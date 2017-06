MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to Estonia

1.6.2017 09:25 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 104/2017

1 June 2017

Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to Estonia

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Estonia on Friday 2 June and hold bilateral discussions with Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser in Tallinn. The Ministers will discuss, among other things, topical EU matters, such as Brexit and defence cooperation in the EU. Other matters on the agenda will be Finland’s Arctic Chairmanship, transatlantic relations and Russia.

In addition, Ministers Soini and Mikser will participate in a panel discussion ‘Estonia and Finland – shared values and common challenges in Europe and beyond’, organised at Tallinn University.

Minister Soini will also visit the Mektory School of Technology at Tallinn University of Technology and open the SuomiSauna Thinking Space.

