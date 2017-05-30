Manufacturing Performance Days – Industry’s most significant event during the year of Finland’s 100-year anniversary: Fastems is going digital as the industry’s global forerunner

31.5.2017 11:30 | MPD

Having gained international recognition with its automation solutions, Fastems will introduce its know-how on digital productivity and reliability of delivery at MPD, the most significant industrial event of Finland’s 100th anniversary year.

PRESS RELEASE 31.5.2017

“Among other things, we are going to present a simulation model of a flexible virtual production system, which is also a part of a Digital Twin together with a virtual, cloud based production control software, and a Virtual Reality model which allows our customers and employees to walk inside the system before its actual existence.” tells Tomi Kankainen, Fastems CDO. Fastems has also improved its software development tools and methods for being able to work in agile, quick, and cost-effective ways in the pursuit of fulfilling its’ customers’ changing needs.

Technologies and platforms play a remarkable part in creating new digital competences that enable networked production. Fastems is a member of IDSA (Industrial Data Space Association), a German initiative which develops an ecosystem that enables management and distribution of networked information.

Fastems’ roots are deep in the Finnish industry. The company was founded already in 1901 and the automation business will have its 35th anniversary on the year of Finland’s 100th anniversary. Fastems combines its long experience with the latest digital technology and excellent customer understanding for being able to provide its customers with increasingly better competitiveness in the ever-changing markets.

Fastems is a reliable partner of aviation and automobile industry

In industries such as automotive and aviation quality requirements are extremely demanding, and shortening product life cycles place new requirements to production flexibility. The number of products and variants is increasing and the product selection changes more often, while the production lot size may be one. An excellent example of this demand for extreme flexibility and quality is Fastems’ long-time customer MTU Aero Engines AG, which produces sub systems for jet engines, among other things.

Partnership with a well-known player in the aviation industry is an impressive evidence of Fastems’ capabilities.

Together, supporting the renewing and employing industry

The ambitious employment goal of Finnish industries, 100,000 new jobs, is a central theme at MDP.

“Fastems utilizes the opportunities brought by digitalisation in favour of their customers and therefore, on its own part, improves the competitiveness of the industry”, crystallizes Tomas Hedenborg, the Chair of MPD organising committee.

Welcome to the Fastems’s stand. Our experts will tell you about the latest trends of industrial digitalisation and their applications to practice.

More information:

Tomas Hedenborg, Fastems, Group CEO, Chairman of the MPD organising committee, 050 310 1999, tomas.hedenborg@fastems.com

Tomi Kankainen, Fastems, CDO, 050 5611161, tomi.kankainen@fastems.com

Markku Bollmann, Fastems, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, 040 5530126, markku.bollmann@fastems.com

Fastems is the leading independent manufacturer of factory automation systems. Our mission is to improve our customers’ competitiveness through automation. We do this by enabling them to get the most production out of the 8,760 hours available each year. We are known for flexible manufacturing systems (FMS), robotics-based automation, production control software, gantry and interlinking systems and wide range of services.