LR Data Looks to Nominum to Deliver Managed Security Services for its Online Gaming Hub
1.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Nominum™, the DNS-based security and services innovation leader, announced today that LR Data Center and Solutions, Inc. (LR Data), a subsidiary of Leisure & Resorts World Corporation (LRWC), Asia's first gaming jurisdiction, will secure the internet experience for millions of online gamers around the world with Nominum N2™ ThreatAvert.
LR Data, a telecom- and jurisdiction-neutral technology services provider that hosts several internet gaming sites throughout Asia, is deploying Nominum’s DNS-based network protection solution to safeguard online gaming businesses and their users from emerging cyberthreats such as DDoS and PRSD (Pseudo-Random Sub Domain) attacks. LR Data has a significant client base of Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) gaming operators and a growing base of Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corporation Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), as well as North Cagayan and Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) operators. LR Data also has multiple points of presence in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Makati and Cagayan.
Given the high growth in cybercrime taking place around the globe—with many attacks specifically targeting online gaming sites—LR Data is delivering a more robust managed security service, protecting the gaming hub provider’s business and customers from DNS poisoning that can lead to degradation of performance, internet blacklisting and loss of revenues. Additionally, with N2 ThreatAvert, LR Data is providing a safe, secure environment for gaming communities, protecting players’ devices from botnets and infection, safeguarding personal data and ensuring they are connected to legitimate gaming sites.
“Nominum is the leader in DNS-based security, and with the strength of their data science team, their products deliver depth and breadth of protection not found in other solutions,” said Ed Lopez, Chief Technology Officer of LR Data. “Offering a solid network-based security service for LR Data helps build trust in our brand, and gives our customers assurance that their gaming network hosts safe, viable sites that can be trusted to offer a secure and reliable experience.”
“As a leader in the online gaming industry, protecting our customers and their users, ensuring optimal performance of our network and keeping integrity a key part of each site’s brand reputation are our top priorities,” said John Cornejo, Chief Development Officer for LR Data. “The Nominum solution and their DNS and cybersecurity expertise, coupled with LR Data’s IT management services, help us demonstrate a solid commitment to our clients and set ourselves apart from other online gaming providers.”
N2 ThreatAvert: Network Protection Preserves and Secures the Consumer Digital Lifestyle
Nominum N2 ThreatAvert provides real-time protection against threats originating from within service provider and managed services networks that degrade a user’s online experience. The DNS-based solution ensures that users are able to reach valid gaming sites and play as normal, and that gaming companies are able to continue to monetize their offerings. N2 ThreatAvert prevents portal and server IP subnets from being blacklisted, as can occur during DDoS and PRSD attacks or device infections which can lead to losses in revenue. By securing and improving performance of gaming sites, N2 ThreatAvert helps companies like LR Data deliver a higher quality of service, helping them grow the bottom line for themselves and their customers.
Through up-to-the-minute data that is validated by Nominum Data Science, N2 ThreatAvert delivers unmatched accuracy and removes the potential for false positives that block legitimate subscriber traffic. Nominum data scientists process 100 billion DNS transactions every day to discover and validate emerging cyberthreats. N2 ThreatAvert is highly adaptive, with a proven track record in deterring fast-changing exploits. It is completely automated, meaning the operations team can “set it and forget it,” with assurance that the network’s DNS servers are fully protected.
“Keeping consumers safe online and safeguarding business operations is part of our mission of delivering secure, high-performance online experiences,” said Jari Heinonen, Vice President Asia Pacific for Nominum. “LR Data understands the risks involved with leaving their networks vulnerable to the dark web. Their deployment of N2 ThreatAvert will help establish solid business performance for their gaming site customers and bring peace of mind to the international gaming community.”
Nominum N2 Application Suite: Delivering Closed Loop Security in Managed Services
The Nominum N2 product suite is designed to optimize and secure consumer and business users’ online activities through robust DNS-based network protection, subscriber/device security and personalized notifications when a breach occurs—delivering a closed loop security experience. Through the combination of Nominum’s industry-leading Vantio™ CacheServe unified DNS platform and N2, ISPs strengthen their competitive advantage, accelerate revenue growth and increase brand loyalty. The full product suite includes:
- Vantio CacheServe—Offers high network availability and low latency for ISP networks.
- N2 ThreatAvert—Proactively protects ISP networks from cyberthreats with accurate, adaptive and automated technology.
- N2 Secure Consumer—Provides consumers with personalized internet safety solutions such as parental controls, and proactively protects households from malware, ransomware and phishing attacks.
- N2 Secure Business—Security as a Service solution enabling ISPs to easily deploy SMB and enterprise cyberthreat protection to prevent ransomware, phishing, botnets and zero-day malware attacks.
- N2 Reach—In-browser subscriber communications and campaign management platform that is proven to be more effective than email, direct mail, phone calls or text.
About Nominum
Nominum™ is a pioneer and global leader in DNS-based security and services innovation. The Silicon Valley company provides an integrated suite of carrier-grade DNS-based solutions that enable fixed and mobile operators to protect and enhance their networks, strengthen security for business and residential subscribers and offer innovative value-added services that can be monetized. The result is improved service agility, higher ARPU, increased brand loyalty and a strong competitive advantage. More than 130 service providers in over 40 countries trust Nominum to deliver a safe, customizable internet and promote greater value to over half a billion users. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.7 trillion queries around the globe every day—roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information visit nominum.com.
Follow us on Twitter: @nominum https://twitter.com/nominum
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nominum
See us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nominum
Read our latest blogs: http://nominum.com/blog/ | http://nominum.com/tech-blog/
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005434/en/
Contact information
Nominum
Nancy MacGregor, +1 415-309-5185
PR Director
nancy.macgregor@nominum.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Capital Markets Evolution: A Record Month! 10 Deals on Dealogic Connect1.6.2017 17:00
Banks and their investment firm clients spoke loudly in May: they chose financial platform company Dealogic to connect them electronically on 10 major deals—globally. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005222/en/ How Dealogic Connect works (Graphic: Business Wire) Dealogic Connect, which allows investors to place electronic indications of interest as well as reconcile and evaluate all sellside-provided activities, is growing fast. “We’re pleased at how quickly the industry is adopting Connect,” said Jody Drulard, Chief Product Officer. “We’re seeing major IPOs, like the largest telecom IPO in Europe this year, open for orders. In fact, we just had the first orders to joint bookrunners on Connect and the first electronic deal in Asia.” One reason behin
Watch BizWireTV: Samsung Announces VR Partnerships with UFC, X Games and Live Nation and T-Mobile Continues to Disrupt Cellular Industry1.6.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest Quick Biz Hits. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005542/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire Samsung announces new virtual reality partnerships with UFC, X Games and Live Nation. Watch BizWireTV to see more disruptors as well as the top 5 trending stories of the week! A core
Masimo and Mdoloris Announce Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC) Partnership for the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hub1.6.2017 15:03
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and Mdoloris Medical Systems announced today a Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC) partnership for the Root® Open Architecture Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hub, in which Mdoloris is developing and will commercialize their Analgesia Nociception Index (ANI®) technology for Root. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005565/en/ Masimo’s unique approach to medical technology integration through MOC partnerships is expected to address some major barriers to new technology adoption in patient monitoring. Root’s open architecture and built-in connectivity enable third-party companies to determine themselves whether to pursue an integrated product. They can then independently develop, obtain regulatory approvals, and commercialize their own external MOC-9 module or Masimo Open
SPINRAZA® (Nusinersen) Approved in the European Union as First Treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy1.6.2017 14:30
The European Commission (EC) has granted a marketing authorization for SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) for the treatment of 5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced today.1 5q SMA is the most common form of the disease and represents approximately 95% of all SMA cases.2 SPINRAZA is the first approved treatment in the European Union (EU) for SMA, a leading genetic cause of death in infants that is marked by progressive, debilitating muscle weakness. SPINRAZA was reviewed under the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) accelerated assessment program, intended to expedite access to patients with unmet medical needs. “Today we join individuals and families affected by SMA across Europe in celebrating the approval of SPINRAZA. Based on the robust efficacy and safety profile demonstrated in the clinical trials, we believe SPINRAZA will have a meaningful impact on infants, children
IBC to Facilitate New Media Partnerships and Investment Opportunities with Startup Forum1.6.2017 14:23
IBC announces today the launch of the Startup Forum, a brand-new initiative for IBC 2017 that brings together innovative digital media startups, media houses and investors for a day of keynote presentations, panel sessions, pitching and networking. The event, which runs on 17 September 2017, is held in association with Media Honeypot, organisers of the eponymous international conference that helps media executives identify new business opportunities with emerging technology companies. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005752/en/ IBC to Facilitate New Media Partnerships and Investment Opportunities with Startup Forum (Photo: Business Wire) “For 50 years, IBC has been established as the world’s leading media technology event. In 2017, the media and entertainment business is being
Sterlite Tech Brings All New Smarter Network Offerings to ANGA COM 20171.6.2017 13:57
Sterlite Tech [BSE: 532374, NSE: STRTECH], an end-to-end global technology leader in smarter digital networks, unveiled new optical communication technologies and integrated capabilities in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks at ANGA COM 2017. As proud partners to global telecom operators in Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asian markets, Sterlite Tech has a focused business spanning smarter products, services and software solutions with operators in more than 100 countries. The new customised, high-quality smarter network introductions this year include: FTTX Smarter Network Kit: Released by Susanne Stengade, CEO, 6X International, Denmark, Sterlite Tech’s highly reliable FTTX Smarter Network Kit addresses the needs of customers by providing fastest connectivity to the last-mile revenue generating users in hours, instead of days. The solution
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme