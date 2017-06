Elon, AP1:n ja Trevianin yhteisyritys Agore Kiinteistöt on aloittanut toimintansa

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company is a customer-owned employment pension company that manages the statutory employment pension provision for employees in its client companies as well as self-employed persons. Elo manages the pension security of 700.000 people. The total premium income of Elo is approximately 3 billion euro annually. The market value of Elo’s investments is about EUR 22.4 billion.

Trevian Asset Management Oy is a Finnish investment and asset management company specializing in commercial properties. The company was established in 2012 and is owned by its key personnel. The company produces actively managed real estate equity funds and asset management services optimized for its customers. The services are focused especially for institutional real estate investors, banks and other professional investors. Trevian’s assets under management exceed 850 M€.

Första AP-fonden is one of five AP funds that ensure stability in the Swedish national income pension system. Första AP-fonden shall be a world-class pension manager through long-term investments and the professional work of its employees. We manage assets worth SEK 311 billion (31 December 2016) in a global portfolio comprising shares, fixed-income securities and alternative investments. Our brief is to achieve the highest possible return with well-judged financial risks, and thereby to contribute to a high, predicable income pension for current and future pensioners alike.