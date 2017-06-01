GSMA Reveals Shortlist for 2017 Asia Mobile Awards
1.6.2017 10:00 | Business Wire
The GSMA today announced the nominees for the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards. Winners of the “AMO Awards” will be honoured at the Asia Mobile Awards Ceremony and Dinner Reception at DaGuan Theatre in Pudong, Shanghai on Wednesday, 28 June. The GSMA also announced several further updates on programmes taking place at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, which will run from Wednesday, 28 June through Saturday, 1 July.
“We congratulate all nominees for the 2017 Asia Mobile Awards,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “The AMOs highlight the technologies, products, services, companies and individuals that are leading the way in the Asia mobile industry today. We wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck and look forward to celebrating our industry’s best and brightest at Mobile World Congress Shanghai.”
For 2017, 115 nominees have been shortlisted for 12 awards across five categories: “Best Mobile Apps”, “Best Mobile Devices”, “Best Technology Innovation”, “Outstanding Achievement”, and the new category of “Social and Economic Development.” The AMO Awards are judged by more than 50 world-leading independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. The full list of nominees, as well as additional information on the AMO Awards, is available at www.asiamobileawards.com/asia-mobile-awards-2017-nominee-shortlist/.
Jason He, news anchor of International Channel Shanghai, has been confirmed as the host of the 2017 AMO Awards. Jason has received many industry accolades, such as the “Platinum Remi Award for the Best Interview Program” at the 46th Worldfest Houston Film & TV Festival, USA in 2013, and has hosted high-profile events including the Media Session at the 10th Shanghai International Film Festival, among others.
Supporting Sponsors of the AMO Awards include Gionee, LeEco, and Supporting Media Partners include Asia Pacific Daily, AVING News, CNet, Communications World and Technode. MIGU Co., Ltd. has been confirmed as the AMO Entertainment Partner and will be live streaming the awards ceremony.
Additional Keynote Speakers Confirmed for Conference Programme
The GSMA announced several newly confirmed keynote speakers for the three-day Mobile World Congress Shanghai conference programme. Leaders from companies across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industry sectors, as well as government organisations, will be participating in the keynote programme, including:
- Shang Bing, Chairman, China Mobile
- Lu Yimin, President, China Unicom
- Yang Yuanqing, Chairman and CEO, Lenovo Group
- Kim Seang-Tae, Congressman, Republic of Korea
- Cao Shumin, Mayor, Yingtan City, China
These executives join previously announced keynote speakers including:
- Edward Tian, Chairman, AsiaInfo Group
- Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Chairman, GSMA
- Sanjay Jha, CEO, GlobalFoundries
- Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
- Kathryn Brown, CEO, Internet Society
- Takashi Tanaka, President, KDDI
- Rangu Salgame, Chairman and CEO, Princeton Growth Ventures and Non-Executive Chairman, The Next 3B
- Steve Mollenkopf, CEO, Qualcomm
- Andrew Penn, CEO, Telstra
- Eva Chen, CEO and Co-Founder, Trend Micro
For more information on the conference, including the keynote programme and the full agenda, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/conference.
Industry Forums and GSMA Seminars
In addition to the conference programme, Mobile World Congress Shanghai will offer a number of focused seminars and forums that will highlight key industry programmes and advocacy initiatives. On Tuesday, 27 June, the GSMA’s fourth annual “Global Mobile IoT Summit” will offer a range of perspectives from industry experts on Mobile IoT and highlight recent implementations and use cases. On Wednesday, 28 June, the GSMA will organise an invitation-only workshop on the newly effective China Cybersecurity Law, to facilitate dialogue between government and industries on the interpretation and implementation of this legislation.
On Thursday, 29 June, the GSMA will host several events. The “Future Networks” seminar will explore the future of messaging as a platform (MaaP), while the “Mobile Connect” seminar will look at deploying mobile identity services across Asia. Finally, the GSMA, GSA and GTI will jointly hold the “5G Spectrum and Policy Forum” to examine the development of 5G in Asia. For more information, please visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/events/forums-seminars/.
Partner Programmes at Mobile World Congress Shanghai
The GSMA also announced that a number of major partners are holding Partner Programmes in conjunction with Mobile World Congress Shanghai. The schedule of currently confirmed Partner Programmes includes:
Tuesday, 27 June
- China Mobile Maker Day
- 2017 China Unicom International Partners Meeting
- Ericsson UDN APAC Advisory Board Forum
Wednesday, 28 June
- GTI Summit · Shanghai 2017
- RCS Global Summit 2017 hosted by ZTE
- Shanghai Digital Information Festival Keynote Forum
- The Digital Life Unlocked by Standardised, Next-Generation Technologies hosted by IEEE
- 5G Industry Summit hosted by ZTE
Thursday, 29 June
- Big Video Global Summit 2017 hosted by ZTE
- Innovating Network Transformation Summit hosted by ZTE
Friday, 30 June
- IDE Drone Forum
For more information on the currently scheduled Partner Programmes, please visit www.mwcshanghai.com/events/partner-programmes/.
MWC Shanghai Tours Programme – Maximising the Event Experience
Business attendees can maximise their event experience by joining four specialised tours of the Mobile World Congress Shanghai exhibition. The MWC Shanghai Tours include the “5G and Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV) Tour” and the “Internet of Things (IoT) and Enterprise Tour”, which will guide visitors to exhibits and related event features addressing these focused topics. On the “Asia Innovation Tour”, attendees will have the opportunity to explore showcases from a select number of countries across the Asia region, while the “Consumer Tech Tour” will lead visitors through the “Experience Exhibition”, with a focus on mobile devices, gadgets, innovative technologies and entertainment.
The MWC Shanghai Tours will run 28-30 June during exhibition hours and will be conducted by industry experts from Momentum Works PTE LTD and SEAMO Ventures. Further information about the MWC Shanghai Tours programme can be found at www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/mwc-shanghai-tours/ .
Register and Get Involved at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017
Registration to attend Mobile World Congress Shanghai is now open; for information on registration and pass types, please visit www.mwcshanghai.com/register-plan/register/.
For more information on the 2017 Mobile World Congress Shanghai, including how to attend, exhibit, partner or sponsor, visit www.mwcshanghai.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress Shanghai through our social media channels – follow us on Twitter at @GSMA and use #MWCS17, get regular updates through our LinkedIn Showcase Page at www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-world-congress-shanghai, and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China, you can follow us on Sina Weibo weibo.com/mwcshanghai or search “GSMA_MWCS” in WeChat. For additional information on GSMA social channels, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/about/contact/social-media.
-ENDS-
About the GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with almost 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005493/en/
Contact information
Media Contacts:
Ava Lau
+852-2533 9928
alau@webershandwick.com
or
Sophie Waterfield
+44 77 7945 9923
Sophie.Waterfield@webershandwick.com
or
GSMA Press Office
pressoffice@gsma.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Ferring Appoints Aaron Graff to Executive Board1.6.2017 12:02
Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that Aaron Graff has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and made a member of the Ferring Group Executive Board, effective immediately. Aaron Graff joined Ferring in 2002 as Vice President Global Marketing, Business Development, and Medical Affairs, based in Copenhagen, Denmark. After leading the acquisition and integration of Israeli biopharmaceutical company BTG in 2005, he relocated his team to the newly established Ferring International Center in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, where he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Asia Region and Global Marketing. Since 2010, Graff has led Ferring’s U.S. operations from its U.S headquarters in New Jersey, first as Chief Operating Officer and since 2016 as Chief Executive Officer. “Under Aaron’s leadership in the United States, our U.S. business grew at double-di
IPsoft Introduces the Most Human AI Technology on the Market1.6.2017 12:00
IPsoft, the digital labor company, has leapfrogged the current AI market by introducing the most comprehensive and human artificial intelligence platform available today, Amelia. This evolution of Amelia connects AI into the very heart of the enterprise and drives value all the way from front office to back office. Leveraging a unique combination of humanlike intelligence and machine powered analytics, Amelia will allow enterprises to scale customer interactions and transform end to end processes in order to become digital frontrunners. Multiple breakthroughs in Amelia’s cognitive capabilities have drastically advanced her ability to converse with her human counterparts in more than 40 languages in a completely natural, context aware dialogue. In parallel, new analytical capabilities allow her to enrich every user interaction with decisions based on real time data insights. Together th
Baader Bank AG Becomes Trading Partner for US Shares in the New 'Global Market' Segment on the Vienna Stock Exchange1.6.2017 09:41
Baader Bank becomes trading partner of Vienna Stock Exchange in the new "global market" segment for US equities. Continuous trading with opening and closing auction is available during trading hours and on all trading days of the Vienna Stock Exchange and thus also outside of US trading hours. As Austrian investors mainly invest in foreign equities and are currently forced to trade on foreign marketplaces, Baader Bank supports the Vienna Stock Exchange to become a "one-stop shop" for Austrian investors. As a market leader for this type of market making in Europe, Baader Bank will ensure that the quotation and execution of customer orders is of high quality. "We are delighted that Baader Bank, as a long-term partner, is taking on this task", explains Dr. Christoph Boschan, Chairman of the Board of Management of Wiener Börse AG.
Everest Group Names IPsoft the Top Leader in IT Operations Automation31.5.2017 22:03
IPsoft, the leading digital labor company, today announced that it has been recognized as the top “Leader” in IT operations automation as determined by Everest Group’s “IT Operations Automation – Market Update and PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Products” 2017 report. The PEAK Matrix assesses the relative market success and overall capability of technology providers across a variety of industries. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531006328/en/ Everest Group has named IPsoft as the top Leader in the research firm's recent IT infrastructure automation - Market Update and PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Products report. (Credit: Everest Group, 2017) For this report, Everest Group evaluated eight IT process automation offerings and positioned the technology providers on the PEAK Matrix based
The International WELL Building Institute™ Announces WELL Portfolio™31.5.2017 19:37
The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) announced today that CBRE Group, Inc., Hines, and Lendlease are among leading global developers collaborating with IWBI to deliver WELL Portfolio™, a new cost-effective, existing building portfolio certification pathway within the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL). This new pathway will reward a commitment to ongoing enhancements to existing buildings, with specific focus on policies, programs, procurement guidelines, and plans that can be applied across a portfolio of buildings. A roundtable of those who have expressed interest in the WELL Portfolio concept will be held in New York City on June 15. Those committing to piloting a sample portfolio of qualifying buildings in this first phase will join a Portfolio Advisory to directly inform the pathway’s development. “We know that when building owners, operators, and corpo
OPALO Gold Mining Seeks Positive Social Returns in Chile.31.5.2017 18:53
The Russian investor group controlling Opalo, a concession with inferred gold reserves close to 7 million ounces located in the Indian belt in Chile, has begun designing its Master Plan for its mining operations. Its goal: to make Opalo the most sustainable and ethical mining operation on the planet with special emphasis and consideration for the environment, respect of local communities and best social practices. Wichy Castro, Chief Sustainability Officer for Opalo commented: "The industry now realizes that sound environmental practices are good for business. We firmly believe the communities we work with are our most valuable assets, and our strategic plans reflect these views. For Opalo, achieving positive social results is of the utmost importance." Mr. Castro, has helped companies worldwide to reduce their carbon footprint, using the globally recognised Environmen
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme