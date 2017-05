Aktörer från hela världen vill delta i det nya finska toppevenemanget om ekonomi

The new top economics event attracts participants to Finland from all over the world 31.5.2017 10:20

The first ever World Circular Economy Forum WCEF2017 has stirred huge international interest. This global circular economy event organised in Helsinki between 5 and 7 June has attracted participants from more than 90 countries. A total of 1,500 reformers of the world economy – representatives of administrations, businesses, cities, organisations, and research – will be attending the forum organised by Sitra in co-operation with global institutions. A UN director, leading figures from finance and businesses, and an astronaut are all among the developers of a circular economy.