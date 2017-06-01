Baader Bank AG Becomes Trading Partner for US Shares in the New 'Global Market' Segment on the Vienna Stock Exchange
1.6.2017 09:41 | Business Wire
Baader Bank becomes trading partner of Vienna Stock Exchange in the new "global market" segment for US equities. Continuous trading with opening and closing auction is available during trading hours and on all trading days of the Vienna Stock Exchange and thus also outside of US trading hours.
As Austrian investors mainly invest in foreign equities and are currently forced to trade on foreign marketplaces, Baader Bank supports the Vienna Stock Exchange to become a "one-stop shop" for Austrian investors. As a market leader for this type of market making in Europe, Baader Bank will ensure that the quotation and execution of customer orders is of high quality.
"We are delighted that Baader Bank, as a long-term partner, is taking on this task", explains Dr. Christoph Boschan, Chairman of the Board of Management of Wiener Börse AG.
"We are very pleased about the cooperation with the Vienna Stock Exchange. This underlines our effort to expand Baader Bank's market making internationally," said Nico Baader, Chairman of the Board of Management of Baader Bank.
About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank AG is one of the leading German family-run full-service investment banks serving customers across the German-speaking region. Baader Bank, with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim, near Munich, employs around 450 personnel supporting customers and their needs across the business areas of Market Making, Capital Markets, Institutional Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.
Baader Bank operates Market Making for more than 800,000 financial instruments in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as off-exchange trading.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1013
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 29 1880
|E-mail:
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access),
|Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006588/en/
Contact information
Baader Bank AG
Katharina Ariane Beyersdorfer
Senior Manager Group Management & Communication
T +49 89 5150 1016
F +49 89 5150 291016
M +49 172 6659 389
Katharina.Beyersdorfer@baaderbank.de
http://www.baaderbank.de
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Ferring Appoints Aaron Graff to Executive Board1.6.2017 12:02
Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that Aaron Graff has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and made a member of the Ferring Group Executive Board, effective immediately. Aaron Graff joined Ferring in 2002 as Vice President Global Marketing, Business Development, and Medical Affairs, based in Copenhagen, Denmark. After leading the acquisition and integration of Israeli biopharmaceutical company BTG in 2005, he relocated his team to the newly established Ferring International Center in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, where he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Asia Region and Global Marketing. Since 2010, Graff has led Ferring’s U.S. operations from its U.S headquarters in New Jersey, first as Chief Operating Officer and since 2016 as Chief Executive Officer. “Under Aaron’s leadership in the United States, our U.S. business grew at double-di
IPsoft Introduces the Most Human AI Technology on the Market1.6.2017 12:00
IPsoft, the digital labor company, has leapfrogged the current AI market by introducing the most comprehensive and human artificial intelligence platform available today, Amelia. This evolution of Amelia connects AI into the very heart of the enterprise and drives value all the way from front office to back office. Leveraging a unique combination of humanlike intelligence and machine powered analytics, Amelia will allow enterprises to scale customer interactions and transform end to end processes in order to become digital frontrunners. Multiple breakthroughs in Amelia’s cognitive capabilities have drastically advanced her ability to converse with her human counterparts in more than 40 languages in a completely natural, context aware dialogue. In parallel, new analytical capabilities allow her to enrich every user interaction with decisions based on real time data insights. Together th
GSMA Reveals Shortlist for 2017 Asia Mobile Awards1.6.2017 10:00
The GSMA today announced the nominees for the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards. Winners of the “AMO Awards” will be honoured at the Asia Mobile Awards Ceremony and Dinner Reception at DaGuan Theatre in Pudong, Shanghai on Wednesday, 28 June. The GSMA also announced several further updates on programmes taking place at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, which will run from Wednesday, 28 June through Saturday, 1 July. “We congratulate all nominees for the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “The AMOs highlight the technologies, products, services, companies and individuals that are leading the way in the Asia mobile industry today. We wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck and look forward to celebrating our industry’s best and brightest at Mobile World Congress Shanghai.” For 2017, 115 nominees have been shortlisted for 12 awards across five
Everest Group Names IPsoft the Top Leader in IT Operations Automation31.5.2017 22:03
IPsoft, the leading digital labor company, today announced that it has been recognized as the top “Leader” in IT operations automation as determined by Everest Group’s “IT Operations Automation – Market Update and PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Products” 2017 report. The PEAK Matrix assesses the relative market success and overall capability of technology providers across a variety of industries. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006328/en/ Everest Group has named IPsoft as the top Leader in the research firm's recent IT infrastructure automation - Market Update and PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Products report. (Credit: Everest Group, 2017) For this report, Everest Group evaluated eight IT process automation offerings and positioned the technology providers on the PEAK Matrix based
The International WELL Building Institute™ Announces WELL Portfolio™31.5.2017 19:37
The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) announced today that CBRE Group, Inc., Hines, and Lendlease are among leading global developers collaborating with IWBI to deliver WELL Portfolio™, a new cost-effective, existing building portfolio certification pathway within the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL). This new pathway will reward a commitment to ongoing enhancements to existing buildings, with specific focus on policies, programs, procurement guidelines, and plans that can be applied across a portfolio of buildings. A roundtable of those who have expressed interest in the WELL Portfolio concept will be held in New York City on June 15. Those committing to piloting a sample portfolio of qualifying buildings in this first phase will join a Portfolio Advisory to directly inform the pathway’s development. “We know that when building owners, operators, and corpo
OPALO Gold Mining Seeks Positive Social Returns in Chile.31.5.2017 18:53
The Russian investor group controlling Opalo, a concession with inferred gold reserves close to 7 million ounces located in the Indian belt in Chile, has begun designing its Master Plan for its mining operations. Its goal: to make Opalo the most sustainable and ethical mining operation on the planet with special emphasis and consideration for the environment, respect of local communities and best social practices. Wichy Castro, Chief Sustainability Officer for Opalo commented: "The industry now realizes that sound environmental practices are good for business. We firmly believe the communities we work with are our most valuable assets, and our strategic plans reflect these views. For Opalo, achieving positive social results is of the utmost importance." Mr. Castro, has helped companies worldwide to reduce their carbon footprint, using the globally recognised Environmen
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme