Neustar Triples Global DDoS Defence Network Mitigation Capacity to More Than 4 Tbps Including EMEA and Singapore
1.6.2017 13:00 | Business Wire
Neustar, Inc. (NYSE: NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that it has tripled its global DDoS mitigation network capacity reaching 4 Tbps across EMEA and Singapore. This places the company within close reach of its goal of a 10 Tbps Global DDoS Defence Network, which will be the world’s largest, most distributed and technically advanced DDoS mitigation defence network, by early 2018.
In EMEA, Neustar has significantly expanded network capacity with an increase of 244 percent from 320 Gbps to more than 1 Tbps distributed across three nodes in Frankfurt, Amsterdam and London alone. APAC also has a new 200 Gbps node in Singapore, doubling the in-region capacity with additional large nodes soon following. By Q1 2018, the Neustar Global DDoS Defence Network will have 27 nodes distributed across all regions.
“We are changing the model from a handful of scrubbing centres to a globally scaled distributed model. This is a big departure from when I started the DDoS defence industry,” said Barrett Lyon, Head of Security Research and Development. “The capacity of our network will enable Neustar to offer unrivalled mitigation capability and network performance to keep our customers protected against any type of DDoS attack.”
Delivering In-Region Detection & Mitigation at Scale
The expansion of Neustar’s global DDoS mitigation network meets the scale and demands required to thwart modern DDoS attacks and deliver future-proof levels of protection due to its construction design, implementation and capacity. This fast-growing network of dedicated in-region mitigation centres will also enable Neustar to improve traffic routing performance for customers during attacks. With an increased number of local detection and mitigation centres, Neustar is able to redirect traffic to local scrubbing centres at the edge of the network, closer to the source. By scrubbing a customer’s web traffic and redelivering it locally rather than having to be backhauled to a scrubbing centre that may be partway around the world, Neustar offsets latency and restores network performance more quickly and effectively resulting in faster, more efficient in-region mitigation and greater customer value.
“The construction of our new DDoS network with regionalized nodes is a game-changer for our customers,” says Lyon. “We now have the capability to meet and defeat new attacks head-on, with localized scrubbing, so customers don’t feel the impact to their networks. What we are building is the proper evolution and sophistication of DDoS defence and it’s unlike anything that is available on the market today”.
About Neustar Security Solutions
Security Solutions defend against network threats, inform you of potential network vulnerabilities, accelerate online asset performance, and monitor client website performance through multiple services and offerings. Neustar will offer the largest, most distributed DDOS mitigation network in the world with over 10 Tbps of capacity, and our industry leading SiteProtect DDoS protection service ensures full coverage in an attack. Our UltraDNS service manages 10% of all internet traffic, routes over 1T queries a month and provides industry leading uptime and 100% website availability. Neustar’s IP Intelligence is the authoritative source of IP decisioning data on 99.99% of routable IP addresses worldwide. Our 19+ years of unparalleled expertise ensures that our customers are protected and optimized during normal business practices and when unsolicited events occur. Our services ensure customers network connectivity are protected and optimized whether in crisis or just business as usual. We are trusted by many of the world’s largest brands to keep their mission critical systems up and running.
About Neustar
Every day, the world generates roughly 2.5 quadrillion bits of data. Neustar (NYSE: NSR) isolates certain elements and analyzes, simplifies and edits them to make precise and valuable decisions that drive results. As one of the few companies capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, we’re trusted by the world’s great brands to make critical decisions some 20 billion times a day. We help marketers send timely and relevant messages to the right people. Because we can authoritatively tell a client exactly who is calling or connecting with them, we make critical realtime responses possible. And the same comprehensive information that enables our clients to direct and manage orders also stops attackers. We know when someone isn’t who they claim to be, which helps stop fraud and denial of service before they’re a problem. Because we’re also an experienced manager of some of the world’s most complex databases, we help clients control their online identity, registering and protecting their domain name, and routing traffic to the correct network address. By linking the most essential information with the people who depend on it, we provide more than 11,000 clients worldwide with decisions—not just data. More information is available at https://www.neustar.biz
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005137/en/
Contact information
Neustar Media Contact
AxiCom for Neustar EMEA
Laura Cahill
NeustarSec@axicom.com
