by former astronaut Cady Coleman. The most senior level of administration is represented by the ministers of the environment of several countries.
Matti Lievonen, President and CEO of Neste, Kimmo Tiilikainen, Minister for the Environment, Jan Vapaavuori, the Mayor of Helsinki as of this June, and Mari Walls, President and CEO of Natural Resources Institute Finland, will be among the speakers from Finland.
In addition to the more than 130 speakers, some of the most interesting circular economy solutions and the people who implement them will be presenting themselves at 24 stands during WCEF2017. They include examples ranging from the transformation of Chinese industrial parks and the sharing economy of businesses to the pioneering work of the Fisu Network municipalities in Finland (Finnish Sustainable Cities).
The world’s first national roadmap to a circular economy and Sitra’s list of the most interesting companies in the circular economy represent the pioneering work in this field in Finland.
”Other countries across the world have been fascinated about the concrete projects through which Finland has approached the circular economy and have started to build their own roadmaps,” says Mari Pantsar, who leads the theme area A carbon neutral circular economy at Sitra.
Sitra is a future fund that collaborates with partners from different sectors to research, trial and implement bold new ideas that shape the future. Our aim is a Finland that succeeds as a pioneer in sustainable well-being.
Uuteen suomalaiseen talouden huipputapahtumaan halutaan joka puolelta maailmaa31.5.2017 10:20
Maailman ensimmäinen World Circular Economy Forum WCEF2017 on synnyttänyt valtavan kiinnostuksen maailmalla. Helsingissä 5.-7. kesäkuuta järjestettävä globaali kiertotalouden tapahtuma on houkutellut paikalle osallistujia yli 90 maasta. Sitran yhteistyössä globaalien instituutioiden kanssa järjestämään foorumiin saapuu 1.500 maailman talouden uudistajaa – hallinnon, liike-elämän, kaupunkien, järjestöjen kuin tutkimuksen edustajia. Kiertotalouden kehittäjien joukosta löytyy niin YK:n johtaja, rahoituksen ja yrityselämän huippuja kuin astronauttikin.
Aktörer från hela världen vill delta i det nya finska toppevenemanget om ekonomi31.5.2017 10:20
Världens första World Circular Economy Forum WCEF2017 har väckt enormt intresse ute i världen. Det globala evenemanget för cirkulär ekonomi som ordnas i Helsingfors 5–7 juni lockar deltagare från fler än 90 länder. Till forumet, som ordnas av Sitra i samarbete med globala institutioner, kommer 1 500 aktörer som förnyar den globala ekonomin – representanter för förvaltning, företag, städer, organisationer och forskning. Bland dem som vill utveckla den cirkulära ekonomin finns bl.a. en FN-direktör, ledande namn inom finansiering och affärsliv och till och med en astronaut.
35 nya namn gick upp på listan över de mest intressanta företagen inom cirkulär ekonomi23.5.2017 09:00
De mest intressanta finländska företagsexemplen inom cirkulär ekonomi ökar i antal. Listan på exempel som förs av Sitra utvidgas nu till att omfatta 54 företag. Föregångarna inom cirkulär ekonomi presenteras den 5–7 juni när 1 500 reformatorer av världsekonomin samlas till världens första World Circular Economy Forum i Helsingfors.
35 uutta yritystä nousi Kiertotalouden kiinnostavimmat -listalle23.5.2017 09:00
Suomalaisten kiertotalouden kiinnostavimpien esimerkkien määrä nousee. Sitran ylläpitämä, yritysesimerkkejä esittelevä lista laajenee nyt kattamaan 54 yritystä. Kiertotalouden edelläkävijät ovat esillä 5.–7. kesäkuuta, kun 1500 maailman talouden uudistajaa kokoontuu Helsinkiin maailman ensimmäiseen World Circular Economy Forumiin.
Sitra’s list of the best circular economy examples grows by 3523.5.2017 09:00
The number of interesting Finnish examples of the circular economy is increasing. The list of enterprises maintained by Sitra has now expanded to cover 54 companies. These forerunners of the circular economy will be among those highlighted when 1,500 influential figures from the world economy gather in Helsinki for the first ever World Circular Economy Forum, from 5 to 7 June.
Kutsu media-aamiaiselle 23.5.: Kiertotalouden kiinnostavimmat -listalle nousevat yritykset esillä huippukonferenssissa19.5.2017 10:25
Kiertotalouden kiinnostavimmat -listalle nousee lukuisia yrityksiä lisää. Sitran kokoamalla ja ensimmäistä kertaa lokakuussa 2016 julkistamalla listalla esitellään Suomen inspiroivimmat kiertotalouden yritysesimerkit. Parhaat kiertotalouden esimerkit ovat kansainvälisessä valokeilassa 5.–7. kesäkuuta, kun maailman talouden uudistajat kokoontuvat Helsinkiin maailman ensimmäiseen World Circular Economy Forumiin.
