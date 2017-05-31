A Global Market Research Shows Relevant Unmet Needs in Phenylketonuria Management: APR Is Ready to Take up the Challenge
31.5.2017 11:57 | Business Wire
APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. (“APR”), the Swiss independent developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products, announces today the preliminary results of a global market research project commissioned to IDR Medical, a leading international healthcare market research organization. The study gathered insights from over 100 interviews conducted in seven countries: U.S.A., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Main objective of the research was to validate the most relevant drivers for decisions and unmet needs of Phenylketonuria (PKU) patients, families and healthcare professionals. The results highlighted that dietary compliance is still a key issue in PKU management. The survey showed that physicians and dieticians’ concerns mainly focus on securing and supporting patient adherence to the prescribed dietary regimen, thus achieving a balance between nutritional intake and metabolic management and allowing an appropriate control of PHE levels. Most of the patients and HCPs reported that palatability (taste and odor) of aminoacids (AA) formulations still represents a significant obstacle to obtain better and long-term patient compliance to the dietary treatment as well as it has a significant impact on quality of life.
“As part of our patient-centric approach, we start all our research and development projects deeply analysing if there are patients and/or healthcare professionals’ needs still unmet. – states Paolo Galfetti, CEO of Applied Pharma Research – IDR Medical market research confirmed APR’s intuitions and perspectives in the development of a new medical food designed to obtain, through the application of an innovative pharmaceutical technology, patients’ acceptance of daily dietary restrictions. We are confident that APR’s innovative Medical Food will make the difference in PKU patients’ life, enabling them to exploit their current and future potential.”
PKU is a rare, genetic, recessive metabolic disorder affecting about 50’000 people worldwide (on average 1:10’000 new born) and characterized by the lack or the malfunctioning of a liver enzyme needed to process phenylalanine (“PHE”), an essential amino acid. There is no cure for PKU, it can only be treated through a stringent, life-long, low-protein (low-PHE) dietetic treatment combined with a daily assumption of Medical Foods which provide PHE-free amino acids and other important micronutrients, needed due to the dietary restrictions of PKU patients. The ideal management of a PKU dietary regimen aims at maintaining the best possible balance between nutritional intake and metabolic management, assuring compliance through a strict low protein diet and an AA mix supplementation.
APR developed a patented new technology to provide PKU patients with an innovative PHE-free Medical Food, engineered to allow a physiological absorption of amino acids, mimicking that of dietary proteins. This advanced formulation, has the potential to contribute to the maintenance of PHE levels within the recommended ranges, with less prominent fluctuations of PHE levels over time, thus meeting one of the most significant healthcare professionals’ concerns. The applied patented technology, on the other hand, is able to mask taste and odor of free amino acids, by creating a product that can be easily accepted by patients in order to obtain a better and lasting compliance to the dietary treatment, thus fulfilling one of the first unmet needs of PKU patients.
APR will take part as sponsor in some forthcoming international events on inherited metabolic disorders. During the 13th ICIEM (International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism) in Rio de Janeiro (September 5th-8th) scientific data about the patented technology at the basis of this innovation will be presented. On October, 5th-8th 2017, the 31st E.S. PKU Conference (European Society for Phenylketonuria and Allied Disorders Treated as Phenylketonuria Conference), which will be held in Hell (Norway) will be a great occasion to deepen APR familiarity with patients’ needs and clinicians’ expectations.
About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.
APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected Healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses science driven, value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in selected therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR is currently focused on 2 (two) areas: (i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with our co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major markets combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different stage of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries with international sales on a worldwide basis.
For press releases and other company information visit: www.apr.ch
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005652/en/
Contact information
APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.,
Paolo Galfetti; CEO
T: +41 91 6957020 or email to paolo.galfetti@apr.ch
or
Havas PR Milan - Press Office
Sara Bernabovi
T: +39 02 85457032 or email to sara.bernabovi@havaspr.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
PPG Issues Statement Regarding Decision by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets31.5.2017 00:02
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today issued the following statement in response to the decision by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets: PPG was notified late today by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) that it did not grant PPG’s request for an extension. PPG will continue to assess all of its options including whether or not to file a preliminarily draft offer memorandum with the AFM by no later than June 1, 2017, relating to a public offer for all the issued and outstanding shares of AkzoNobel. PPG will make further announcements if and when it is appropriate. This is a public announcement by PPG pursuant to the provisions of section 4 paragraph 3 of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) of the Netherlands in connection with a potential voluntary public offer by PPG for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capita
Analogix Introduces ANX7447 Family of USB-C Single-Chip Port Controllers With Power Delivery Version 3.030.5.2017 23:10
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced the availability of its SlimPort® ANX7447 family of single-chip USB Power Delivery (PD) version 3.0 port controllers with DisplayPort Alt Mode mux, enabling the latest USB-C™ charging technology for next generation notebooks, desktops, and 2-in-1 PCs. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005286/en/ ANX7447 USB-C single-chip port controller with PD 3.0 for next generation notebooks, desktops, and 2-in-1s. (Graphic: Business Wire) Highly-integrated, the ultra-low power ANX7447 is designed as a companion to various CPUs and Application Processors (APs) and offers comprehensive functionality: Extended Messaging - enables faster PD firmware updates (PDFU) and provides an efficient exchange of securit
Positive Initial Results of the Axonics® RELAX-OAB Clinical Study Presented at the International Neuromodulation Society World Congress30.5.2017 23:00
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., developer of the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation (r-SNM™) system for the treatment of urinary and fecal dysfunction, today announced the presentation of positive initial results from its prospective, multicenter clinical study at the 2017 International Neuromodulation Society (INS) World Congress in Edinburgh, Scotland. The presentation, entitled “A rechargeable sacral neuromodulation system for the treatment of overactive bladder: interim results of a prospective, multicenter clinical study (RELAX-OAB study),” was delivered by Professor Philip Van Kerrebroeck, M.D., PhD, Chair of the Dept. of Urology, Maastricht University Medical Centre, The Netherlands. The results presented included outcomes for 33 subjects who have reached their three-month primary endpoint and provided significant evidence that the Axonics r-SNM system i
ICVR, LLC Established to Create Standard for VR Headset Connectivity30.5.2017 23:00
ICVR, LLC has been founded by LG Electronics, Analogix Semiconductor, Tencent, and Dell to develop the Interface for Connected VR (ICVR™) standard, which defines how virtual reality source (VRS) devices, such as smartphones, PCs and other consumer electronics, connect and interoperate with head-mounted displays (HMD). This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005097/en/ The ICVR™ standard based on DisplayPort over USB-C defines how VR/AR source devices connect and interoperate with head-mounted displays. (Graphic: Business Wire) An open industry standard for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) headset connectivity based on DisplayPort™ over USB-C™, ICVR carries high quality multi-channel audio, high-definition video, and the head tr
CTA Chooses Tech Savvy Netherlands to Host CES Unveiled30.5.2017 19:00
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the Netherlands will host CES Unveiled Amsterdam, Thursday, October 26, 2017. Serving as a preview for the ground-breaking tech to be displayed at CES® 2018, the global stage for tech innovation, CES Unveiled Amsterdam will unite budding startups and cutting-edge tech companies, top members of the media , buyers and key consumer tech influencers from around the region. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2018 will run January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES Unveiled Amsterdam will take place at the Beurs van Berlage, where CTA executives will announce the latest CES news, present global market research trends around the breakthroughs that will be seen at the upcoming CES 2018. Disruptive startups and innovative tech companies will tout their newest technologies to industry stakeholders coming from the surrounding region i
Microsoft VPs Peter Han and Rodney Clark to Lay Out Vision for Building the Possible at CES Asia™ 2017 Keynote30.5.2017 18:54
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ today announced that top executives from Microsoft, a global technology company with a presence in China for over 20 years, will deliver a keynote address at the upcoming CES Asia 2017. Microsoft vice presidents, Peter Han and Rodney Clark, will take the keynote stage at 4 PM, Wednesday, June 7 in the Kerry Hotel, Grand Shanghai Ballroom 2-3 to discuss how the company and its partners are “building the possible” with cutting-edge device experiences uniquely designed to excite users. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia 2017 will take place June 7-9 in Shanghai, China. Mr. Han and Mr. Clark will present a collection of innovative Windows devices and Internet of Things (IoT) experiences from key partners to demonstrate the future of computing and its ability to improve people
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme