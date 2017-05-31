Everest Group Names IPsoft the Top Leader in IT Operations Automation

31.5.2017 22:03 | Business Wire

IPsoft, the leading digital labor company, today announced that it has been recognized as the top “Leader” in IT operations automation as determined by Everest Group’s “IT Operations Automation – Market Update and PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Products” 2017 report. The PEAK Matrix assesses the relative market success and overall capability of technology providers across a variety of industries.

For this report, Everest Group evaluated eight IT process automation offerings and positioned the technology providers on the PEAK Matrix based on two axes - 1) Market impact and 2) Vision and capability. IPsoft was rated the leader due to its technology capability, vision and strategy, deployment and execution, creation and modification, support and integration, and engagement and commercial model.

“Everest Group’s analysis and positioning of IPsoft as the top leader in IT Operations Automation reinforces the sophistication and caliber of the autonomics solutions and value achieved by our clients since our inception,” said Chetan Dube, CEO, IPsoft. “As we continue to advance our autonomics and cognitive capabilities with IPcenter and Amelia, IPsoft is pushing the boundaries on advancing artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough solutions for our customers by helping our customers create better operational efficiencies to help them to gain a significant competitive edge.”

“Automation is a truly disruptive force in today’s enterprise IT world. IPsoft has been a front-runner in the IT operations automation space and has built strong enterprise mindshare through years of large scale automation deployments. Clients have appreciated the vast library of prebuilt automations offered by IPcenter as well as IPsoft’s focus on showcasing tangible RoI through a robust business value model,” said Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner, Everest Group.

IPsoft automates IT and business processes for enterprises across a wide range of industries through the use of digital labor. Through its portfolio of world leading autonomic and cognitive solutions it provides services that allow its clients to secure competitive advantage. Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 18 countries across the world and serves more than 500 of the world’s leading brands directly as well as more than half of the world’s largest IT services providers. To learn more about IPsoft’s solutions please visit www.ipsoft.com.

