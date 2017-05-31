OPALO Gold Mining Seeks Positive Social Returns in Chile.
31.5.2017 18:53 | Business Wire
The Russian investor group controlling Opalo, a concession with inferred gold reserves close to 7 million ounces located in the Indian belt in Chile, has begun designing its Master Plan for its mining operations. Its goal: to make Opalo the most sustainable and ethical mining operation on the planet with special emphasis and consideration for the environment, respect of local communities and best social practices.
Wichy Castro, Chief Sustainability Officer for Opalo commented: "The industry now realizes that sound environmental practices are good for business. We firmly believe the communities we work with are our most valuable assets, and our strategic plans reflect these views. For Opalo, achieving positive social results is of the utmost importance." Mr. Castro, has helped companies worldwide to reduce their carbon footprint, using the globally recognised Environmental Performance Program™ methodology.
Opalo’s management is taking all the necessary steps to guarantee strict compliance with the Chilean mining law. Opalo reinforced their legal team and have recently appointed counsel Francisco Piffaut, expert in Chilean mining regulations.
The Opalo project involves an estimated 2 billion dollars investment program.
Financial planning is organised by UFP Capital SA in Switzerland ("UFP"), a subsidiary of United First Partners.
For more information contact Opalo@ufp-capital.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006094/en/
Contact information
For Opalo
Sara Caniggia
+44 207 050 6803
Opalo@ufp-capital.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
The International WELL Building Institute™ Announces WELL Portfolio™31.5.2017 19:37
The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) announced today that CBRE Group, Inc., Hines, and Lendlease are among leading global developers collaborating with IWBI to deliver WELL Portfolio™, a new cost-effective, existing building portfolio certification pathway within the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL). This new pathway will reward a commitment to ongoing enhancements to existing buildings, with specific focus on policies, programs, procurement guidelines, and plans that can be applied across a portfolio of buildings. A roundtable of those who have expressed interest in the WELL Portfolio concept will be held in New York City on June 15. Those committing to piloting a sample portfolio of qualifying buildings in this first phase will join a Portfolio Advisory to directly inform the pathway’s development. “We know that when building owners, operators, and corpo
GMC Software Launches Business Partner Track of Newly-expanded Partner Advantage Program31.5.2017 17:30
www.gmcsoftware.com : GMC Software, the award-winning leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), announced today the launch of the Business Partner track of its newly-expanded Partner Advantage Program intended to engage, empower and enable all types of GMC Software partners. The Business Partner track is the second of four tracks to be launched. The first was the Delivery Partner track, announced in April 2017, designed to provide seamless implementation services for GMC Software’s customer base. Companies approved to become certified Business Partners have experience helping customers define, identify, evaluate and purchase the right CCM solution. Partners are authorized to resell the GMC Software solution suite and provide customers with functional and technical product expertise in a range of vertical industries, including financial services, insurance, hea
GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for “GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas, in Partnership with CTIA”31.5.2017 17:00
The GSMA announced the first confirmed speakers for the Mobile World Congress Americas debuting September 12-14, 2017 at San Francisco’s Moscone Center. The GSMA also released additional details for the inaugural Americas event today, including new programs, exhibition elements, exhibitors and sponsors. “Mobile World Congress Americas will reflect an experience truly representative of North, Central and South America, capturing many of its region- and culture-specific nuances,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “Mobile is an essential part of how we interact, communicate, work and play, and the event will highlight key areas intersecting with mobile, from media, content and entertainment to enterprises and brands. We are looking forward to showcasing an industry that impacts literally billions of people around the world.” Keynotes from Global Leaders in
SynteractHCR Executives Emphasize Clinical Research Expertise by Presenting and Attending June Conferences31.5.2017 16:00
SynteractHCR, a full-service, international contract research organization (CRO), will attend and exhibit at various biotech and pharma conferences around the globe in June. The conferences include The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2017 Annual Meeting on June 2–6, the Pharmaceutical Contract Management Group (PCMG) Annual Conference 2017 on June 7–9, the Drug Information Association (DIA) 2017 53rd Annual Meeting on June 18–22, the BIO 2017 International Convention on June 19–22, The Development of Medicines: Comparing Research on Young and Older People on June 26, and Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (OCT) U.K & Ireland on June 28–29. ASCO 2017 brings together more than 30,000 oncology professionals from around the world to discuss the latest technologies and therapies in the field of cancer. SynteractHCR’s Vice President, Strategic Development Etienne
Andersen Tax & Legal Launches in Germany31.5.2017 16:00
Andersen Global is proud to announce the launch of the Andersen name in Germany with the addition of a new member firm, Andersen Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft mbH, in Cologne, Germany. The team of ten joins Andersen Global primarily from Luther law firm, and will provide tax and legal services under the name Andersen Tax & Legal. The team is led by Stefan Kraus and Hermann Knott. “Germany is one of the key markets in the world and the addition of the team in Cologne demonstrates our commitment to making the expansion of our platform there a top priority,” said Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz. “Stefan and Hermann were among the founding partners of Andersen Legal in Germany and Stefan was Managing Partner of Luther law firm for 15 years. The team in Cologne brings with them the experience, values and culture of Andersen that continues to play a very important role in
Ecolab Pest Elimination Launches Comprehensive Global Large Fly Program to Help Reduce Food Safety Risk31.5.2017 15:30
Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources, introduces the Ecolab Large Fly Program, a comprehensive global program from Ecolab Pest Elimination that utilizes an outside-in approach and innovative technology to help reduce the food safety risks associated with large flies. Ecolab’s Large Fly Program offers a multi-faceted approach that proactively addresses fly activity through ongoing inspections and recommendations, exterior and interior treatments and the use of proprietary technology and science both inside and outside the facility. “Our program combines science-based protocols created by industry-leading experts, proprietary equipment and our personally delivered service to help eliminate the food safety and brand risks associated with large flies and improve guest satisfaction,” said Ron
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme