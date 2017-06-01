IPsoft Introduces the Most Human AI Technology on the Market

1.6.2017 12:00 | Business Wire

IPsoft, the digital labor company, has leapfrogged the current AI market by introducing the most comprehensive and human artificial intelligence platform available today, Amelia. This evolution of Amelia connects AI into the very heart of the enterprise and drives value all the way from front office to back office. Leveraging a unique combination of humanlike intelligence and machine powered analytics, Amelia will allow enterprises to scale customer interactions and transform end to end processes in order to become digital frontrunners.

Multiple breakthroughs in Amelia’s cognitive capabilities have drastically advanced her ability to converse with her human counterparts in more than 40 languages in a completely natural, context aware dialogue. In parallel, new analytical capabilities allow her to enrich every user interaction with decisions based on real time data insights. Together these strengths make Amelia the only AI ready to excel in roles spanning the entire value chain for tomorrow’s digital winners. These roles range from servicing customer requests for new insurance policies and assessing risk profiles for new loan applicants to advising employees on HR policies and ensuring supplier billing matches contractual agreements.

More than 50 global organizations are already employing Amelia to improve customer experience and drive enhanced productivity. For example:

Amelia is working on the IT service desk for one global telecoms provider to provide best in class support for employees. She has held more than 80,000 conversations to date, and resolved 69% of these queries end to end.

In the U.S., Amelia assists customers of a leading insurer access faster responses. She handles queries from more than 3,000 users per week and achieves 93% accuracy.

In Sweden, Amelia is helping a leading Nordic bank provide 24 x 7 access to its 4 million retail banking customers and resolving more than 85% of the queries addressed to her.

“Across industries and geographies we are working with pioneering executives who are leading their organizations’ digital transformation by introducing advanced AI. They are motivated by a desire to achieve superior outcomes: increasing loyalty amongst customers, shrinking the time from product to distribution, eliminating inefficiencies within internal processes and creating opportunities for new revenue streams. Amelia represents an integral part of the new hybrid digital / human team they are putting in place to achieve these goals and seize competitive advantage,” said Chetan Dube, CEO, IPsoft.

Amelia addresses the global demand from enterprises to implement AI before they are left behind in the race to turn digital. Recently, IDC projected worldwide revenues for AI and cognitive solutions will rise sharply from $8 billion in 2016 to more than $47 billion in 2020.

A new AI model for enterprises

The broadening of Amelia’s capabilities marks a shift in how rapidly AI will impact enterprise operations. For the first time, businesses will have access to a single platform that integrates all the AI capabilities required to drive digital transformation. “Amelia not only turns transactions into conversations to enrich customer experience but also adds tremendous business value by leveraging the power and scale of machine learning, speed and analytics,” said Edwin van Bommel, Chief Cognitive Officer, IPsoft.

Amelia’s five unique skillsets are:

Conversational intelligence – Amelia can interact with the most complex dialogues across any channel from voice to mobile and online chat. Even when customers switch between different requests in a conversation Amelia stays on track. Like a human, she thinks ahead to understand where conversations are heading and uses spread-activation to deliver quicker and more intelligent responses. As Amelia detects customers’ moods, she is also able to adapt the content of her responses and expressions to create a truly personal experience for each customer.

– Amelia can interact with the most complex dialogues across any channel from voice to mobile and online chat. Even when customers switch between different requests in a conversation Amelia stays on track. Like a human, she thinks ahead to understand where conversations are heading and uses spread-activation to deliver quicker and more intelligent responses. As Amelia detects customers’ moods, she is also able to adapt the content of her responses and expressions to create a truly personal experience for each customer. Advanced analytics – Through her new abilities to analyze data, Amelia generates business intelligence drawn from every interaction combined with data held in enterprise core systems. She uses advanced analytics like machine learning to assess large amounts of data and act on new insights allowing her to make real-time decisions that provide better outcomes.

Through her new abilities to analyze data, Amelia generates business intelligence drawn from every interaction combined with data held in enterprise core systems. She uses advanced analytics like machine learning to assess large amounts of data and act on new insights allowing her to make real-time decisions that provide better outcomes. Smart workflow – Amelia is not limited to interacting with co-workers and customers but also integrates with enterprise systems like SAP and Oracle, allowing her to orchestrate the actions necessary to deliver complete outcomes and streamline execution of back-end processes.

– Amelia is not limited to interacting with co-workers and customers but also integrates with enterprise systems like SAP and Oracle, allowing her to orchestrate the actions necessary to deliver complete outcomes and streamline execution of back-end processes. Experience management – Amelia is aware of the full context of every conversation so she can adapt her social tone and actions accordingly. She selects the most appropriate of her multiple knowledge engines at every step of the conversation to keep dialogue fluid and helps customers reach their goals faster. Instead of treating existing customers as strangers, Amelia uses facial recognition to begin new conversations with the full knowledge of all a customer’s previous contact history. Most importantly, when Amelia needs to escalate a call, she passes on all relevant information to her human colleagues so they can continue the conversation smoothly without forcing customers to repeat themselves.

– Amelia is aware of the full context of every conversation so she can adapt her social tone and actions accordingly. She selects the most appropriate of her multiple knowledge engines at every step of the conversation to keep dialogue fluid and helps customers reach their goals faster. Instead of treating existing customers as strangers, Amelia uses facial recognition to begin new conversations with the full knowledge of all a customer’s previous contact history. Most importantly, when Amelia needs to escalate a call, she passes on all relevant information to her human colleagues so they can continue the conversation smoothly without forcing customers to repeat themselves. Supervised automated learning – Amelia has an expanded inventory of learning and self-learning tools to help her extract knowledge from large documents and historical records, making her easier than ever to train. She constantly improves performance and updates her knowledge base through advanced machine and deep learning to provide enterprises with faster time to value.

