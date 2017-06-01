Sterlite Tech Brings All New Smarter Network Offerings to ANGA COM 2017
1.6.2017 13:57 | Business Wire
Sterlite Tech [BSE: 532374, NSE: STRTECH], an end-to-end global technology leader in smarter digital networks, unveiled new optical communication technologies and integrated capabilities in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks at ANGA COM 2017.
As proud partners to global telecom operators in Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asian markets, Sterlite Tech has a focused business spanning smarter products, services and software solutions with operators in more than 100 countries. The new customised, high-quality smarter network introductions this year include:
FTTX Smarter Network Kit: Released by Susanne Stengade, CEO, 6X International, Denmark, Sterlite Tech’s highly reliable FTTX Smarter Network Kit addresses the needs of customers by providing fastest connectivity to the last-mile revenue generating users in hours, instead of days. The solution is based on the simple approach of plug and play, with highest reliability and performance.
Indicium Lite Cable: Launched by Sean Pillans, Head of Access Engineering, Liberty Global, Indicium Lite Cable is suitable for outdoor FTTH deployments in less densely populated areas. The small inner modules in the cable are designed to be cut at one point in the network and retracted to another, where these can be fed or blown through micro-ducts, directly to the customer premises. This solution helps in efficient deployment with zero fibre cuts.
Atlas Lite Cable: Unveiled by Christian Aasheim, CEO, Melbye Skandinavia AS, Atlas Lite Cable features ultra-compact, light-weight cable designs, containing maximised fibre capacity. This product family is versatile and finds application across access, FTTX, Drop and/or fibre to the desk links. These cables can be blown using compressed air in pre-installed micro ducts for long distance links.
Olympus Lite Cable: Launched by Luca Facchinetti, Director, Metallurgica Bresciana, Italy, this cable is suitable for hazardous or heavy construction zones including heavy traffic area, wind farm developments, pipelines, oil and gas fields, heavy industrial sites and a variety of additional harsh environments. Mainly used for Metro rail / Railway networks which employ products complying with major industry standards including BS EN 50200, BS 8434-2:2003. This product has safety at its core and meets the customer’s individual specification safety like data transmission security by maintaining circuit integrity under fire conditions, withstanding ultra-high temperatures and long service life.
Highlighting the new launches at ANGA COM 2017, Dr Badri Gomatam, Chief Technology Officer, Sterlite Tech, said, “Our new products and solutions have been designed and developed in close engagement with all our key customers and considering their requirements for smarter network technologies that address the growing demands for higher bandwidth and last-mile connectivity.”
Highlighting the role Sterlite Tech is playing in the European market, Ankit Agarwal, Head - Global Sales, Telecom Products, said, “With our integrated knowledge and expertise in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks, we are partnering leading global telecom service providers and municipalities to realise the European Commission’s aggressive targets to create a Gigabit society through ultra-fast internet access by 2025. With our innovative and future-proof range of fibre connectivity solutions, telecom operators and ISPs can realise this vision, and enable smarter network roll-out in Europe and other geographies.”
Visitors to the Booth E8, Hall 7 can experience these new high-quality offerings and the full range of the Company’s integrated capabilities of smarter products, services and software that enable delivery of smarter digital networks.
About Sterlite Technologies:
Sterlite Technologies Ltd [BSE: 532374, NSE: STRTECH], is a global technology leader that designs, builds and manages smarter digital networks. Sterlite Tech engages in six continents and more than 100 countries, with a digital networks focused business panning across products, services and software – optical communication products, network & system integration services and OSS/BSS software solutions. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India, China & Brazil, and aims to transform everyday living by delivering smarter networks. With a strong portfolio of over 146 patents, Sterlite Tech is home to India’s only Centre of Excellence for broadband research. Projects undertaken by the company include intrusion-proof smarter data network for the Armed Forces, rural broadband for BharatNet, Smart Cities’ development, and establishing high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks.
For more details, visit www.sterlitetech.com
Contact information
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
Corporate Communications
Sumedha Mahorey, +91. 22. 30450404
sumedha.mahorey@sterlite.com
or
Investor Relations
Vishal Aggarwal, +91. 20. 30514000
vishal.aggarwal@sterlite.com
