MPIDEA 2019 on tulossa vielä kovemmilla kierroksilla – Suuret kiitokset kaikille MPD-vaikuttajille panoksesta innovoinnin hyväksi

Great MPIDEA competition has been resolved at Tampere Hall: Industrial dryer improving the effectiveness of bioenergy won the Main Prize 30.5.2017 17:30

The high-class MPIDEA competition to create 100,000 jobs in Finland has been resolved today in Tampere. Industrial dryer ModHeat, developed in Oulu, was chosen as the winner among the four finalists thanks to its potential for employment and commercialization. The father of this innovation, Juha Roininen from SFTec Oy, received the Main Prize.