Leading Global and Asian Brands to Announce Latest Tech Innovations at CES Asia 2017 Media Day

WHAT:

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the CES Asia 2017 Media Day schedule. Top brands holding news conferences include Honda, Hyundai, Hisense, Mercedes-Benz, NEVS, Shadow Creator, Snugs, Harman, China Mobile and more. CES Asia exhibitors will use this platform to break their latest company news and launch products into the Asian market. Owned and produced by CTA and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is where industries converge and where the latest innovations are showcased across the full spectrum of consumer technology.

Media will need their CES Asia 2017 media badge to access events Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday June 8, 2017. The full Media Day schedule with detailed descriptions can be accessed at CESAsia.com.

WHEN: Monday, June 5, 2017 – Media Day 2:30-3:15 PM Mercedes-Benz News Conference *INVITATION ONLY* Shanghai Century Square Parking Place Wednesday, June 7, 2017 10:30-11 AM Meo Limited – Blue – The Air Quality Monitor Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 2 10:30-11:30 AM The Founding congress of ZhangJiang I-space virtual reality industry association (ZJVR) Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 3 11-11:30 AM NEVS News Conference SNIEC, Hall N3, Booth #3352 11:30-Noon Honda News Conference SNIEC, Hall N3, Booth #3332 1-1:30 PM Shanghai Askat Information Technology News Conference Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 2 1:30-2 PM Acooo China oneCore Computer Product Launch Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 3 2-2:30 PM China Mobile New IoT Communication Modules Product Launch News Conference Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 2 2-2:30 PM Shadow Creator Product Launch News Conference SNIEC, Hall N1, Booth #1174 3-3:30 PM Hyundai Motor Company - INNOVATION FOR MOBILITY FREEDOM SNIEC, Hall N3, Booth #3016 3:30-4 PM Snugs Earphones News Conference Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 2 3:30-4 PM Hisense News Conference Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 3 Thursday, June 8, 2017 10:30-11 AM Harman Sonique Product Launch News Conference Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 3 11-11:30 AM MU SpaceBot Product Launch Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 2 Noon-12:30 PM Hiscene HiAR Glasses Product Launch News Conference SNIEC, Hall N 1, Booth #1003 3:30-4 PM Beijing Xin Bo Intelligent Technology News Conference Kerry, Level 3, Function Room 3

See what exhibitors will be showcasing on the CES Asia 2017 show floor in our pitch video playlist. For more information on the CES Asia 2017 news conferences or registration, please visit CESAsia.com.

Note to Editors: Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa . For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

