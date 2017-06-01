SPINRAZA® (Nusinersen) Approved in the European Union as First Treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy
1.6.2017 14:30 | Business Wire
The European Commission (EC) has granted a marketing authorization for SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) for the treatment of 5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced today.1 5q SMA is the most common form of the disease and represents approximately 95% of all SMA cases.2 SPINRAZA is the first approved treatment in the European Union (EU) for SMA, a leading genetic cause of death in infants that is marked by progressive, debilitating muscle weakness. SPINRAZA was reviewed under the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) accelerated assessment program, intended to expedite access to patients with unmet medical needs.
“Today we join individuals and families affected by SMA across Europe in celebrating the approval of SPINRAZA. Based on the robust efficacy and safety profile demonstrated in the clinical trials, we believe SPINRAZA will have a meaningful impact on infants, children and adults living with this devastating disease,” said Michel Vounatsos, chief executive officer at Biogen. “As part of our mission to improve the lives of those affected by SMA, we remain steadfast in our commitment to work with healthcare professionals, advocacy groups and government agencies to ensure people who could benefit from SPINRAZA receive access to this important treatment as quickly as possible.”
The approval of SPINRAZA is primarily based on results from two pivotal multicenter, controlled studies, including end of study data from ENDEAR (infantile-onset SMA) and an interim analysis of CHERISH (later-onset SMA), both of which demonstrated the clinically meaningful efficacy and favorable benefit-risk profile of SPINRAZA. The approval was also supported by open-label data in pre-symptomatic and symptomatic individuals with, or likely to develop, Types 1, 2 and 3 SMA.
In the ENDEAR end of study analysis, a statistically significant greater percentage of patients achieved the definition of motor milestone responder in the SPINRAZA group (51%) compared to the sham-control group (0%) (p<0.0001). Some infants in the SPINRAZA group achieved motor milestones including full head control, ability to roll, sitting, and standing. Additionally, infants treated with SPINRAZA demonstrated a statistically significant reduction (47%) in the risk of death or permanent ventilation (p=0.0046).
In the CHERISH pre-specified interim analysis, there was a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in motor function in children with later-onset SMA (most likely to develop Type 2 or Type 3) treated with SPINRAZA compared to untreated children. Improvements were measured by the Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Expanded (HFMSE) and demonstrated a treatment difference of 5.9 points in the mean change from baseline to Month 15 in the HFMSE score (p=0.0000002). The HFMSE is a reliable and validated tool specifically designed to assess motor function in children with SMA. The Phase 3 end of study data were consistent with the interim analysis and presented at the American Academy of Neurology annual meeting in Boston, Mass., April 2017.
“The overall clinical findings support the efficacy and safety of SPINRAZA in a broad range of individuals with SMA, including significant improvements in motor development and reduction in risk of death in infants,” said Prof. Dr. Jan Kirschner from the Medical Center University of Freiburg, Germany. “These unprecedented improvements bring new hope to a community where there previously were no approved treatments available to address the loss of motor function over time. We are now seeing motor improvements with SPINRAZA that are never seen in the natural course of the disease.”
SPINRAZA must be administered via intrathecal injection, which delivers therapies directly to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) around the spinal cord,3 where motor neurons degenerate in individuals with SMA due to insufficient levels of survival motor neuron (SMN) protein.4
SPINRAZA demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile. Thrombocytopenia, renal toxicity and coagulation abnormalities, including acute severe thrombocytopenia, have been observed after administration of other subcutaneously or intravenously administered antisense oligonucleotides. There is a risk of adverse reactions occurring as part of the lumbar puncture procedure (e.g. headache, backpain, vomiting).
The timing of SPINRAZA availability in the EU will vary by country, per local reimbursement and access pathways. Biogen has been working with health systems and government agencies across the EU to help patients secure access to SPINRAZA.
In 2016, in response to the urgent need for treatment for the most severely affected individuals living with SMA, Biogen sponsored one of the largest, pre-approval Expanded Access Programs (EAP) in rare disease free of charge. The EAP has led to the initiation and ongoing treatment of more than 350 eligible individuals with infantile-onset SMA (most likely to develop Type 1) in 17 European countries.
For SPINRAZA prescribing information in the EU, please visit http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/.
SPINRAZA Program Updates
SPINRAZA was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 23, 2016 within three months of regulatory filing. Biogen has also submitted regulatory filings in Japan, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, and Brazil and plans to initiate additional filings in other countries in 2017.
Biogen licensed the global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize SPINRAZA from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), a leader in antisense therapeutics. Biogen and Ionis conducted an innovative clinical development program that moved SPINRAZA from its first dose in humans in 2011 to its first regulatory approval in five years. Based on the EC authorization of SPINRAZA, Ionis will receive a $50 million milestone payment. Ionis is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on global sales of SPINRAZA up to a percentage in the mid teens.
About SMA 5-9
Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is characterized by loss of motor neurons in the spinal cord and lower brain stem, resulting in severe and progressive muscular atrophy and weakness. Ultimately, individuals with the most severe type of SMA can become paralyzed and have difficulty performing the basic functions of life, like breathing and swallowing.
Due to a loss of, or defect in, the SMN1 gene, people with SMA do not produce enough SMN protein, which is critical for the maintenance of motor neurons. The severity of SMA correlates with the amount of SMN protein. People with Type 1 SMA, the form that requires the most intensive and supportive care, produce very little SMN protein and do not achieve the ability to sit without support or live beyond two years without respiratory support. People with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA produce greater amounts of SMN protein and have less severe, but still life-altering forms of SMA.
About SPINRAZA ® (nusinersen)
SPINRAZA is being developed globally for the treatment of SMA.
SPINRAZA is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), using Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary antisense technology, that is designed to treat SMA caused by mutations or deletions in the SMN1 gene located in chromosome 5q that leads to SMN protein deficiency. SPINRAZA alters the splicing of SMN2 pre-mRNA in order to increase production of full-length SMN protein.10 ASOs are short synthetic strings of nucleotides designed to selectively bind to target RNA and regulate gene expression. Through use of this technology, SPINRAZA has the potential to increase the amount of full-length SMN protein in individuals with SMA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops and delivers innovative therapies worldwide for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology and today the Company has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of SPINRAZA, the results of certain real-world data, the status of current regulatory filings, plans for additional regulatory filings in other jurisdictions, planning and timing for commercial launch, and availability of patient access and reimbursement pathways, which may vary on a country-by-country basis. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “except,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including without limitation uncertainty of success in commercialization of SPINRAZA, which may be impacted by, among other things, the level of preparedness of healthcare providers to treat patients, difficulties in obtaining or changes in the availability of reimbursement for SPINRAZA, the effectiveness of sales and marketing efforts, problems with the manufacturing process for SPINRAZA, the occurrence of adverse safety events, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of Biogen’s drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; or Biogen may encounter other unexpected hurdles which may be impacted by, among other things, the occurrence of adverse safety events, failure to obtain regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions, failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions, failure to protect intellectual property and other proprietary rights; product liability claims; or third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefes and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
1. EMA SPINRAZA Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC). May 2017.
2. Farrar MA, Kiernan MC. The Genetics of Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Progress and Challenges. Neurotherapeutics; 2015; 12:290–302.
3. Evers MM, Toonen LJ, van Roon-Mom WM. Antisense oligonucleotides in therapy for neurodegenerative disorders. Adv Drug Deliv Rev. 2015;87:90-103.
4. Lunn MR, Wang CH. Spinal muscular atrophy. Lancet. 2008;371(9630):2120-2133.
5. Darras B, Markowitz J, Monani U, De Vivo D. Chapter 8 - Spinal Muscular Atrophies. In: Vivo BTD, ed. Neuromuscular Disorders of Infancy, Childhood, and Adolescence (Second Edition). San Diego: Academic Press; 2015:117-145.
6. Lefebvre S, Burglen L, Reboullet S, et al. Identification and characterization of a spinal muscular atrophy-determining gene. Cell.1995;80(1):155-165.
7. Mailman MD, Heinz JW, Papp AC, et al. Molecular analysis of spinal muscular atrophy and modification of the phenotype by SMN2. Genet Med. 2002;4(1):20-26.
8. Monani UR, Lorson CL, Parsons DW, et al. A single nucleotide difference that alters splicing patterns distinguishes the SMA gene SMN1 from the copy gene SMN2. Hum Mol Genet. 1999;8(7):1177-1183.
9. Peeters K, Chamova T, Jordanova A. Clinical and genetic diversity of SMN1-negative proximal spinal muscular atrophies. Brain.2014;137(Pt 11):2879-2896.
10. Hua Y, Sahashi K, Hung G, Rigo F, Passini MA, Bennett CF, Krainer AR. Antisense correction of SMN2 splicing in the CNS rescues necrosis in a type III SMA mouse model. Genes Dev. 2010 Aug 1; 24(15):16344-44.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005756/en/
Contact information
Biogen
MEDIA:
Ligia Del Bianco, +1 781 464 3260
public.affairs@biogen.com
or
INVESTORS:
Ben Strain,+1 781 464 2442
IR@biogen.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Watch BizWireTV: Samsung Announces VR Partnerships with UFC, X Games and Live Nation and T-Mobile Continues to Disrupt Cellular Industry1.6.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest Quick Biz Hits. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005542/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire Samsung announces new virtual reality partnerships with UFC, X Games and Live Nation. Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending stories of the week! A core
Masimo and Mdoloris Announce Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC) Partnership for the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hub1.6.2017 15:03
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and Mdoloris Medical Systems announced today a Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC) partnership for the Root® Open Architecture Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hub, in which Mdoloris is developing and will commercialize their Analgesia Nociception Index (ANI®) technology for Root. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005565/en/ Masimo’s unique approach to medical technology integration through MOC partnerships is expected to address some major barriers to new technology adoption in patient monitoring. Root’s open architecture and built-in connectivity enable third-party companies to determine themselves whether to pursue an integrated product. They can then independently develop, obtain regulatory approvals, and commercialize their own external MOC-9 module or Masimo Open
IBC to Facilitate New Media Partnerships and Investment Opportunities with Startup Forum1.6.2017 14:23
IBC announces today the launch of the Startup Forum, a brand-new initiative for IBC 2017 that brings together innovative digital media startups, media houses and investors for a day of keynote presentations, panel sessions, pitching and networking. The event, which runs on 17 September 2017, is held in association with Media Honeypot, organisers of the eponymous international conference that helps media executives identify new business opportunities with emerging technology companies. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005752/en/ IBC to Facilitate New Media Partnerships and Investment Opportunities with Startup Forum (Photo: Business Wire) “For 50 years, IBC has been established as the world’s leading media technology event. In 2017, the media and entertainment business is being
Sterlite Tech Brings All New Smarter Network Offerings to ANGA COM 20171.6.2017 13:57
Sterlite Tech [BSE: 532374, NSE: STRTECH], an end-to-end global technology leader in smarter digital networks, unveiled new optical communication technologies and integrated capabilities in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks at ANGA COM 2017. As proud partners to global telecom operators in Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asian markets, Sterlite Tech has a focused business spanning smarter products, services and software solutions with operators in more than 100 countries. The new customised, high-quality smarter network introductions this year include: FTTX Smarter Network Kit: Released by Susanne Stengade, CEO, 6X International, Denmark, Sterlite Tech’s highly reliable FTTX Smarter Network Kit addresses the needs of customers by providing fastest connectivity to the last-mile revenue generating users in hours, instead of days. The solution
PhishMe® Offers Full-Service Phishing Response Service in EMEA with London Phishing Defence Centre Launch1.6.2017 13:00
PhishMe Inc., the leading provider of human phishing defence solutions, today announced the opening of their London Phishing Defence Centre (PDC). This new regional centre will provide clients with dedicated professional services to automate and orchestrate phishing incident response programmes utilising PhishMe Triage™ and PhishMe Intelligence™. The London location is the latest of such regional PDCs, co-located in the company’s European headquarters. The facility has more than 40 employees, including a growing dedicated team of malware analysts continually tracking existing and emerging regional threats. The PhishMe PDC team performs in-depth analysis of suspicious emails reported by customers’ employees to rapidly identify emails with malicious intent and operationalize incident response processes when necessary. The model has proven successful in the US to help identify phishing attacks t
Neustar Triples Global DDoS Defence Network Mitigation Capacity to More Than 4 Tbps Including EMEA and Singapore1.6.2017 13:00
Neustar, Inc. (NYSE: NSR), a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that it has tripled its global DDoS mitigation network capacity reaching 4 Tbps across EMEA and Singapore. This places the company within close reach of its goal of a 10 Tbps Global DDoS Defence Network, which will be the world’s largest, most distributed and technically advanced DDoS mitigation defence network, by early 2018. In EMEA, Neustar has significantly expanded network capacity with an increase of 244 percent from 320 Gbps to more than 1 Tbps distributed across three nodes in Frankfurt, Amsterdam and London alone. APAC also has a new 200 Gbps node in Singapore, doubling the in-region capacity with additional large nodes soon following. By Q1 2018, the Neustar Global DDoS Defence Network will have 27 nodes distributed across all regions. “We are changing t
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme