GSMA Reveals Shortlist for 2017 Asia Mobile Awards

The GSMA today announced the nominees for the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards. Winners of the “AMO Awards” will be honoured at the Asia Mobile Awards Ceremony and Dinner Reception at DaGuan Theatre in Pudong, Shanghai on Wednesday, 28 June. The GSMA also announced several further updates on programmes taking place at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, which will run from Wednesday, 28 June through Saturday, 1 July.

“We congratulate all nominees for the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “The AMOs highlight the technologies, products, services, companies and individuals that are leading the way in the Asia mobile industry today. We wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck and look forward to celebrating our industry’s best and brightest at Mobile World Congress Shanghai.”

For 2017, 115 nominees have been shortlisted for 12 awards across five categories: “Best Mobile Apps”, “Best Mobile Devices”, “Best Technology Innovation”, “Outstanding Achievement”, and the new category of “Social and Economic Development.” The AMO Awards are judged by more than 50 world-leading independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. The full list of nominees, as well as additional information on the AMO Awards, is available at www.asiamobileawards.com/asia-mobile-awards-2017-nominee-shortlist/.

Jason He, news anchor of International Channel Shanghai, has been confirmed as the host of the 2017 AMO Awards. Jason has received many industry accolades, such as the “Platinum Remi Award for the Best Interview Program” at the 46th Worldfest Houston Film & TV Festival, USA in 2013, and has hosted high-profile events including the Media Session at the 10th Shanghai International Film Festival, among others.

Supporting Sponsors of the AMO Awards include Gionee, LeEco, and Supporting Media Partners include Asia Pacific Daily, AVING News, CNet, Communications World and Technode. MIGU Co., Ltd. has been confirmed as the AMO Entertainment Partner and will be live streaming the awards ceremony.

Additional Keynote Speakers Confirmed for Conference Programme

The GSMA announced several newly confirmed keynote speakers for the three-day Mobile World Congress Shanghai conference programme. Leaders from companies across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industry sectors, as well as government organisations, will be participating in the keynote programme, including:

Shang Bing, Chairman, China Mobile

Lu Yimin, President, China Unicom

Yang Yuanqing, Chairman and CEO, Lenovo Group

Kim Seang-Tae, Congressman, Republic of Korea

Cao Shumin, Mayor, Yingtan City, China

These executives join previously announced keynote speakers including:

Edward Tian, Chairman, AsiaInfo Group

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chairman, GSMA

Sanjay Jha, CEO, GlobalFoundries

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Kathryn Brown, CEO, Internet Society

Takashi Tanaka, President, KDDI

Rangu Salgame, Chairman and CEO, Princeton Growth Ventures and Non-Executive Chairman, The Next 3B

Steve Mollenkopf, CEO, Qualcomm

Andrew Penn, CEO, Telstra

Eva Chen, CEO and Co-Founder, Trend Micro

For more information on the conference, including the keynote programme and the full agenda, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/conference.

Industry Forums and GSMA Seminars

In addition to the conference programme, Mobile World Congress Shanghai will offer a number of focused seminars and forums that will highlight key industry programmes and advocacy initiatives. On Tuesday, 27 June, the GSMA’s fourth annual “Global Mobile IoT Summit” will offer a range of perspectives from industry experts on Mobile IoT and highlight recent implementations and use cases. On Wednesday, 28 June, the GSMA will organise an invitation-only workshop on the newly effective China Cybersecurity Law, to facilitate dialogue between government and industries on the interpretation and implementation of this legislation.

On Thursday, 29 June, the GSMA will host several events. The “Future Networks” seminar will explore the future of messaging as a platform (MaaP), while the “Mobile Connect” seminar will look at deploying mobile identity services across Asia. Finally, the GSMA, GSA and GTI will jointly hold the “5G Spectrum and Policy Forum” to examine the development of 5G in Asia. For more information, please visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/events/forums-seminars/.

Partner Programmes at Mobile World Congress Shanghai

The GSMA also announced that a number of major partners are holding Partner Programmes in conjunction with Mobile World Congress Shanghai. The schedule of currently confirmed Partner Programmes includes:

Tuesday, 27 June

China Mobile Maker Day

2017 China Unicom International Partners Meeting

Ericsson UDN APAC Advisory Board Forum

Wednesday, 28 June

GTI Summit · Shanghai 2017

RCS Global Summit 2017 hosted by ZTE

Shanghai Digital Information Festival Keynote Forum

The Digital Life Unlocked by Standardised, Next-Generation Technologies hosted by IEEE

5G Industry Summit hosted by ZTE

Thursday, 29 June

Big Video Global Summit 2017 hosted by ZTE

Innovating Network Transformation Summit hosted by ZTE

Friday, 30 June

IDE Drone Forum

For more information on the currently scheduled Partner Programmes, please visit www.mwcshanghai.com/events/partner-programmes/.

MWC Shanghai Tours Programme – Maximising the Event Experience

Business attendees can maximise their event experience by joining four specialised tours of the Mobile World Congress Shanghai exhibition. The MWC Shanghai Tours include the “5G and Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) Tour” and the “Internet of Things (IoT) and Enterprise Tour”, which will guide visitors to exhibits and related event features addressing these focused topics. On the “Asia Innovation Tour”, attendees will have the opportunity to explore showcases from a select number of countries across the Asia region, while the “Consumer Tech Tour” will lead visitors through the “Experience Exhibition”, with a focus on mobile devices, gadgets, innovative technologies and entertainment.

The MWC Shanghai Tours will run 28-30 June during exhibition hours and will be conducted by industry experts from Momentum Works PTE LTD and SEAMO Ventures. Further information about the MWC Shanghai Tours programme can be found at www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/mwc-shanghai-tours/ .

Register and Get Involved at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017

Registration to attend Mobile World Congress Shanghai is now open; for information on registration and pass types, please visit www.mwcshanghai.com/register-plan/register/.

For more information on the 2017 Mobile World Congress Shanghai, including how to attend, exhibit, partner or sponsor, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress Shanghai through our social media channels – follow us on Twitter at @GSMA and use #MWCS17, get regular updates through our LinkedIn Showcase Page at www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-world-congress-shanghai, and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China, you can follow us on Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghai or search “GSMA_MWCS” in WeChat. For additional information on GSMA social channels, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/about/contact/social-media.

