SynteractHCR Executives Emphasize Clinical Research Expertise by Presenting and Attending June Conferences

SynteractHCR, a full-service, international contract research organization (CRO), will attend and exhibit at various biotech and pharma conferences around the globe in June. The conferences include The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2017 Annual Meeting on June 2–6, the Pharmaceutical Contract Management Group (PCMG) Annual Conference 2017 on June 7–9, the Drug Information Association (DIA) 2017 53rd Annual Meeting on June 18–22, the BIO 2017 International Convention on June 19–22, The Development of Medicines: Comparing Research on Young and Older People on June 26, and Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (OCT) U.K & Ireland on June 28–29.

ASCO 2017 brings together more than 30,000 oncology professionals from around the world to discuss the latest technologies and therapies in the field of cancer. SynteractHCR’s Vice President, Strategic Development Etienne Drouet will be attending the five-day event in Chicago to discuss the latest treatments and the company’s experience in oncology and immunotherapy drug development.

The SynteractHCR team will then head to Denmark to attend the PCMG Annual Conference, the premier event for clinical development outsourcing professionals.

At DIA 2017 in Chicago, SynteractHCR will exhibit in booth #2022. As the longest running event in the life sciences industry, DIA 2017 hosts more than 8,000 professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device communities. SynteractHCR operational leadership and recruitment specialists will be available to discuss the capabilities the CRO brings to the industry and global career opportunities within the company.

Mathew Lampshere, senior director of contract services, will present “Best Practice Indemnification Provisions” on Monday, June 19, at 2:30 p.m. at the BIO 2017 International Convention in San Diego. More than 16,000 biotech and pharma professionals are expected to attend the convention, organized by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

Dr. Martine Dehlinger-Kremer, global vice president of medical and regulatory affairs, will co-chair the opening session of The Development of Medicines: Comparing Research on Young and Older People on “Ethical & Regulatory Considerations” on Monday, June 26, at 9:05 a.m. The day-long workshop, organized by European Forum for Good Clinical Practice (EFGCP) Children’s Medicines & Geriatric Medicines Working Parties, will be held at University College London.

SynteractHCR will wrap up its June conference schedule at OCT U.K & Ireland in London. On Wednesday, June 28, at 9:45 a.m., SynteractHCR Director Regulatory Affairs Dr. Ludwig Baumann will present “The New EU Clinical Trials Regulation: As it Becomes the Law in 2018, Are You Prepared for its Impact to Drug Development in the EU?” He will discuss the advantages of the new EU clinical trial regulation and the impact that this will have on sponsors. SynteractHCR will also exhibit during the conference at booth #19.

