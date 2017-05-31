Ecolab Pest Elimination Launches Comprehensive Global Large Fly Program to Help Reduce Food Safety Risk

31.5.2017 15:30 | Business Wire

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources, introduces the Ecolab Large Fly Program, a comprehensive global program from Ecolab Pest Elimination that utilizes an outside-in approach and innovative technology to help reduce the food safety risks associated with large flies.

Ecolab’s Large Fly Program offers a multi-faceted approach that proactively addresses fly activity through ongoing inspections and recommendations, exterior and interior treatments and the use of proprietary technology and science both inside and outside the facility.

“Our program combines science-based protocols created by industry-leading experts, proprietary equipment and our personally delivered service to help eliminate the food safety and brand risks associated with large flies and improve guest satisfaction,” said Ron Jungmann, vice president of Global Research, Development and Engineering (RD&E) for Ecolab Pest Elimination.

The Ecolab Large Fly Program includes use of the patent-pending STEALTH™ LED Fly Light, which matches best-in-class efficacy with safety and sustainability to reduce the risks associated with large flies in a customer’s facility. Designed to use up to 60 percent less energy than comparable models, this modern yet discreet design is suited for use in both the front- and back-of-house in restaurants and foodservice facilities. The Ecolab Large Fly Program can also be customized to meet the specific needs of lodging and long-term care properties, food and beverage plants, and other facilities.

Ecolab’s RD&E team developed the STEALTH LED Fly Light through extensive testing of fly behavior and evaluation of environmental characteristics to understand how flies respond to light. By studying flies under field conditions and in controlled environments, they gained a new understanding of fly exploration behavior and utilized these findings to develop the STEALTH LED Fly Light. Used in combination with other solutions as part of Ecolab’s outside-in approach, the STEALTH LED Fly Light is the last line of defense against large flies that do manage to enter a customer’s facility.

The STEALTH LED Fly Light was awarded a 2017 Kitchen Innovation Award by the National Restaurant Association in the U.S.

For more information about Ecolab Pest Elimination’s Large Fly Program and how to mitigate risk, visit www.ecolab.com/largefly.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at more than one million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With 2016 sales of $13 billion and 48,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com.

