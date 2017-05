UM: Minister Mykkänen och minister Tiilikainen till Sankt Petersburgs ekonomiska forum

MFA: Ministers Mykkänen and Tiilikainen to the Economic Forum in St. Petersburg 31.5.2017 15:43

Ministry for Foreign AffairsMinistry of the Environment Press release 103/201731 May 2017 Ministers Mykkänen and Tiilikainen to the Economic Forum in St. Petersburg Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen and Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment Kimmo Tiilikainen will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), organized on 1–3 June 2017. The Forum brings together business and economic policy leaders from different countries. Among the speakers are the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. During the Forum Minister Mykkänen will meet the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitri Kozak. The ministers share the chairmanship of the Finnish-Russian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, tasked with improving the conditions for Finnish companies to operate in Russia and creating contacts between companies in both countries. On the agenda in the discussions are the