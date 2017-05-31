Embark on New Adventures with Moto-tyres.co.uk, Metzeler and Motorrad & Reisen
Sunshine and leisure time: the ideal combination for motorcyclists. Before you get on your bike and hit the highway in the coming summer months, Moto-tyres.co.uk has already collected a few tips - from bikers to bikers, as the participants were requested to describe their most beautiful motorcycle tours of 2016 for the Moto-tyres.co.uk, Metzeler and Motorrad & Reisen prize competition of last year. The participants travelled many thousands of kilometres across Europe, Norway, Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal and beyond - Moto-tyres.co.uk has listed the best recommendations for travellers as follows.
Route 1
The Ardennes, located between Germany, Luxembourg, and Belgium, conceal a true motorcycle paradise: Winding roads, stunning nature and a beautiful reservoir located in the middle of the Obersauer National Park - there is plenty to discover along the 7,000-kilometre route.
Route 2
Through Switzerland and Italy towards Corsica - the 6,000-kilometre route also leads through the unique glacier and lake landscape around the legendary Bernina Pass.
Route 3
Sun, sea and breath-taking views can be admired on Madeira - preferably from the summit of the Pico do Arieiro, the third highest mountain on the so-called "Island of Flowers". Off the beaten tracks, the island round-trip becomes a true biking adventure.
Those bitten by the travel bug will also find the ideal tyres at Moto-tyres.co.uk for the planned trip - from quality premium brands up to high-performance quality tyres. On request, the new tyres can even be delivered directly to one of the many thousands of assembly partners throughout Europe or to touring hotels along the route. Thus, everything is in place for the next trip.
About Moto-tyres.co.uk
Whether you're looking for chopper, sport-touring or scooter tyres: bikers will find everything their heart desires in this renowned online store's range. Accessories such as bike tubes and motor oil complete Delticom's bike range. The two-wheeler tyre specialist's portfolio includes all established premium bike tyre manufacturers such as Metzeler, Pirelli, Continental, Dunlop, Bridgestone and Michelin, as well as renowned quality brands such as Heidenau, Avon, Maxxis and Mitas.
