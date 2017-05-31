Andersen Tax & Legal Launches in Germany

31.5.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Andersen Global is proud to announce the launch of the Andersen name in Germany with the addition of a new member firm, Andersen Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft mbH, in Cologne, Germany. The team of ten joins Andersen Global primarily from Luther law firm, and will provide tax and legal services under the name Andersen Tax & Legal. The team is led by Stefan Kraus and Hermann Knott.

“Germany is one of the key markets in the world and the addition of the team in Cologne demonstrates our commitment to making the expansion of our platform there a top priority,” said Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz. “Stefan and Hermann were among the founding partners of Andersen Legal in Germany and Stefan was Managing Partner of Luther law firm for 15 years. The team in Cologne brings with them the experience, values and culture of Andersen that continues to play a very important role in our development of a seamless professional services model.”

The office in Cologne is the first to adopt the Andersen name in Germany but the third location in Germany. Alegis, led by Managing Partner Alessio Rossi, joined Andersen Global in 2015 with locations in Dusseldorf and Merzig. Eventually, all three locations will operate as Andersen Tax & Legal.

“We joined Andersen Tax & Legal because we share a history and core values and wanted to be a part of a globally operating multidisciplinary tax and legal firm,” shared Stefan Kraus who, together with Alessio Rossi, will serve as Managing Partners for Andersen Tax & Legal in Germany. “The combination of best-in-class tax and legal services is clearly a benefit for our clients.”

Andersen Tax & Legal in Cologne will provide a large range of corporate and commercial legal services including M&A transactions, banking and finance regulatory services, real estate and dispute resolution as well as individual and corporate tax services in Germany and on cross-border matters.

Andersen Global has more than 2,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in 64 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

