LR Data Looks to Nominum to Deliver Managed Security Services for its Online Gaming Hub

1.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Nominum™, the DNS-based security and services innovation leader, announced today that LR Data Center and Solutions, Inc. (LR Data), a subsidiary of Leisure & Resorts World Corporation (LRWC), Asia's first gaming jurisdiction, will secure the internet experience for millions of online gamers around the world with Nominum N2™ ThreatAvert.

LR Data, a telecom- and jurisdiction-neutral technology services provider that hosts several internet gaming sites throughout Asia, is deploying Nominum’s DNS-based network protection solution to safeguard online gaming businesses and their users from emerging cyberthreats such as DDoS and PRSD (Pseudo-Random Sub Domain) attacks. LR Data has a significant client base of Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) gaming operators and a growing base of Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corporation Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), as well as North Cagayan and Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) operators. LR Data also has multiple points of presence in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Makati and Cagayan.

Given the high growth in cybercrime taking place around the globe—with many attacks specifically targeting online gaming sites—LR Data is delivering a more robust managed security service, protecting the gaming hub provider’s business and customers from DNS poisoning that can lead to degradation of performance, internet blacklisting and loss of revenues. Additionally, with N2 ThreatAvert, LR Data is providing a safe, secure environment for gaming communities, protecting players’ devices from botnets and infection, safeguarding personal data and ensuring they are connected to legitimate gaming sites.

“Nominum is the leader in DNS-based security, and with the strength of their data science team, their products deliver depth and breadth of protection not found in other solutions,” said Ed Lopez, Chief Technology Officer of LR Data. “Offering a solid network-based security service for LR Data helps build trust in our brand, and gives our customers assurance that their gaming network hosts safe, viable sites that can be trusted to offer a secure and reliable experience.”

“As a leader in the online gaming industry, protecting our customers and their users, ensuring optimal performance of our network and keeping integrity a key part of each site’s brand reputation are our top priorities,” said John Cornejo, Chief Development Officer for LR Data. “The Nominum solution and their DNS and cybersecurity expertise, coupled with LR Data’s IT management services, help us demonstrate a solid commitment to our clients and set ourselves apart from other online gaming providers.”

N2 ThreatAvert: Network Protection Preserves and Secures the Consumer Digital Lifestyle

Nominum N2 ThreatAvert provides real-time protection against threats originating from within service provider and managed services networks that degrade a user’s online experience. The DNS-based solution ensures that users are able to reach valid gaming sites and play as normal, and that gaming companies are able to continue to monetize their offerings. N2 ThreatAvert prevents portal and server IP subnets from being blacklisted, as can occur during DDoS and PRSD attacks or device infections which can lead to losses in revenue. By securing and improving performance of gaming sites, N2 ThreatAvert helps companies like LR Data deliver a higher quality of service, helping them grow the bottom line for themselves and their customers.

Through up-to-the-minute data that is validated by Nominum Data Science, N2 ThreatAvert delivers unmatched accuracy and removes the potential for false positives that block legitimate subscriber traffic. Nominum data scientists process 100 billion DNS transactions every day to discover and validate emerging cyberthreats. N2 ThreatAvert is highly adaptive, with a proven track record in deterring fast-changing exploits. It is completely automated, meaning the operations team can “set it and forget it,” with assurance that the network’s DNS servers are fully protected.

“Keeping consumers safe online and safeguarding business operations is part of our mission of delivering secure, high-performance online experiences,” said Jari Heinonen, Vice President Asia Pacific for Nominum. “LR Data understands the risks involved with leaving their networks vulnerable to the dark web. Their deployment of N2 ThreatAvert will help establish solid business performance for their gaming site customers and bring peace of mind to the international gaming community.”

Nominum N2 Application Suite: Delivering Closed Loop Security in Managed Services

The Nominum N2 product suite is designed to optimize and secure consumer and business users’ online activities through robust DNS-based network protection, subscriber/device security and personalized notifications when a breach occurs—delivering a closed loop security experience. Through the combination of Nominum’s industry-leading Vantio™ CacheServe unified DNS platform and N2, ISPs strengthen their competitive advantage, accelerate revenue growth and increase brand loyalty. The full product suite includes:

Vantio CacheServe—Offers high network availability and low latency for ISP networks.

N2 ThreatAvert—Proactively protects ISP networks from cyberthreats with accurate, adaptive and automated technology.

N2 Secure Consumer—Provides consumers with personalized internet safety solutions such as parental controls, and proactively protects households from malware, ransomware and phishing attacks.

N2 Secure Business—Security as a Service solution enabling ISPs to easily deploy SMB and enterprise cyberthreat protection to prevent ransomware, phishing, botnets and zero-day malware attacks.

N2 Reach—In-browser subscriber communications and campaign management platform that is proven to be more effective than email, direct mail, phone calls or text.

About Nominum

Nominum™ is a pioneer and global leader in DNS-based security and services innovation. The Silicon Valley company provides an integrated suite of carrier-grade DNS-based solutions that enable fixed and mobile operators to protect and enhance their networks, strengthen security for business and residential subscribers and offer innovative value-added services that can be monetized. The result is improved service agility, higher ARPU, increased brand loyalty and a strong competitive advantage. More than 130 service providers in over 40 countries trust Nominum to deliver a safe, customizable internet and promote greater value to over half a billion users. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.7 trillion queries around the globe every day—roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information visit nominum.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @nominum https://twitter.com/nominum

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nominum

See us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nominum

Read our latest blogs: http://nominum.com/blog/ | http://nominum.com/tech-blog/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005434/en/

Contact information

Nominum

Nancy MacGregor, +1 415-309-5185

PR Director

nancy.macgregor@nominum.com