PhishMe® Offers Full-Service Phishing Response Service in EMEA with London Phishing Defence Centre Launch

PhishMe Inc., the leading provider of human phishing defence solutions, today announced the opening of their London Phishing Defence Centre (PDC). This new regional centre will provide clients with dedicated professional services to automate and orchestrate phishing incident response programmes utilising PhishMe Triage™ and PhishMe Intelligence™.

The London location is the latest of such regional PDCs, co-located in the company’s European headquarters. The facility has more than 40 employees, including a growing dedicated team of malware analysts continually tracking existing and emerging regional threats. The PhishMe PDC team performs in-depth analysis of suspicious emails reported by customers’ employees to rapidly identify emails with malicious intent and operationalize incident response processes when necessary. The model has proven successful in the US to help identify phishing attacks that bypassed perimeter controls and reduce attacker dwell times on customer networks.

“Phishing remains the number one attack vector used by malicious actors across the world,” notes Rohyt Belani, co-founder and CEO of PhishMe. “We’ve launched our PDC in London to help our growing base of British and European customers combat this burgeoning threat by providing rapid response capabilities that are tailored for the region.”

The PhishMe London office expanded in early 2017 and the launch of the London PDC is another step to provide local PhishMe customers access to the company’s full suite of services. PhishMe has recently opened new offices in Australia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Japan.

About PhishMe

PhishMe is the leading provider of human-focused phishing defence solutions for organisations concerned about their susceptibility to today's top attack vector -- spear phishing. PhishMe's intelligence-driven platform turns employees into an active line of defence by enabling them to identify, report, and mitigate spear phishing, malware, and drive-by threats. Our open approach ensures that PhishMe integrates easily into the security technology stack, demonstrating measurable results to help inform an organisation’s security decision making process. PhishMe's customers include the defence industrial base, energy, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing industries, as well as other Global 1000 entities that understand changing user security behaviour will improve security, aid incident response, and reduce the risk of compromise.

